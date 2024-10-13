NFL Week 6 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: C.J. Stroud shreds Patriots; Baker Mayfield has 3 INTs

Week 6 in the NFL is underway! Just like last week, Sunday's action got started a bit earlier than usual with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off from London. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was able to lead his team to an international victory after throwing four touchdown passes to move Chicago to 4-2 on the year. And that's just the start of the action that is primed to unfold throughout the day.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 6. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All times ET

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

49ers 36, Seahawks 24 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Bears 35, Jaguars 16 (Takeaways)

Cardinals at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Texans at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Commanders at Ravens, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Steelers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Falcons at Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Lions at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Bengals at Giants, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)