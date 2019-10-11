NFL Week 6 injuries: Todd Gurley doubtful for Rams, Jalen Ramsey among players questionable for Sunday

Todd Gurley headlines NFL Friday's news when it comes to the final injury report of Week 6. The Rams' All-Pro running back has been announced as doubtful for Los Angeles' home game against San Francisco by head coach Sean McVay. Gurley, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, was inactive during the Rams' first two practices in preparation for Sunday's game.

Malcom Brown, who is second to Gurley in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, will get the start for Sunday's game if Gurley can't go. Brown, who had just one carry in last week's loss to Seattle, scored two touchdowns in L.A.'s season-opening victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Other big names to keep an eye on from an injury standpoint include Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Ravens receiver Marquise Brown and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, among others.

There isn't a single team that isn't dealing with at least one significant injury this week, as the NFL season is nearing the midway point. Several teams will look to get healthy during their upcoming bye weeks.

For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 6, check out our rundown below.

Panthers (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers in London

One player that will be on the field for the Panthers Sunday is running back Christian McCaffrey, who was included on Carolina's injury report throughout the week with a back injury. McCaffrey was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after being held out of Wednesday's practice. Logan was a limited participant during the Bucs' last two practices after being held out of Wednesday's practice.

Bengals at Ravens (-11)

While Andrews was a full participant during Friday's practice, Brown and Onwuasor did not practice throughout the week. Brown, the team's first-round pick and leading receiver, sustained his injury during the second of Baltimore's Week 5 win over Pittsburgh. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Brown will be a game-time decision against Cincinnati. Williams, one of the Bengals' top defensive players, was limited on Friday after being held out of the team's first two practices.

Seahawks (-1.5) at Browns

Seahawks: TBA

TBA Browns: TBA

Analysis to come.

Texans at Chiefs (-4.5)

Texans: TBA

TBA Chiefs: TBA

Analysis to come.

Saints at Jaguars (-1.5)

Saints: TBA

TBA Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey (back), DE Lerentee McCray (oblique) QUESTIONABLE

Ramsey, one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to injury. He was limited throughout the week in preparation for the Jaguars' home game against the Saints. "He's been able to progress a little bit," Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said of Ramsey, via the team's official website. "He's out there working hard, trying to get more and more done each day. Today, we got a little more done than yesterday."

Eagles at Vikings (-3)

Eagles: RB Corey Clement (shoulder), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Tim Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) OUT

RB Corey Clement (shoulder), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Tim Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) OUT Vikings: TBA

Analysis to come.

Redskins (-3.5) at Dolphins

Every player that got a tag on the Dolphins' injury report this week has been ruled as questionable for Sunday's game against the also-winless Redskins. Top corner Howard has been limited in practice all week, while Bademosi and Ballage didn't appear on the team's injury report until Friday. Penn was a full participant for the Redskins on Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday.

49ers at Rams (-3)

49ers: TBA

TBA Rams: TBA

Analysis to come.

Falcons (-2.5) at Cardinals

Falcons: TBA

TBA Cardinals: TBA

Analysis to come.

Cowboys (-7) at Jets

Cowboys: TBA

TBA Jets: TBA

Analysis to come.

Titans at Broncos (-2)

Milton did not practice in the week leading up to Sunday's game against Denver, while Smith was a full participant Friday after not appearing on the team's injury report earlier in the week. Guard Kevin Pamphile and tight end Delanie Walker are good to go for Tennessee.

Steelers at Chargers (-6.5)

Steelers: TBA

TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Lions at Packers (-4)

Lions: TBA

TBA Packers: TBA

Analysis to come.