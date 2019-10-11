NFL Week 6 injuries: Todd Gurley doubtful for Rams, Jalen Ramsey among players questionable for Sunday
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in Week 6
Todd Gurley headlines NFL Friday's news when it comes to the final injury report of Week 6. The Rams' All-Pro running back has been announced as doubtful for Los Angeles' home game against San Francisco by head coach Sean McVay. Gurley, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, was inactive during the Rams' first two practices in preparation for Sunday's game.
Malcom Brown, who is second to Gurley in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, will get the start for Sunday's game if Gurley can't go. Brown, who had just one carry in last week's loss to Seattle, scored two touchdowns in L.A.'s season-opening victory against the Carolina Panthers.
Other big names to keep an eye on from an injury standpoint include Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Ravens receiver Marquise Brown and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, among others.
There isn't a single team that isn't dealing with at least one significant injury this week, as the NFL season is nearing the midway point. Several teams will look to get healthy during their upcoming bye weeks.
For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 6, check out our rundown below.
Panthers (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers in London
- Panthers: DB Natrell Jamerson (foot), T Greg Little (concussion), LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle), QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle) OUT; S Eric Reid (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), T Dennis Daley (groin) QUESTIONABLE
- Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa (forearm), ILB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring), guard Zack Bailey (foot, ankle) OUT; RB T.J. Logan (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
One player that will be on the field for the Panthers Sunday is running back Christian McCaffrey, who was included on Carolina's injury report throughout the week with a back injury. McCaffrey was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after being held out of Wednesday's practice. Logan was a limited participant during the Bucs' last two practices after being held out of Wednesday's practice.
Bengals at Ravens (-11)
- Bengals: DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), WR A.J. Green (ankle), OT Andre Smith (ankle), OT Cordy Glenn (concussion), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion), DE Carlos Dunlap (knee) OUT; S Shawn Williams (thigh) QUESTIONABLE
- Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith (knee) OUT; WR Marquise Brown (ankle), ILB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
While Andrews was a full participant during Friday's practice, Brown and Onwuasor did not practice throughout the week. Brown, the team's first-round pick and leading receiver, sustained his injury during the second of Baltimore's Week 5 win over Pittsburgh. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Brown will be a game-time decision against Cincinnati. Williams, one of the Bengals' top defensive players, was limited on Friday after being held out of the team's first two practices.
Seahawks (-1.5) at Browns
Seahawks
Browns

Texans at Chiefs (-4.5)
Texans
Chiefs

Saints at Jaguars (-1.5)
Saints
- Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey (back), DE Lerentee McCray (oblique) QUESTIONABLE
Ramsey, one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to injury. He was limited throughout the week in preparation for the Jaguars' home game against the Saints. "He's been able to progress a little bit," Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said of Ramsey, via the team's official website. "He's out there working hard, trying to get more and more done each day. Today, we got a little more done than yesterday."
Eagles at Vikings (-3)
- Eagles: RB Corey Clement (shoulder), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Tim Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) OUT
Vikings

Redskins (-3.5) at Dolphins
- Redskins: LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), TE Jordan Reed (concussion), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) OUT; OT Donald Penn (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
- Dolphins: CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), RB Kalen Ballage (foot), OT Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf/hip) QUESTIONABLE
Every player that got a tag on the Dolphins' injury report this week has been ruled as questionable for Sunday's game against the also-winless Redskins. Top corner Howard has been limited in practice all week, while Bademosi and Ballage didn't appear on the team's injury report until Friday. Penn was a full participant for the Redskins on Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday.
49ers at Rams (-3)
49ers
Rams

Falcons (-2.5) at Cardinals
Falcons
Cardinals

Cowboys (-7) at Jets
Cowboys
Jets

Titans at Broncos (-2)
- Titans: OLB Sharif Finch (shoulder), DE Cameron Wake (hamstring) OUT; CB Chris Milton (calf), RB Rod Smith (groin) QUESTIONABLE
Broncos
Milton did not practice in the week leading up to Sunday's game against Denver, while Smith was a full participant Friday after not appearing on the team's injury report earlier in the week. Guard Kevin Pamphile and tight end Delanie Walker are good to go for Tennessee.
Steelers at Chargers (-6.5)
Steelers
Chargers

Lions at Packers (-4)
Lions
Packers

-
