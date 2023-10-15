Another week of NFL action is here, which means more surprises are surely in store. The first five weeks, after all, have already given us the Cowboys falling victim to a 49ers beatdown, the Jets routing Sean Payton's Broncos and C.J. Stroud easily pacing this year's rookie quarterbacks in Houston. How, then, can you be sure to wager on the right players and teams in Week 6?

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks.

Ravens at Titans



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -5.5, O/U 45.5

"According to the statistics, the Ravens are better than we realize. Baltimore is tied for second in the NFL in points per game allowed (15.0), second in yards per game allowed (266.4) and second in sacks (18) this season. Offensively, we know the Ravens can run, and now, Lamar Jackson is throwing the ball arguably better than he ever has. Tennessee's defensive front could be banged up, the secondary is already questionable and the offense averages 17.6 points per game. Betting against Mike Vrabel as an underdog can be dumb, but the Ravens are the better team."

That's resident Titans expert Jordan Dajani riding with Baltimore in London. Check out all his Week 6 NFL picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-4) at Titans Titans Titans Ravens Titans Titans Ravens Titans Ravens

Commanders at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Falcons -2.5, O/U 42

SportsLine's NFL projection model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on a 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And it's got a strong play for this weekend, as the Falcons (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Check out more analysis from the model right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Falcons (-2.5) Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Commanders Falcons Falcons Falcons

Vikings at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -3.5, O/U 49.5

The Vikings stayed close with the reigning champion Chiefs in Week 5, but now they're up against their first NFC North opponent of the season, and they'll be without star receiver Justin Jefferson. The Bears, of course, haven't been a world-beater, but they're coming off extra rest and a big win over the Commanders, with Justin Fields finally finding his footing through the air. Is it safe to bet Minnesota as a road favorite? Or does Windy City actually have something brewing? Check out SportsLine for up-to-date ATS projections, including for this divisional showdown between two 1-4 teams.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-2.5) at Bears Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Bears Bears Bears Bears

Seahawks at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -2.5, O/U 43.5

"For the Bengals, Joe Burrow is finally starting to look like Joe Burrow, which is good news for him, but bad news for the Seahawks. After throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals, Burrow now gets to face a Seahawks defense that is surrendering 280 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst number in the NFL. Burrow might throw for 500 yards. ... The Seahawks will also be coming into this game off a bye, which is usually an advantage for most teams, but not them. The Seahawks are 0-3 coming off their bye since 2020, so I'm going to say the bye week curse continues for Seattle."

Resident Bengals expert John Breech has plenty of reasons to back Cincy here. Catch all his Week 6 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Bengals (-3) Bengals Bengals Bengals Seahawks Bengals Seahawks Bengals Bengals

49ers at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -3, O/U 41.5

SportsLine's simulation model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Now it's projecting smart bets for a five-team parlay that could lead to a 25-1 payout. One part of the parlay we can reveal: The model says the 49ers (-7) cover on the road against the Browns in almost 60% of simulations, making it one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks. Check out more on the parlay, plus analysis on other ATS picks, right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-7) at Browns Browns 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Panthers at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -10.5, O/U 46

"With some rare exceptions, home and road splits don't seem to matter as much these days, as road teams enter the week 41-37. The expanded international schedule continues to produce some similar results and there are some trends that we are going to continue to treat as our friend until proven otherwise." Could this factor into SportsLine NFL expert Jason La Canfora's forecast for this game, or are the Dolphins immune, considering their explosive advantage against an 0-5 Carolina squad? Be sure to check out JLC's full breakdown of this one, plus other Week 6 best bets, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Dolphins (-13.5) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Panthers Dolphins

Colts at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -4.5, O/U 45.5

"We have a Gardner Minshew revenge game in play. And frankly, I just think this line should be three. Jacksonville is coming over from being in London -- they've been in London for two weeks -- and I could see this offense be a little lethargic. ... This is, for me, a good spot for the Colts to keep it within a field goal. Josh Downs is a good look here as well."

