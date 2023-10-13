Injuries have unfortunately been one of the NFL's main storylines this season. Just this week alone, Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson and emerging Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane were placed on injured reserve. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a bruising around his rotator cuff and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt plans to continue playing with a mangled finger.

Fortunately for you, we've rounded up every NFL team's latest injury updates and have included them in our Week 6 injury rundown. Here's a look at each team's injury situation entering Week 6, starting with the two teams that faced off on Thursday night.

Ravens at Titans (London)

Ravens linebackers Jadeveon Clowney (illness), Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Geno Stone (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday in London. Odell Beckham Jr. was limited after leaving Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh early with an ankle injury. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) was limited after being inactive during last week's loss to the Steelers.

For the Titans, wideout Treylon Burks (knee) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) were among the five players who did not practice. Simmons told The Tennessean that he plans to play on Sunday.

Commanders at Falcons

Tight end Curtis Hodges (illness) and cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring) were the only Washington players who did not practice Wednesday. Wideout Curtis Samuel (finger) was a full practice participant.

Atlanta didn't have any players not practice due to injury. Pass rusher Bud Dupree (wrist), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) were limited.

Vikings at Bears

Chicago had a whopping 10 players who either didn't practice Wednesday or did in a limited capacity. Among those who didn't practice: running back Khalil Herbert (ankle) and wideout Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). Defensive back Eddie Jackson (foot) and tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring) were among Chicago's limited participants.

The Vikings had every player practice in some capacity Wednesday. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison (ankle) was limited as he is expected to receive a bigger workload with Jefferson on IR.

Seahawks at Bengals

Seattle held out wideout DK Metcalf (ribs), guard Damien Lewis (ankle) along with corners Coby Bryant (toe) and Artie Burns (hamstring) from Wednesday's session. Tackle Charles Cross (toe), guard Phil Haynes (calf), safety Jamal Adams (concussion), and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) were limited.

Tee Higgins, who was inactive during Sunday's win in Arizona, was a limited practice participant on Wednesday along with starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back). Both players have been labeled as day to day by coach Zac Taylor, but the fact that both players practiced Wednesday is an encouraging sign.

49ers at Browns

San Francisco gave rest days to linebacker Dre Greenlaw, tight end George Kittle, and left tackle Trent Williams. The only player missing from practice due to injury was running back Elijah Mitchell (knee). Guard Aaron Banks (shoulder) was limited.

Deshaun Watson again did not practice on Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury and has been ruled out. It will be P.J. Walker that gets the start for the Browns under center. Meanwhile, guard Joel Bitonio (knee), defensive end Myles Garrett (foot), and tight end David Njoku (face, hand) did not practice. Wideout Amari Cooper was given a rest day while running back Jerome Ford (knee), and center Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, foot) were limited.

Panthers at Dolphins

Carolina had 11 players who either didn't practice or were limited. Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), defensive end Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) and linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) were among the Panthers player who were limited. Sanders has been already been ruled out. Linebacker Chandler Zavala did not practice after sustaining a neck injury during last week's loss to the Lions.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs/finger) were among Miami's players who practiced in a limited capacity. Wilson's 21-day window was opened on Wednesday, which is good news given Achane's current status.

Colts at Jaguars

Indianapolis placed rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve on Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (concussion) and Braden Smith (foot/wrist) were the only active Colts who did not practice.

For the Jaguars, wideout Zay Jones (knee) was the only player who didn't practice. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin) was a full participant after he was inactive in Week 5.

Saints at Texans

Quarterback Derek Carr was a full practice participate as he continues to work through a right shoulder injury. Wideout Chris Olave (toe) and defensive end Cam Jordan (back) were limited.

Wideout Tank Dell (concussion) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were among the five Texans who did not practice. Wideout Noah Brown (groin) began his 21-day window on Wednesday to come back from injured reserve. Brown was a full practice participant.

Patriots at Raiders

As expected, linebacker Matthew Judon (elbow) did not practice and is not expected to be back on the field anytime soon. Wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas also didn't practice as both are in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Josh Uche (knee), defensive end Trey Flowers (foot) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (chest) were among the 11 Patriots were were limited practice participants.

Las Vegas did not practice on Wednesday, so the initial injury report is an estimation. That said, the club did list wideout Davante Adams as a non-participant due to a shoulder injury. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) was also listed as a DNP. Pass rusher Maxx Crosby (knee), corner Jkorian Bennett (shoulder), safety Marcus Epps (knee), corner David Long Jr. (ankle), wideout Jakobi Myeers (wrist), and receiver Tre Tucker (knee) were all limited.

Cardinals at Rams

Marquise Brown headlined the Cardinals players not practicing on Wednesday as he was sidelined due to an illness. Tight end Elijah Higgins (illness) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were also missing. Running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), and corner Garrett Williams (knee) were limited.

The Rams were missing five players from practice: guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), linebacker Ernest Jones (knee), defensive tackle Larrell Murchinson (knee), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin), and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (thigh). Wideout Ben Skowronek (Achilles) was limited.

Eagles at Jets

Cornerback Darius Slay (triceps) was one of three Eagles who did not practice. Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (back), linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) and tight end Jack Stoll (shoulder) were limited. When asked about Cox said, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni "We'll see" when asked about his status for Sunday.

For the Jets, cornerbacks/gunners Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee did not practice as both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. Fellow cornerback D.J. Reed was limited Wednesday as he continues to go through the league's concussion protocol.

Lions at Buccaneers

Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch (ankle) and fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) did not practice. Wideout Amon-Ra. St. Brown (abdomen) was limited. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he feels "a lot better" about St. Brown after he missed last week's win over Carolina. Branch did individual work off to the side during practice, which is a positive sign.

Mike Evans (hamstring) was the only Buccaneers player who did not practice but he has been elevated to full-go status for Sunday. Rookies Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) -- who haven't played since Week 1 -- were both full practice participants.

Giants at Bills

Giants: QB Daniel Jones (neck) OUT

Jones did not practice on Wednesday and while the quarterback said his plan was to play, on Friday head coach Brian Daboll announced that would not be the case. Jones is officially ruled out with a neck injury that occurred when he got sacked against the Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor gets the start for New York.

Wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and tight end Darren Waller (groin) were among the Giants players who didn't practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) was the only Bills player who didn't practice on Wednesday. The team opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Baylon Spector who was designated to return. Spector (hamstring) was a full practice participant. Tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and Dalton Kincaid (concussion) were both limited.

Cowboys at Chargers (Monday night)

