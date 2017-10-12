NFL Week 6: How to watch, live stream the Dolphins and Falcons on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Dolphins vs. Falcons on CBS All Access

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep up with the red-hot Carolina Panthers in the NFC South race. They'll have their work cut out for them on Sunday when they play the Miami Dolphins, one of the ugliest 2-2 teams in recent memory. The Dolphins are coming off of a 16-10 win over the enigmatic Titans, and they're looking to build a streak after suffering two tough losses in a row. Now 2-2, they find themselves only a half game back of the rest of the AFC East, and poised to strike. It's been a long week for the Dolphins -- what with the scandal surrounding their now-former offensive live coach-- so there's no doubt they're rearing to get back on the field.

The Falcons will be coming off of a bye week. Now two weeks removed from a loss to the Bills, they'll be trying to right the ship. It was their first loss of the season, but with the tear that the Panthers have been on, every game counts from here on out. The Saints and Buccaneers have also shown signs of life, so non-divisional games have become that much more important. Matt Ryan is trying to return to his MVP form, and having Julio Jones back to form after the bye will be key for Atlanta's success against the Dolphins' secondary.

Dolphins vs. Falcons start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15



Sunday, Oct. 15 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia



Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Jamie Erdahl



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.