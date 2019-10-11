NFL Week 6 injuries: Todd Gurley doubtful while Tyreek Hill, Alvin Kamara among questionables
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in Week 6
Todd Gurley headlines NFL Friday's news when it comes to the final injury report of Week 6. The Rams' All-Pro running back has been announced as doubtful for Los Angeles' home game against San Francisco by head coach Sean McVay. Gurley, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, was inactive during the Rams' first two practices in preparation for Sunday's game.
Malcom Brown, who is second to Gurley in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, will get the start for Sunday's game if Gurley can't go. Brown, who had just one carry in last week's loss to Seattle, scored two touchdowns in L.A.'s season-opening victory against the Carolina Panthers.
Other big names to keep an eye on from an injury standpoint include Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Ravens receiver Marquise Brown and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, among others.
There isn't a single team that isn't dealing with at least one significant injury this week, as the NFL season is nearing the midway point. Several teams will look to get healthy during their upcoming bye weeks.
For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 6, check out our rundown below.
Panthers (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers in London
- Panthers: DB Natrell Jamerson (foot), T Greg Little (concussion), LB/DE Christian Miller (ankle), QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle) OUT; S Eric Reid (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), T Dennis Daley (groin) QUESTIONABLE
- Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa (forearm), ILB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring), guard Zack Bailey (foot, ankle) OUT; RB T.J. Logan (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
One player that will be on the field for the Panthers Sunday is running back Christian McCaffrey, who was included on Carolina's injury report throughout the week with a back injury. McCaffrey was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after being held out of Wednesday's practice. Logan was a limited participant during the Bucs' last two practices after being held out of Wednesday's practice.
Bengals at Ravens (-11)
- Bengals: DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), WR A.J. Green (ankle), OT Andre Smith (ankle), OT Cordy Glenn (concussion), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion), DE Carlos Dunlap (knee) OUT; S Shawn Williams (thigh) QUESTIONABLE
- Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith (knee) OUT; WR Marquise Brown (ankle), ILB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
While Andrews was a full participant during Friday's practice, Brown and Onwuasor did not practice throughout the week. Brown, the team's first-round pick and leading receiver, sustained his injury during the second of Baltimore's Week 5 win over Pittsburgh. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Brown will be a game-time decision against Cincinnati. Williams, one of the Bengals' top defensive players, was limited on Friday after being held out of the team's first two practices.
Seahawks (-1.5) at Browns
- Seahawks: TBA
- Browns: T Kendall Lamm (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
Lamb, Ward and Williams were each limited during the Browns' first two practices in preparation for Sunday's game. Reserves T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell would start at cornerback if Ward and Williams can't go. A sixth-year veteran, Carrie has 47 career starts under hit belt, while Mitchell, also a sixth-year veteran, has 21 career starts to his credit.
Texans at Chiefs (-4.5)
- Texans: C/G Greg Mancz (concussion) OUT; RB Taiwan Jones (hip), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), CB Jonathan Joseph (wrist/hip) QUESTIONABLE
- Chiefs: T Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin), LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) OUT; WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), G Andrew Wylie (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin) QUESTIONABLE
Hill, who hasn't played since Week 1, was a limited participant throughout this week's practices for the Chiefs. The Chiefs are reportedly optimistic that Hill will be on the field for Sunday's game. Jones and Stills were limited throughout the week for Houston, while Joseph was limited during Friday's practice after not being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.
Saints at Jaguars (-1.5)
- Saints: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) OUT; RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
- Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) OUT; CB Jalen Ramsey (back), DE Lerentee McCray (oblique) QUESTIONABLE
Ramsey, one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to injury. He was limited throughout the week in preparation for the Jaguars' home game against the Saints. Kamara, who had 104 all-purpose yards in New Orleans' Week 5 win over Tampa Bay, did not practice on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Latavius Murray, a seven-year veteran, will likely start at running back if Kamara can't go. Murray, a former Oakland Raider and Minnesota Viking, has 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries this season.
Eagles at Vikings (-3)
- Eagles: RB Corey Clement (shoulder), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Tim Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) OUT
- Vikings: TBA
While Philadelphia will be without several players on Sunday, they will have receiver Nelson Agholor, who was a limited participant Friday after sustaining an illness. Defensive backs Orlando Scandrick (illness), Rodney McLeod (knee) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) will play despite being on the Eagles' injury report throughout the course of the week.
Redskins (-3.5) at Dolphins
- Redskins: LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), TE Jordan Reed (concussion), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) OUT; OT Donald Penn (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
- Dolphins: CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), RB Kalen Ballage (foot), OT Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf/hip) QUESTIONABLE
Every player that got a tag on the Dolphins' injury report this week has been ruled as questionable for Sunday's game against the also-winless Redskins. Top corner Howard has been limited in practice all week, while Bademosi and Ballage didn't appear on the team's injury report until Friday. Penn was a full participant for the Redskins on Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday.
49ers at Rams (-3)
- 49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) OUT; TE George Kittle (groin) QUESTIONABLE
- Rams: TBA
Kittle, who caught six passes for 70 yards an a score in San Fran's 31-3 win over Cleveland on Monday night, did not appear on the team's injury report on Wednesday and Thursday before being a limited participant during Friday's practice. Ross Dwelley, a two-year veteran with four career catches to his name, would likely start for the 49ers if Kittle can't go against the Rams.
Falcons (-2.5) at Cardinals
- Falcons: TBA
- Cardinals: TBA
Analysis to come.
Cowboys (-7) at Jets
- Cowboys: TBA
- Jets: TBA
Analysis to come.
Titans at Broncos (-2)
- Titans: OLB Sharif Finch (shoulder), DE Cameron Wake (hamstring) OUT; CB Chris Milton (calf), RB Rod Smith (groin) QUESTIONABLE
- Broncos: TBA
Milton did not practice in the week leading up to Sunday's game against Denver, while Smith was a full participant Friday after not appearing on the team's injury report earlier in the week. Guard Kevin Pamphile and tight end Delanie Walker are good to go for Tennessee.
Steelers at Chargers (-6.5)
- Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph (concussion), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee), WR James Washington (shoulder), LB Mark Barron (hamstring) OUT; CB Steven Nelson (groin) QUESTIONABLE
- Chargers: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin), RB Justin Jackson (calf) DOUBTFUL; DE Melvin Ingram III (hamstring), TE Hunter Henry (knee) QUESTIONABLE
Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges will make his first career start in relief of Rudolph. Donte Moncrief, who signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason, will likely see significant playing time Sunday with Washington out. Vince Williams will replace Barron in the starting lineup, while 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns will start for Nelson if Nelson can't go against the Chargers. Henry was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, while Ingram was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days.
Lions at Packers (-4)
- Lions: TBA
- Packers: TBA
Analysis to come.
