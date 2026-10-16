The NFL keeps chugging along, and as with every upcoming slate, injuries have become a central focus. Unlike previous weeks, where it feels like it's been more about who is out of the lineup rather than who is in it, Week 6 is more of a mixed bag on the injury front, which can be looked at as a glass half full.

However, if you're a Ravens fan, you're certainly not ecstatic about the latest injury developments as Lamar Jackson is slated to miss his second-straight game due to an ankle injury. That means Tyler Huntley will get another start after defeating the Falcons last Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Eagles are drowning in injury news and will also be starting a backup quarterback in Tanner McKee. This comes after the revelation that starter Jalen Hurts is dealing with a blood clot in his calf. He headlines what is a CVS receipt-sized injury list for Philadelphia this season.

But, as we mentioned, it's not all doom and gloom from an injury standpoint. Michael Penix Jr. (rib) has the green light to play for the Falcons, while it's not out of the realm of possibility that Caleb Williams makes his return to the Bears or A.J. Brown reinserts himself into the Patriots offense this week, either.

Below, we'll run through every injury report across the league as we barrel towards Week 6.

Note: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, and Minnesota are on the bye in Week 6.

Texans at Jaguars (in London)

David Montgomery did not make the trip to London and has since officially been ruled out. That means backup Woody Marks will see the lion's share of the touches out of the Texans' backfield. Meanwhile, safety Jalen Pitre did not practice all week with a shoulder injury, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. As for Ingram and To'oTo'o, they both practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday and seem more on the probable side of the questionable designation.

The Jaguars will once again be without their top long snapper as they ruled out Ross Matiscik due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the Eagles. However, they did have some reinforcements after signing Jacob Bobenmoyer.

Bears at Falcons

Caleb Williams was a full participant throughout the week of practice, but is officially questionable to make his return in Week 6. On Thursday, Williams told reporters he does "not know if I'm playing yet."

Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) was a full participant in practice on Friday and carries no injury designation, so the Falcons starter will play in Week 6 against Chicago. Atlanta won't have corner C.J. Henderson, however, as he's still dealing with a groin injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Ravens.

Ravens at Browns

Ravens : QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), C Cam Jurgens (concussion), TE Matt Hibner (hand), DT Broderick Washington (ankle) OUT; G Emery Jones Jr. (ankle), WR Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) QUESTIONABLE

: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), C Cam Jurgens (concussion), TE Matt Hibner (hand), DT Broderick Washington (ankle) OUT; G Emery Jones Jr. (ankle), WR Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) QUESTIONABLE Browns: DT Kalia Davis (quad), QB Dillon Gabriel (back), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), G Teven Jenkins (back), RB Dylan Sampson (knee) OUT; DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Mason Graham (knee, ankle), RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Baltimore will be without Lamar Jackson for the second straight week as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. The two-time NFL MVP has yet to practice since suffering the injury, and his absence will thrust backup Tyler Huntley into the starting role yet again. Meanwhile, Jurgens will miss Sunday's divisional matchup as he is still in concussion protocol. That'll likely result in Vega Ioane starting at center. On the bright side, Zay Flowers is good to go as he carries no injury designation after being limited on Thursday and Friday with a toe injury.

Cleveland saw Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, and Carson Schwesinger all return to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing the start of the week due to injury. They are each questionable to play, but that return to the field does leave the door open for them to play in Week 6.

Titans at Colts

Spears returned to practice on Friday as a full participant after missing Thursday's session as he manages a knee injury. Cornerback Joshua Williams was also a full participant Friday, despite his questionable status.

The most notable development with Indianapolis is Tyler Warren. The tight end popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to a groin injury and is now questionable for Sunday.

Jets at Patriots

It'll be another week without Breece Hall in the Jets backfield as he continues to deal with a quad injury. That means Braelon Allen will continue to get the bulk of the work in the running game. However, New York will get first-round rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. back in the fold. Despite being listed as questionable, he is slated to make his return, logging a full practice on Friday.

The Patriots will get No. 1 corner Christian Gonzalez back after he had been sidelined with a shoulder injury. Gonzalez was a full participant over the past two days and does not carry an injury designation. Elsewhere on the report, all eyes will be on A.J. Brown, who is officially questionable. After suffering a high ankle sprain in the season opener, Brown is eligible to come off injured reserve this week and was limited throughout the week. Will Campbell and TreVeyon Henderson are also questionable after limited participation at practice.

Saints at Giants

Saints : LB Kaden Wlliss (calf), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee) OUT; RB Alvin Kamara (back), WR Chris Olave (illness), DT Nathan Shepherd (illness), CB Lorenzo Styles (knee), LS Zach Wood (calf) QUESTIONABLE

: LB Kaden Wlliss (calf), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee) OUT; RB Alvin Kamara (back), WR Chris Olave (illness), DT Nathan Shepherd (illness), CB Lorenzo Styles (knee), LS Zach Wood (calf) QUESTIONABLE Giants: S Tyler Nubin (neck), TE Theo Johnson (neck), CB Colton Hood (concussion) OUT; OL Andrew Thomas (groin), OL Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), LB Abdul Carter (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Olave and Shepherd both returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after they were held out on Wednesday and Thursday due to illness. They are questionable, along with running back Alvin Kamara, who was limited throughout the week due to a back injury.

