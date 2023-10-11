Injuries have unfortunately been one of the NFL's main storylines this season. Just this week alone, Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson and emerging Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane were placed on injured reserve. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a bruising around his rotator cuff, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt plans to continue playing with a mangled finger and Travis Kelce continues to work through an ankle injury that has put his status for Thursday night's game in question.

Fortunately for you, we've rounded up every NFL team's latest injury updates and have included them in our Week 6 injury rundown. Here's a look at each team's injury situation entering Week 6, starting with the two teams that will face off on Thursday night.

Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday night)

Broncos: OLB Frank Clark (illness), DT D.J. Jones (knee), OLB Baron Browning (knee) OUT; TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce (ankle), DE George Karlaftis (hamstring), P Tommy Townsend (left knee) QUESTIONABLE

While the Broncos will be without several notable players Thursday night, they will have Javonte Williams in uniform, as the team's starting running back began the week as a limited practice participant. Safety Justin Simmons will also play despite being limited Monday and Tuesday while dealing with an injured hip.

Kelce, who is dealing with a low-ankle sprain, was limited the past two days after not practicing Monday. He practiced Wednesday with his right ankle heavily taped as he hopes to suit up on Thursday night.

Ravens at Titans (London)

Ravens linebackers Jadeveon Clowney (illness), Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Geno Stone (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday in London. Odell Beckham Jr. was limited after leaving Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh early with an ankle injury. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) was limited after being inactive during last week's loss to the Steelers.

For the Titans, wideout Treylon Burks (knee) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) were among the five players who did not practice. Simmons told The Tennessean that he plans to play on Sunday.

Commanders at Falcons

Tight end Curtis Hodges (illness) and cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring) were the only Washington players who did not practice Wednesday. Wideout Curtis Samuel (finger) was a full practice participant.

Vikings at Bears

Chicago had a whopping 10 players who either didn't practice Wednesday or did in a limited capacity. Among those who didn't practice: running back Khalil Herbert (ankle) and wideout Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). Defensive back Eddie Jackson (foot) and tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring) were among Chicago's limited participants.

The Vikings had every player practice in some capacity Wednesday. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison (ankle) was limited as he is expected to receive a bigger workload with Jefferson on IR.

Seahawks at Bengals

Analysis to come.

49ers at Browns

Analysis to come.

Panthers at Dolphins

Analysis to come.

Colts at Jaguars

Indianapolis placed rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve on Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (concussion) and Braden Smith (foot/wrist) were the only active Colts who did not practice.

For the Jaguars, wideout Zay Jones (knee) was the only player that didn't practice. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin) was a full participant after he was inactive in Week 5.

Saints at Texans

Quarterback Derrick Carr was a full practice participate as he continues to work through a right shoulder injury. Wideout Chris Olave (toe) and defensive end Cam Jordan (back) were limited.

Wideout Tank Dell (concussion) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were among the five Texans who did not practice. Wideout Noah Brown (groin) began his 21-day window to come back from injured reserve was opened Wednesday. Brown was a full practice participant.

Patriots at Raiders

As expected, linebacker Matthew Judon (elbow) did not practice and is not expected to be back on the field anytime soon. Wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas also didn't practice as both are in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Josh Uche (knee), defensive end Trey Flowers (foot) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (chest) were among the 11 Patriots were were limited practice participants.

Cardinals at Rams

Analysis to come.

Eagles at Jets

Analysis to come.

Lions at Buccaneers

Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch (ankle) and fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) did not practice. Wideout Amon-Ra. St. Brown (abdomen) was limited. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he feels "a lot better" about St. Brown after he missed last week's win over Carolina. Branch did individual work off to the side during practice, which is a positive sign.

Giants at Bills

Cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) was the only Bills player who didn't practice on Wednesday. The team opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Baylon Spector who was designated to return. Spector (hamstring) was a full practice participant. Tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and Dalton Kincaid (concussion) were both limited.

Cowboys at Chargers (Monday night)

Analysis to come.