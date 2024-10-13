NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: Anthony Richardson serving as Colts' emergency QB, other latest news

Cowboys inactives
DE Micah Parsons (ankle) and LB Eric Kendricks (calf/shoulder) are both out.
It's Week 6 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Sidelined running backs are the theme entering Sunday as many big names are out, including Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Brian Robinson (Commanders), Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) and Devin Singletary (Giants).
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, looking to return from a hip injury, didn't start in Week 6 and instead served as the emergency QB3 as Joe Flacco got the call again.
Notable active players include Texans running back Joe Mixon, who is playing for the first time since Week 2, wide receivers Christian Watson (Packers) and Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts), Ravens left tackle Ronnie Staley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey as well as Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
We have two rookie quarterbacks making their first NFL starts -- the Patriots' Drake Maye and the Saints' Spencer Rattler -- with one starting because of injury. New Orleans offense will be run by Rattler, as Derek Carr is out with an oblique injury.
Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
Christian Mahogany (illness) was the only player with an game designation and is out.
C Austin Corbett (biceps), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin), RT Taylor Moton (elbow), TE Tommy Tremble (concussion) and C Andrew Raym (concussion) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) was doubtful and is out.
LB Troy Andersen (knee) and LB Nate Landman (calf/quad) were the only two players with game designations, with Andersen out and Landman questionable.
The Raiders will once again be without WR Devante Adams who is dealing with a hamstring injury and has requested a trade from the team. WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle), who was listed as questionable, is inactive.
S Damontae Kazee (ankle), LB Nick Herbig (hamstring), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and DE DeMarvin Leal (neck) were the players with game designations and are were all listed as out.
CB Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder), RB Gus Edwards (ankle) and DB Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) were all ruled out. DE Joey Bosa (hip) was questionable and is out against the Broncos.
CB Kristian Fulton (knee), LB Nick Niemann (hamstring), OL Rashawn Slater (pectoral), DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) were all questionable and are all active.
C Luke Wattenberg (ankle), T Alex Palczewski (ankle) and WR Josh Reynolds (hand) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.
The Browns had a long list of players ruled out ahead of their game against the Eagles: RB Nick Chubb (knee), S Grant Delpit (concussion), S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (knee), T James Hudson (shoulder), C Ethan Pocic (knee)
CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) was listed as questionable and is active.
K Matt Prater is officially out after being listed as questionable. WR Zay Jones (hamstring) and DL Darius Robinson (calf) were both ruled out ahead of the game and OLs Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) and Christian Jones (ankle) are active.
LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) and DT Broderick Washington (knee) were all ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Commanders. CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and T Ronnie Stanley (toe) were both questionable and are both active.
S Tyler Owens (shin) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Spencer Rattler is getting his first NFL start today, with Derek Carr out. OL Lucas Patrick (chest) and RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) are all inactive after being listed as questionable.
The Bucs had a long injury report this week. RB Rachaad White (foot), who was doubtful, is inactive. S Jordan Whitehead (groin) and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) were both questionable and are both active.
The biggest news for Indy is Richardson is the emergency quarterback, meaning it's Joe Flacco who will run the offense. Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also out. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) was questionable and is active.
In his first NFL start, Drake Maye will be without a running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is dealing with a foot injury from last week. WR Kendrick Bourne (knee) was questionable and is active.
CB Jaire Alexander and WR Christian Watson are both active against the Cardinals.
The Eagles did not have any game designations on their injury report this week, coming out of their bye.
WR Robert Woods (foot), DB Jimmie Ward (groin) and CB Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) was questionable and is active, which is a big boost for this Texans offense.
S Jamal Adams (hip), DL Keondre Coburn (knee) and LB Cedric Gray (shoulder) were the only three players with game designations and were all ruled out ahead of the game.
Quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the Colts today. Richardson was reportedly close to being ready, but they will wait until he feels confident that he is good to go. For now, he will be the emergency quarterback.
Joe Cardona is out, marking yet another Patriots captain who won't be playing Sunday.
Buccaneers safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and S Jordan Whitehead (groin are both expected to be out there Sunday.
The Texans are expected to have running back Joe Mixon back.
Diontae Johnson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play.
Marlon Humphrey is expected to play today against the Commanders. He was limited this week with an ankle injury.
The Cardinals are expected to be without kicker Matt Prater.
WR Gabe Davis (knee) and TE Evan Engram (hamstring) were both listed as questionable and are both active Sunday against the Bears. This is Engram's first game since Week 1.
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. DB Tyrique Stevenson (calf) was doubtful and is inactive.