New York couldn't get Hood, Johnson, or Nubin on the field on Friday and have thus been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans. Meanwhile, Abdul Carter, Jermaine Eluemunor and Andrew Thomas all returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing the first two days. That holds out hope they'll play, even though they're officially listed as questionable.

Panthers at Eagles

Moton was a full participant at practice this week, so the Panthers tackle should be looked at as probable for this Week 6 matchup, but will need to be activated in order to play. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, so he appears good to go, despite the questionable designation. As for Freeling, the offensive tackle was limited on Thursday and Friday, but was still listed as doubtful.

Philadelphia had already ruled out starting quarterback Jalen Hurts due to a blood clot in his calf, but the Eagles will now also be down another key pillar of the offense in Saquon Barkley. The star back will be sidelined for Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. With Barkley and Shipley hurt, Dameon Pierce will likely see the lion's share of work on the ground. On a more positive note, Tanner McKee, who is slated to start for Hurts under center, will have DeVonta Smith back in the fold. The star receiver has no injury designation after dealing with hamstring and toe injuries.

Steelers at Buccaneers

DK Metcalf was a late-week addition to the injury report for Pittsburgh, which listed the wideout as a non-participant during Friday's practice due to an illness. He is officially questionable. This comes as the Steelers will already be without fellow receiver Roman Wilson, who has been ruled out with a finger injury. Meanwhile, corner Jalen Ramsey logged back-to-back limited practices to finish the week, while running back Rico Dowdle was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Both are questionable.

Baker Mayfield will not make his return this week as he did not practice once and has since been ruled out, meaning Jalon Daniels will get his third-straight start. Defensively, the Bucs will be down a key pillar in Antoine Winfield Jr., as he continues to deal with a rib injury.

Cardinals at Rams

Cardinals : RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), S Wydett Williams (concussion), S Andrew Wingard (knee) OUT; S Budda Baker (not injury-related, groin), LB Zaven Collins (hip), S Kitan Crawford (ankle), P Blake Gillikin (back) QUESTIONABLE

: RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), S Wydett Williams (concussion), S Andrew Wingard (knee) OUT; S Budda Baker (not injury-related, groin), LB Zaven Collins (hip), S Kitan Crawford (ankle), P Blake Gillikin (back) QUESTIONABLE Rams: S Kam Curl (ankle), CB Trent McDuffie (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Arizona will be without its first-round rookie running back, Jeremiyah Love, as he is dealing with a left ankle injury. While it's positive that head coach Matt LaFleur noted Friday that injured reserve has not been discussed for Love, he won't be available this week against the Rams. In his place, Tyler Allgeier should see an uptick in work out of the Cardinals backfield.

Los Angeles' final injury report is short, but it does feature some notable names. That includes star corner Trent McDuffie, who did not participate on Friday due to a groin injury. Safety Kam Curl was also downgraded to a non-participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Chargers at Chiefs

Los Angeles will once again be without one of its main pillars along the offensive line as Joe Alt has been ruled out as he continues to deal with a neck injury. The secondary will also be without Derwin James due to a hamstring injury. On the positive side, wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) does not carry an injury designation for this game and will play.

Coming off of the Week 5 bye, the Chiefs won't have top wideout Rashee Rice for this contest. Rice suffered a hamstring injury during Kansas City's Week 4 matchup with the Raiders and still needs time to recover. As for Sneed, the Chiefs corner was limited throughout the week of practice.

Bills at Raiders

Bills : TBA

: TBA Raiders: TBA

Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Packers

Cowboys : CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), OT Drew Shelton (hamstring) OUT; LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), DT L.T. Overton (foot), CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle), CB Ameer Speed (knee) QUESTIONABLE

: CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), OT Drew Shelton (hamstring) OUT; LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), DT L.T. Overton (foot), CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle), CB Ameer Speed (knee) QUESTIONABLE Packers: DT Jonathan Ford (calf), DT Javon Hargrave (Achilles), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), CB Benjamin St. Juste (hamstring) OUT; DT Jordon Riley (Achilles) DOUBTFUL; OG Aaron Banks (knee, toe), DT Antony Campbell (ankle), CB Brandon Cisse (hip), IOL Jacob Monk (quad), WR Savion Williams (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Cowboys defensive tackle L.T. Overton was a late-week addition to the injury report. He did not participate on Friday due to a foot injury and is now questionable. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also saw his participation dip from full to limited from Thursday to Friday due to an ankle injury and is questionable.

Every player Green Bay ruled out on Friday did not practice at all this week, so their designations are not too surprising. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks was limited throughout the week and is questionable, as is corner Brandon Cisse, who was limited on Friday due to a hip injury.

Commanders at 49ers (Monday)

Commanders : TBA

: TBA 49ers: TBA

Analysis to come.