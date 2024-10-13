NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: Anthony Richardson to serve as Colts' emergency QB, other latest news

It's Sunday of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Running back injuries are the theme of this week as many big names are out, including Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Brian Robinson (Commanders), Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) and Devin Singletary (Giants). Many others could be ruled out Sunday.

Anthony Richardson, looking to return to action for the Colts, will not start in Week 6, but instead serve as the emergency quarterback as Joe Flacco gets the call again.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.