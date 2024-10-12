Welcome to Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Like always, we've got several notable injuries to follow throughout the league as we get closer to this weekend's games.

The Bears won't have safety Jaquan Brisker on Sunday as they'll be missing a few starters on defense for the London contest against the Jaguars. The Panthers will be down their top two centers for their NFC South clash against the Falcons.

Fortunately for you, we're keeping tabs on every notable injury throughout the league. Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Friday's final practice of the week. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it throughout the evening.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus.

The Jaguars won't be taking Campbell off IR/designated for return this week, while all the questionable players were limited on Friday. Running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) will play, but the player to watch is Engram, who has been out several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Bears likely won't have two players in their starting secondary for this game in Brisker and Stevenson, as Stevenson did not practice on Friday. Smith is also out, leaving them thin at cornerback. Martin practiced in full all week as he is on IR/designated for return.

Robinson didn't practice all week, which opens the door for Jeremy McNichols, who already has three rushing touchdowns this season.

Baltimore always seems to be dealing with injuries, and this week has been no exception. The good news is that each of the Ravens' questionable players were limited during Friday's practice.

Chad Ryland will fill in at kicker for Arizona if Prater can't go. A 2023 fourth-round pick of the Patriots, Ryland made three of his four field goal attempts in last week's win over the 49ers.

Alexander and Morgan were limited all week. The Packers also recently placed tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) on injured reserve. Fellow Tucker Kraft has been productive this season with three touchdown catches through five games.

Mixon was limited during each of Houston's last two practices, so he's status for Sunday is looking up. Mixon hasn't played since the Texans' Week 2 win over the Bears.

It would almost be easier to list off the Patriots' players that do not have an injury designation for Sunday. Fortunately for New England, each of its questionable players were limited on Friday, sans Jones, who was a full participant all week. Antonio Gibson will fill-in for Stevenson in what will be Drake Maye's first career start.

Goedeke and Kancey were full practice participants all week. Winfield was limited all week, while White didn't practice on Thursday and Friday. McMillan practiced full on Friday after being limited the previous two days.

As you can see, the Saints are nearly as banged up as Tampa. Rookie Spencer Rattler will make his first career start with Carr out. Rattler will have Alvin Kamara (hip/hand) at his disposal as he does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

With Pocic out, Nick Harris will likely fill in at center for Sunday. Ward returned to practice on Friday and "looked like himself," according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who added that the next 24-48 hours will largely determine Ward's status for Sunday.

As you can see, the Colts have a slew of injuries. A positive update, though, is Richardson reportedly expecting to play after missing last week's loss to the Titans. Pittman, Downs and Moore were each full practice participants on Friday.

For the Titans, quarterback Will Levis is back in the starting lineup after exiting the Titans' Week 4 win over the Dolphins with a shoulder injury. Levis was a full practice participant all week.

For the first time in weeks, Justin Herbert is off the injury report after battling through an ankle injury. Bosa, Leonard and Slater were each limited on Friday, while Fulton was a full participant the last two days.

For Denver, Estime and Mathis were full participants all week.

Another injury update for Pittsburgh is Russell Wilson likely being elevated to No. 2 quarterback for Sunday. Warren was originally questionable after being a full practice participant on Friday, but has since been upgraded to active. With Highsmith and Herbig both out, Jeremiah Moon, a three-year veteran who began his NFL career with the Ravens, will get the start at outside linebacker opposite T.J. Watt.

In Las Vegas, Adams will continue to miss time as he deals with his hamstring injury and trade rumors. His absence will make things a little harder for Aidan O'Connell, who is replacing Gardner Minshew as the Raiders' starting quarterback. The Raiders will have pass rusher Maxx Crosby back in the lineup, though.

Not many injuries for the Falcons this week, as running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) were not given an injury designation.

The Panthers are down both their centers and their starting right tackle, not a good look for Andy Dalton this week. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (elbow) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (shoulder) were full participants and have no injury designation. All the questionable players were limited on Friday.

A light injury report for the Lions. Mahogany is out after being a full practice participant all week.

Along with Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys will be without another defensive starter on Sunday with Kendricks out. Bland did not practice on Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Carson was a full practice participant all week.

For the Bengals, Brown's injury developed on Thursday and he was limited on Friday. Hilton has been a full participant in practice all week. Tight end Mike Gesicki (hamstring) and running back Zack Moss (foot) were full participants Friday and were not given an injury designation.

The Giants are going to be without Nabers for the second straight game, as he has not passed concussion protocol. Singletary has been limited in practice all week, and Tyrone Tracy would get the start if he can't go.

Bills: DT Ed Oliver (hamstring) OUT; RB James Cook (toe), CB Taron Johnson (forearm), DT Austin Johnson (oblique), WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

DT Ed Oliver (hamstring) OUT; RB James Cook (toe), CB Taron Johnson (forearm), DT Austin Johnson (oblique), WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Jets: CB Michael Carter II (back) OUT; TE Tyler Conklin (hip), LB C.J. Mosley (toe) QUESTIONABLE

Oliver has been ruled out for Week 6, as he missed practice all week with a hamstring injury. Cook is listed as questionable to play with a toe injury, but reportedly is expected to suit up. Like Cook, Shakir missed practice Thursday and Friday, but returned as a limited participant Saturday. He's questionable to play with an ankle.

Carter was ruled out with his back injury after missing practice all week. Conklin and Mosley were both limited participants in all three practice sessions, which is a good sign for Monday night.