NFL Week 6: How to watch, live stream the Eagles and Panthers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Eagles vs. Panthers on CBS All Access

Two very good teams will be squaring off on "Thursday Night Football" as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers will be putting their respective 4-1 records on the line in primetime. The Panthers are coming off of a pair of offensive explosions, whereas the Eagles have been steady all season. Carson Wentz has proven that he's a strong quarterback, and Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor have become reliable targets over the course of the season. The Eagles are coming off of a 34-7 trouncing of the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll look to carry that offensive momentum.

For the Panthers, Devin Funchess has stepped up in a big way, and Cam Newton seems to have recovered from the loss of his favorite target Greg Olsen. Since an awful game against the Saints in Week 3, Newton has exploded for 671 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception in his last two games. The Panthers defense, while not quite the Panthers defense of old, has given up points towards the end of games -- holding teams in check early. This will be a prove-it game for both teams as they try to stay atop their respective divisions.

Eagles vs. Panthers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12



Thursday, Oct. 12 Time: 8:25 p.m. ET



8:25 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Field -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Bank of America Field -- Charlotte, North Carolina Channel: CBS & NFL Network (check local listings)



CBS & NFL Network (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access & Amazon Prime



: CBS All Access & Amazon Prime Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.