NFL Week 6: How to watch, stream Cowboys vs. Jets on CBS and CBS All-Access

The two teams don't know each other well, but that usually makes things more interesting, as opposed to less. When the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 6, they'll do so looking to brush the mud off a 3-2 record that began with three consecutive wins before things got ugly in their last two contests.

The Jets are faring much worse, though, and find themselves back to their questionable ways after surging at times in recent memory. Sam Darnold is a bright spot for the future of the Jets -- along with running back Le'Veon Bell, who was signed this offseason -- but Darnold missed the last three games thanks to a battle with mononucleosis. He's now been cleared to return and start, but the 0-4 Jets will need more than that to stave off the angry Cowboys.

Dallas owns the series record to the tune of 7-4, but it's New York who's won three of the last five and four of the last seven in the matchup. That is to say, any team can defeat any other team on any given Sunday in the NFL, and that's why missing this game isn't an option.

Unfortunately for both clubs, the presence or absence of a few key players on both -- or either -- side could ultimately determine the outcome of this game. The Cowboys expect starting tackles Tyron Smith and La'El Collins to play on Sunday, but decisions on both have yet to be made. They were also without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for at least two practices this week with illness, leading head coach Jason Garrett to admit it would be "all hands on deck" if the sophomore phenom can't go against the Jets, because his absence would create a shuffling in the linebacker corps.

The Jets know a little something about adjustments to the linebacker unit, and particularly this week as it appears four-time All-Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley will miss the game with a groin injury. On the opposite side of the ball, Darnold might be back but one of his favorite targets isn't. With the four-game suspension of tight end Chris Herndon now kaput, he took to the field late last week to do individual drills as early prep to face the Cowboys. The problem was he suffered a hamstring injury that will reportedly cost him at least two games, and that leaves the Jets with one key weapon absent on both offense and defense.

That doesn't mean it'll be a cakewalk for the Cowboys, because they're now tasked with stopping Bell one week after allowing Aaron Jones four touchdowns and 107 yards. Bell is a generational back that can be a nightmare to match up against, and this could be exacerbated if Vander Esch isn't present to help stop him. If the Cowboys and their No. 1 offense can fly out of the gate early and force the game onto a rusty Darnold who lacks Herndon, things could get ugly early.

If not, the Jets definitely have a puncher's chance at landing the upset.

To the latter point, the current line at SportsLine has the Cowboys as only seven-point favorites to defeat the 0-4 Jets.