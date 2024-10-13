NFL Week 6 live updates, scores, highlights: Drake Maye throws 3 TDs in loss; Baker Mayfield's wild stat line

Everything to know about Week 6 right here

Week 6 in the NFL is underway! Just like last week, Sunday's action got started a bit earlier than usual with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off from London. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was able to lead his team to an international victory after throwing four touchdown passes to move Chicago to 4-2 on the year. And that's just the start of the action that is primed to unfold throughout the day. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 6. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All times ET

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

49ers 36, Seahawks 24 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Bears 35, Jaguars 16 (Takeaways)
Eagles 20, Browns 16 (Recap)
Ravens 30, Commanders 23 (Recap)
Packers 34, Cardinals 13 (Recap)
Colts 20, Titans 17 (Recap)
Texans 41, Patriots 21 (Recap)
Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Steelers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Falcons at Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bengals at Giants, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Diontae Johnson reaches back for TD

Carolina is up 7-0 over the Falcons after Andy Dalton zipped a touchdown to Diontae Johnson. The ball came in a little behind Johnson, but the wideout was able to turn back towards his right and come down with the reception. Already, Johnson has three catches for 46 yards and that score. 

 
David Montgomery rushes for TD

Fresh off of inking his extension with the Lions, David Montgomery gave his team a 7-3 lead over the Cowboys after a 16-yard rushing score. Montgomery has 28 yards on the ground on three carries so far today. 

 
Chargers go up 10-0 over Broncos

L.A. is up double digits over Denver after Justin Herbert connected with rookie running back Kimani Vidal for a 38-yard touchdown reception. That was Vidal's first career touch in the NFL. Not too shabby. 

 
FINAL: Buccaneers 51, Saints 27

The Bucs had themselves a chaotic win over the Saints. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, they found themselves trailing by the second as New Orleans totaled 27 points in the quarter. Despite that leakage in that quarter, the Tampa Bay defense locked down with a shutout effort in the second half. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield threw for 325 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Chris Godwin was his top target for 11 catches and 125 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns. As a team, the Bucs rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
Jim Harbaugh update

The Chargers head coach has returned to the sideline. He was initially listed as questionable to return due to an illness. 

 
Alexander Mattison puts Raiders up over Steelers

Las Vegas is up 7-3 over the Steelers after Alexander Mattison punched in a goal-line touchdown. That wrapped up a 70-yard drive. Mattison rushed for 25 yards and caught his lone target for 19 yards. 

 
Jim Harbaugh update

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was seen walking into the medical tent and later into the locker room and was not on the sideline during the team's opening drive. The team has since said he is questionable to return to this game due to an illness. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is serving as interim head coach.

 
Bucky Irving extends Bucs lead over Saints

Tampa Bay is up 44-27 over the Saints thanks to a 71-yard scoring drive that ended with a goal-line rush by Bucky Irving. He has 81 yards on the ground today while adding two catches for 24 yards. 

 
FINAL: Texans 41, Patriots 21

It was a dominating day for the Texans as they rolled into Foxborough to move to 5-1 on the season. C.J. Stroud threw for three touchdowns through the air, while the ground game also hit pay dirt twice. Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce both scored on the ground and, as a team, the Texans averaged 192 yards rushing. As for Drake Maye, the Patriots rookie threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first start. 

 
FINAL: Colts 20, Titans 17

Indianapolis went into Nashville and came out with a 20-17 win over the Titans. Joe Flacco got the start yet again and threw two touchdowns in the winning effort. Josh Downs was his go-to target, connecting seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Michael Pittman Jr. also had a clutch touchdown catch from Flacco midway through the fourth quarter to give Indy the lead. 

 
FINAL: Packers 34, Cardinals 21

Green Bay is now 4-2 on the season after taking down the Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love tossed four total touchdowns in the win. Two of those went to Romeo Doubs, who is coming off a team suspension in Week 5. In all, Love finished with 258 yards passing, four touchdowns, and an interception. 

 
FINAL: Ravens 30, Commanders 23

The Ravens are 4-2 on the year after taking down the Commanders in Baltimore. It was a tremendous day for the skill position players of the Ravens. Derrick Henry rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while Zay Flowers caught nine passes for 132 yards in the win. Jayden Daniels finished with 269 yards passing and two touchdowns. 

