NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: Anthony Richardson serving as Colts' emergency QB, other latest news

It's Week 6 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Sidelined running backs are the theme entering Sunday as many big names are out, including Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Brian Robinson (Commanders), Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) and Devin Singletary (Giants).

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, looking to return from a hip injury, didn't start in Week 6 and instead served as the emergency QB3 as Joe Flacco got the call again.

Notable active players include Texans running back Joe Mixon, who is playing for the first time since Week 2, wide receivers Christian Watson (Packers) and Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts), Ravens left tackle Ronnie Staley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey as well as Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

We have two rookie quarterbacks making their first NFL starts -- the Patriots' Drake Maye and the Saints' Spencer Rattler -- with one starting because of injury. New Orleans offense will be run by Rattler, as Derek Carr is out with an oblique injury.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.