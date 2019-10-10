NFL Week 6 odds, picks: Buccaneers beat Panthers in London, Browns continue losing ways against Seattle

We have arrived at Week 6, and there are now only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers have looked impressive in every game they have played. The former gets yet another weak opponent this week while the latter gets the reigning NFC champions -- though they have been struggling as of late.

This week presents another opportunity to examine some of the Jekyll and Hyde teams: The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We also have a primetime game that may be the matchup of the week, as the red-hot Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions, who may be the most underrated team in the NFL as of now.

Let's jump in to my picks for Week 6:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

The Buccaneers took down the Panthers earlier this year in a defensive showdown. Shaquil Barrett, who leads the NFL in sacks, could be primed for another big game. The Panthers are still without Cam Newton, but have won the last three with Kyle Allen at the helm. He's the first quarterback to not throw an interception and go 4-0 in his first four career starts in the Super Bowl era. Still, he seems to have regressed in some ways with each game, and the Buccaneers' defense presents a major challenge. The offense isn't bad either. After dropping a franchise record 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, the Buccaneers suffered a seven-point loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. I think Bruce Arians has something going in Tampa Bay, and I say they get back into the win column on Sunday.

The pick: Buccaneers 26-24 over Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

The Browns flopped in a big way last week after the 40-25 beatdown they delivered to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. The 49ers ran for a total of 275 yards and forced four Cleveland turnovers on "Monday Night Football," as the Browns were outmatched in every possible way. Chris Carson, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in the last two games, could be due for a big game. Like the 49ers, the Seahawks are a pretty hot team right now. They have won their last two matchups and quarterback Russell Wilson has been making a strong MVP case for himself over the past few games. He threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns against the Rams last week. There's no doubt that the Browns have talent on paper, but they haven't been able to put it together due to lack of discipline. Dropped passes, missed blocking assignments, confusion in zone coverage and penalties have hurt them all season. This young team led by a first-year head coach still has a ways to go before they are the Super Bowl contender many claimed they would be this offseason. Unless Cleveland puts together another surprising performance like they did against the Ravens, I don't see how they can beat a team that's hitting on all cylinders right now.

The pick: Seahawks 30-17 over Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5

This is a matchup all of the NFL world seems to be looking forward to, as Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson could mean fireworks. Despite being double-digit favorites, the Chiefs dropped a home matchup to the Indianapolis Colts in prime time last week, as Mahomes proved that he is human after all. The reigning MVP is dealing with a foot injury. It won't stop him from playing on Sunday, but he was seen limping for most the matchup against the Colts. Watson on the other hand is coming off of career game. He threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns in the 53-32 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The 3-2 Texans seem to be trending upwards and could get the best of the Chiefs if Mahomes' foot injury continues to bother him. I want to pick the Texans to win straight up, but I just can't bring myself to do so. I'll say they cover the spread, though.

The pick: Chiefs 34-31 over Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Kliff Kingsbury finally got the first win of his NFL career last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he has a great opportunity to make it two straight on Sunday afternoon at home against a reeling Falcons team. At the same time, Atlanta has an opportunity to finally get back on track. After three straight losses, this team desperately needs a win. Their struggles can't be blamed on the offense, however. While they have been inconsistent, it's the defense that has given up 77 total points over the past two weeks. Matt Ryan has quietly had a pretty good season. He's thrown for 1,655 yards, which is good for second most in the NFL. He could have a nice outing against this Arizona secondary, which has allowed over 1,300 yards and 12 passing touchdowns through five games. Devonta Freeman also appears to be a candidate for a breakout game. He has rushed for just 187 yards through five games, and has yet to score a rushing touchdown. Fantasy owners have been disappointed with him so far, but he may be a must-start this week.

The pick: Falcons 27-20 over Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5

The Rams' matchup with the 49ers will be a good test to see if the Rams' defensive struggles have to do solely with the secondary or with the entire defense in general. Los Angeles has given up 653 passing yards and eight touchdowns through the air over the past two games. While Jimmy Garoppolo's arm won't make as many headlines as Jameis Winston and Wilson's, the 49ers' ground game is absolutely deadly. Matt Breida had 129 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on Monday night, and leads the NFL with 6.5 yards per carry. Having Tevin Coleman back healthy doesn't hurt either. Still, I think taking the 49ers over the Rams this week may be a bad decision. The Rams are on a two-game skid, and I don't see it extending to three.

The pick: Rams 35-31 over 49ers

Other Week 6 picks

Patriots 34-13 over Giants

Ravens 30-17 over Bengals

Saints 28-24 over Jaguars

Vikings 24-21 over Eagles

Redskins 13-7 over Dolphins

Cowboys 31-20 over Jets

Titans 30-24 over Broncos

Chargers 27-21 over Steelers

Packers 34-28 over Lions