 
FINAL: Eagles 20, Browns 16

The Eagles have moved to 3-2 on the season after taking down the Browns. Philly welcomed the return of both of its wide receivers, and both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith found the end zone. Brown caught six of his nine targets for 116 yards, while Smith caught three of his four targets for 64 yards. That included a 45-yard touchdown. 

 
A.J. Brown INSANE

Clinging to a four-point lead, the Eagles needed to keep possession over the Browns and Jalen Hurts did just that with a 40-yard pass to A.J. Brown. The wideout is up to 116 yards receiving and a touchdown today. 

 
Cade Otton extends Bucs lead

Tampa Bay is now up by double digits over the Saints thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Cade Otton. That capped off a five-play, 58-yard drive for the Bucs. 

 
Dameon Pierce rushes for 54-yard TD

The Texans have crossed the 40-point threshold over the New England Patriots thanks to a 54-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce. So far, the Texans have rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots today. 

 
Drake Maye throws third TD

Drake Maye now has three passing touchdowns in his debut with the latest going to Pop Douglas. The wideout took the ball 35 yards to the house with Maye finding him over the middle of the field. 

 
Colts take lead after Michael Pittman Jr. TD

Indianapolis is up 20-17 after Joe Flacco found Michael Pittman Jr. for a touchdown with less than eight minutes to play in regulation. Pittman has two receptions for 19 yards to go with that score. 

 
Joe Mixon rushes for 20-yard TD

The Texans have built up a comfortable lead over the Patriots. After another Drake Maye interception, Joe Mixon found the end zone for the second time today. This time, it came on the ground, rushing 20 yards to pay dirt. 

 
Will Anderson Jr. tips ball, Texans record crazy INT

The Houston Texans have tallied another interception off of Drake Maye, and this latest turnover is one of the craziest you'll see in Week 6. Will Anderson Jr. tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage, it hung in the arm and Eric Murray was somehow able to secure the catch while tight end Austin Hooper was draped over him. 

 
Terry McLaurin scores second TD vs. Ravens

Dan Quinn left his offense on the field on fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line and the gambled paid off. Jayden Daniels found Terry McLaurin for his second touchdown of the day. Now, it's a 27-20 lead by Baltimore. 

 
DeVonta Smith gives Eagles fourth-quarter lead

DeVonta Smith has found the end zone and has given the Eagles a 20-13 lead over the Browns after hauling in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. Smith now has 64 yards receiving on three catches to go along with that score. 

 
Godwin's 55-yard TD gives Bucs lead

Chris Godwin has put the Buccaneers on his back and has them taking a 31-27 lead over the Saints. The wideout caught a sideline throw from Baker Mayfield and took it 55 yards to the house. Today, Godwin has 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
Drake Maye connects with Hunter Henry for TD

Drake Maye has his second passing touchdown of the day, finding Hunter Henry for a 6-yard pass in the red zone. That capped off a 7-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. So far, Maye has completed 15 of his 22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. 

 
Jordan Love throws fourth touchdown

Jordan Love now has four passing touchdowns on the day as Green Bay is up 31-13 over the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers quarterback found Romeo Doubs for the second time today, completing a 20-yard throw to his receiver. On top of his two scores, Doubs has three catches for 49 yards thus far. 

 
Derrick Henry scores second TD vs. Commanders

For the second time today, Derrick Henry has hit pay dirt. The star running back's 7-yard touchdown run capped off a Ravens scoring drive that started out on their own 6-yard line. The chunk play that got them close to the end zone was a Mark Andrews 38-yard reception from Lamar Jackson. 

 
Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update

The Arizona Cardinals rule WR Marvin Harrison Jr. OUT for the remainder of the game due to a concussion. 

 
Tony Pollard rushes for 23-yard TD

Tennessee has the lead over the Colts thanks to a 22-yard touchdown by Tony Pollard. The Titans offense seemed destined to settle for a field goal on this drive after penalties drove them backward, but Pollard barreled through the middle of the field and past defenders to the end zone.

 
C.J. Stroud throws third TD

After the Maye turnover, C.J. Stroud connected with Stefon Diggs for his third passing touchdown of the day. Diggs has four catches for 39 yards receiving to go along with that score. 

 
Drake Maye strip-sacked by Texans

On the opening drive of the second half, the Texans strip-sacked Drake Maye, which gives the offense the ball at the 10-yard line. Danielle Hunter was the one who came up with the sack. 

