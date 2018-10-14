NFL Week 6 odds, picks: Bears, Rams stumble as road favorites and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

The Best Bets for the past few weeks can only be described with one word: disgusting.

I went 1-3-1 last week for a two-week record of 2-6-2. That's awful. It's time to turn it around since my record is now 10-13-2 on the season as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest.

If I don't turn it around, I might dartboard my picks next week. Can I do any worse trying that?

I really do feel good about these picks, more so than in past weeks. So let's turn this crappy run around.

It's getting old.

The Bears are coming off a bye, but it didn't come at a good time. This will be a rebound game for Miami. They blew a game last week, but in this one the defense will play well and the offense will do just enough. The heat will be a factor in this one.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

The Broncos were gashed last week in the run game, so expect a big game from Todd Gurley. But the Broncos will counter with a solid run game as well against a Rams defense that has issues against the run. That means they will slow the Rams down and keep the score within the number. Look for a low-scoring game.

Cardinals (+10) at Vikings

The Vikings seemed to get back on track last week against the Eagles. And the Cardinals are playing consecutive road games, which is tough, and made tougher by having a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen. But I think their defense will keep them in this one. Take the points.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

The Patriots will have had extra time to prepare for this one, which will matter. Bill Belichick is masterful with extra time and I think he will slow Patrick Mahomes some here. On the flip side, the Patriots will run the ball on the Chiefs. Look for a big game from Sony Michel against the Chiefs' bad run defense. Pats take it.

Packers (-9.5) vs. 49ers

This is a big number, but I think the Packers will handle the 49ers easily. San Francisco lost at home to Arizona last week, and this Packers team is much better than the Cardinals on offense. Look for Aaron Rodgers to have a big night and the Packers to cover easily.