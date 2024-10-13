Another week of NFL action unfortunately means more injuries happening around the league. the injury bug as not been kind this NFL season, with several more players on the mend in the Week 6 Sunday slate.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 6 injuries around the league.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (head): The Cardinals wide receiver took a hard shot in the first half, and exited to be evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out for the game.

The Cardinals wide receiver took a hard shot in the first half, and exited to be evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out for the game. Kyzir White (knee): Arizona's linebacker was questionable to return, but didn't return.

Arizona's linebacker was questionable to return, but didn't return. Bilal Nichols (stinger): The Cards defensive tackle was ruled out.

Atlanta Falcons

Justin Simmons (hamstring): Simmons injured his hamstring in the second half vs. Carolina, and is questionable to return.

Nick Harris (ankle): The Browns' backup center got injured on the first series and carted off. Harris has been ruled out for the game.

The Browns' backup center got injured on the first series and carted off. Harris has been ruled out for the game. Jerome Ford (hamstring): The Browns running back left in the first quarter, and was ruled out.

Patrick Surtain II (concussion): Surtain suffered a hit to the head in the first half against the Chargers, and has been ruled out with a concussion.

Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson (leg) : Hutchinson, who is the NFL's sack leader, suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter vs. the Cowboys. His left leg was put in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. A massive blow for the NFC contender.

: Hutchinson, who is the NFL's sack leader, suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter vs. the Cowboys. His left leg was put in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. A massive blow for the NFC contender. Carlton Davis (concussion): The Lions corner took a cleat to the head from his teammate on a play where his helmet was dislodged. He's being evaluated for a concussion.

Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder): The Packers wide receiver didn't return after being listed as questionable against the Cardinals.

Travis Etienne (hamstring): The Jaguars running back was listed as questionable against the Bears, but did not return.

The Jaguars running back was listed as questionable against the Bears, but did not return. Darnell Savage (concussion): The safety left to be evaluated for a concussion, and did not return.

Los Angeles Chargers

Hayden Hurst (groin): Hurst suffered a groin injury in the first half vs. Denver, and is questionable to return.

Hurst suffered a groin injury in the first half vs. Denver, and is questionable to return. Deane Leonard (hamstring) : Questionable to return.

: Questionable to return. Trey Pipkins (shoulder): Questionable to return.

Vederian Lowe (ankle): The Patriots offensive tackle is questionable to return.



Chris Olave (concussion): The Saints wide receiver has been ruled out after taking a hard shot to the head in the first quarter against the Bucs. Olave lost a fumble on the play as well.

The Saints wide receiver has been ruled out after taking a hard shot to the head in the first quarter against the Bucs. Olave lost a fumble on the play as well. Tyrann Mathieu (forearm): The veteran safety was questionable to return, and eventually ruled out for the game.

Dallas Goedert (hamstring): The Eagles tight end suffered the injury early in the first quarter, and was ruled out.

Zach Frazier (ankle): Frazier was rolled up on in the third quarter, and is questionable to return. Pittsburgh is already missing three starters on the offensive line. If Frazier were to miss time, the Steelers would be down to their third center.

Jamel Dean (hamstring): The Bucs cornerback was ruled out in the first half against the Saints.