That's CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson highlighting both ATS and potential prop bets he likes in the AFC South tilt. Catch his full breakdown of the game, plus other Week 6 bets, on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast" right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Jaguars (-4) Jaguars Colts Colts Colts Jaguars Colts Jaguars Colts

Saints at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -1.5, O/U 40.5

CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White has twice cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. His Vegas content picks are 376-290-24 (56.5 percent). And he shares those five weekly picks on SportsLine. We can tell you he's leaning in favor of Houston, which has enjoyed a hot start from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, in Week 6, but you'll wanna head over to SportsLine for a complete breakdown of his picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-1.5) at Texans Saints Texans Texans Texans Saints Saints Saints Saints

Patriots at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Raiders -1.5, O/U 42.5

"Folks keep waiting for the Patriots to show any glimmer of life and it has yet to come. And if you think it's going to be this week in Las Vegas, I think you'll once again be left out in the cold. New England is averaging just 11 points per game this season and a large reason for that has been the inability to protect Mac Jones. While the quarterback has made some terrible decisions on his own, he's also been pressured on 21.9% of his drop-backs (career high). Do we think Maxx Crosby and his 34 pressures (second most in the NFL) are going to help or hurt that percentage? For a Patriots team that is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games, this is likely another chapter in what has been a precipitous fall from grace."

Not even resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan is willing to lean New England here. Catch all his Week 6 ATS picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Raiders (-3) Patriots Patriots Patriots Raiders Patriots Raiders Raiders Patriots

Cardinals at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -4.5, O/U 46

"This is a get-right spot for Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua after a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals are 1-8 in their last nine games against the NFC West, and just lost James Conner to injured reserve. By the way, have you noticed that Stafford is slingin' the rock? He has three games with 300+ passing yards, which ranks first in the NFL. The Cardinals have lost their last five road games and are getting outscored by about 12 points per game in those contests. The Cards started off strong this year by covering the spread in each of their first three games. However, they haven't covered the number in two weeks, and are coming off their worst loss of the season at home."

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani is all over the Rams as home favorites in this divisional clash. Catch all his Week 6 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Rams (-7) Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Rams Cardinals

Eagles at Jets

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -6.5, O/U 42.5

"This line has unfortunately moved past a pretty obvious key number, but I'm not sure it matters all that much. The Eagles' second half against the Rams was incredibly impressive from a defensive standpoint. If Philly plays like that against the Jets on Sunday, Zach Wilson doesn't stand a chance. New York's defense is very good but it's also a unit being asked to stop a very effective run game with multiple backs and a passing attack that features a trio of top-end weapons in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The short version is I think the Eagles overpower the Jets and win by more than a touchdown fairly easily. A second half with Wilson having to toss the ball around (New York won't be able to run here) won't result in a comeback."

CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson has the Birds as one of his best bets in Week 6. Check out all of his picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-7) at Jets Jets Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Lions at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -3, O/U 45.5

"This is an enormous game for both teams. The Lions are 4-1 after dominating the Panthers last week, while the 3-1 Bucs are coming off a bye. Baker Mayfield is playing well, but the Lions defense is stout. This will be close, but the Bucs will find a way to win it late as Mayfield takes them to a late-game field goal for the triumph."

That's CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco, riding with a Tampa Bay upset. Catch all of his Week 6 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3) at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Lions Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers

Giants at Bills

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -12.5, O/U 48

CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White, who's on a massive run with ATS picks, also has a true pulse on the Giants, going 42-22 (+1674) on his last 64 picks involving New York prior to Week 5. Who does he like here? You'll have to head over to SportsLine for his complete ATS pick and analysis right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Bills (-14) Bills Bills Giants Giants Giants Bills Bills Bills

Cowboys at Chargers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 47.5

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Now he's back with a projection for prime time. We can tell you he's leaning Over on the total here, but you'll have to go to SportsLine to catch his full ATS pick, plus other Week 6 analysis.