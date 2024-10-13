NFL Week 6 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: C.J. Stroud shreds Patriots; Baker Mayfield has 3 INTs

Everything to know about Week 6 right here

Week 6 in the NFL is underway! Just like last week, Sunday's action got started a bit earlier than usual with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off from London. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was able to lead his team to an international victory after throwing four touchdown passes to move Chicago to 4-2 on the year. And that's just the start of the action that is primed to unfold throughout the day. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 6. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All times ET

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

49ers 36, Seahawks 24 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Bears 35, Jaguars 16 (Takeaways)
Cardinals at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Ravens, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Steelers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Lions at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Bengals at Giants, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Derrick Henry scores second TD vs. Commanders

For the second time today, Derrick Henry has hit pay dirt. The star running back's 7-yard touchdown run capped off a Ravens scoring drive that started out on their own 6-yard line. The chunk play that got them close to the end zone was a Mark Andrews 38-yard reception from Lamar Jackson. 

 
Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update

The Arizona Cardinals rule WR Marvin Harrison Jr. OUT for the remainder of the game due to a concussion. 

 
Tony Pollard rushes for 23-yard TD

Tennessee has the lead over the Colts thanks to a 22-yard touchdown by Tony Pollard. The Titans offense seemed destined to settle for a field goal on this drive after penalties drove them backward, but Pollard barreled through the middle of the field and past defenders to the end zone.

 
C.J. Stroud throws third TD

After the Maye turnover, C.J. Stroud connected with Stefon Diggs for his third passing touchdown of the day. Diggs has four catches for 39 yards receiving to go along with that score. 

 
Drake Maye strip-sacked by Texans

On the opening drive of the second half, the Texans strip-sacked Drake Maye, which gives the offense the ball at the 10-yard line. Danielle Hunter was the one who came up with the sack. 

 
Injury updates

  • Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) ruled OUT
  • Browns RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) ruled OUT
 
Baker Mayfield throws third INT of half

The Bucs have collapsed in the second quarter. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, they've since been outscored 27-7 by the Saints. A large part of that has been due to turnovers. So far, Baker Mayfield has three interceptions, including this turnover on a batted pass. 

 
Alvin Kamara rushes for TD vs. Bucs

We have ourselves another lead change in the Bucs-Saints matchup. With under three minutes to play in the half, Alvin Kamara rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 27-24 lead. This score came after Spencer Rattler completed a 41-yard pass to Foster Moreau. 

 
Drake Maye throws first-career touchdown

Welcome to the NFL, Drake Maye! The New England Patriots rookie quarterback threw his first career touchdown in his first career start on Sunday against the Texans. Maye uncorked a 40-yard touchdown to Kayshon Boutte in the closing seconds of the first half. 

 
Kyler Murray puts Cards on the board

After falling behind 24-0, the Arizona Cardinals needed to show some sign of life offensively. Well, Kyler Murray then led the unit 70 yards down the field and reached the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson over the middle of the field.

 
Bucs retake lead with 36-yard TD from Mayfield

Tampa Bay is back on top of New Orleans after Baker Mayfield connected with Sean Tucker for a 36-yard touchdown. Mayfield now has two passing touchdowns and two picks on the day. 

 
Browns block field goal, returned for TD

The Eagles attempted a 57-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, but that kick by Jake Elliott was blocked by Myles Garrett and returned 50 yards by the Browns for a touchdown. That evens the game up at 10 apiece. 

 
Mark Andrews TD puts Ravens back up

The Baltimore Ravens are back up over the Washington Commanders as Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 13-yard touchdown.

 
Saints take lead over Bucs

Remarkably, the Saints are now ahead of the Bucs after a 20-0 run in the second quarter. Following an interception by Baker Mayfield, Spencer Rattler found Bub Means for a 10-yard touchdown to give New Orleans the 20-17 lead. This is Rattler's first career touchdown pass as he starts in place of the injured Derek Carr. 

 
Jordan Love finds Christian Watson for 44-yard TD

The Green Bay Packers have taken a commanding 24-0 lead over the Cardinals after Jordan Love tossed his third touchdown of the afternoon. He connected with Christian Watson for a 44-yard touchdown. 

 
Jayden Daniels finds Terry McLaurin for TD

The Commanders and Ravens are all tied up at 10 apiece after an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive by Washington. That drive culminated with Jayden Daniels finding Terry McLaurin for a 7-yard touchdown. 

 
A.J. Brown gives Eagles a 10-0 lead over Browns

Back in the lineup after dealing with a injury, A.J. Brown has the Eagles up, 10-0, over the Browns. The veteran receiver hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts midway through the second quarter to put Philly up double digits. 

 
Shaheed returns punt 54 yards for TD

Suddenly, the New Orleans Saints are down by just a touchdown to the Bucs. That's thanks to Rashid Shaheed taking a punt 54 yards to the house for a touchdown. 

 
Derrick Henry gives Ravens lead over Commanders

Baltimore is up, 10-3, over the Commanders thanks to a goal-line rush from Derrick Henry. The veteran back has 38 yards rushing on nine carries to go along with that score. 

 
Patriots pick off Stroud in end zone

New England's defense came up clutch after Joe Mixon's 59-yard rush. C.J. Stroud tried to throw the ball to Dalton Schultz for a touchdown, but the ball was tipped and picked by Marcus Jones. It erased a key scoring opportunity for Houston and kept the Patriots within striking distance. 

 
Joe Mixon rips off 59-yard rush

The Texans are on the verge of blowing out the Patriots in Foxborough. Joe Mixon flipped the field and has the Houston offense on the doorstep of the red zone after a 59-yard rush. The veteran back is already up to 75 yards rushing today. 

 
Chris Olave injury update

The New Orleans Saints have ruled Chris Olave OUT for the rest of the game due to a concussion. 

 
Romeo Doubs hauls in TD

A week after he was suspended by the team, Romeo Doubs hauled in a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to put the Packers up, 14-0, over the Arizona Cardinals. Doubs has two catches for 29 yards receiving to go along with that score. 

 
Drake Maye picked off during first start

The New England Patriots turned the keys of the offense to No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye on Sunday. In his first start, the young quarterback was picked off in the closing minutes of the first quarter. Maye seemed to have a clean pocket, but the ball sailed over his intended target. 

 
Titans draw even with Colts

The Tennessee Titans have knotted things up with the Indianapolis Colts. After picking off Joe Flacco, Will Levis connected with wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 9-yard touchdown. Levis has begun the game, completing all four of his throws for 16 yards and that score. 

 
Joe Mixon adds to Texans lead

The Houston Texans have taken a quick 14-0 lead over the Patriots. The latest score came on a throw by C.J. Stroud to the flat for Joe Mixon, who took it roughly nine yards to the end zone for the score. 

 
Injury updates

  • Browns RB Jerome Ford heading to the locker room
  • Saints WR Chris Olave heading to the locker room
  • Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) is questionable to return 
 
Jordan Love to Jayden Reed for TD

The Green Bay Packers are up 7-0 over the Arizona Cardinals thanks to a Jordan Love touchdown throw to Jayden Reed inside the red zone. Josh Jacobs did most of the damage on that drive, rushing for 25 yards before the score.

 
Antoine Winfield Jr. brings fumble back 58 yards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 14-0 over the Saints. While the offense got the scoring started, it was the defense that found the end zone for their latest score. Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered a Chris Olave fumble and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. 

 
Josh Downs hauls in 22-yard TD

Joe Flacco got the start for the Colts and has Indy up 7-0 over the Titans. The veteran quarterback completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to wideout Josh Downs, capping off a 10-play opening drive. 

