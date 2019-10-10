NFL Week 6 odds, picks: Eagles edge Vikings, 49ers overtake Rams, Chargers rebound vs. Steelers

Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a rematch of Super Bowls XLII and XLVII, but after the New England Patriots likely dispatch the banged-up New York Giants, the weekend slate features a long list of what figure to be closely contested matchups.

And once again, we've got some bold picks for you as you prepare for the next wave of NFL action.

Yours truly finished below .500 picking the Week 5 slate but nailed 10 of 15 picks against the spread, so you've still got reason to read on! We've got plenty of tossups this weekend, too, so these are going to be some fun ones to pick. Right here, right now, we've got predictions and picks against the spread for every single game on tap. Enjoy!

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Patriots -17

The Daniel Jones win train came to a halt in Minnesota, and it's going to remain in the station this week. Bill Belichick's defense should have a field day against a depleted N.Y. lineup, and Tom Brady won't have to try hard to carve up their secondary.

Prediction: Patriots 34, Giants 13

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

The Panthers probably deserve more trust than the Bucs at this point, but the way the NFC South has unfolded, these clubs are bound to stay knotted up. Let's say Bruce Arians makes up for his close loss to the Saints by handing Kyle Allen his first loss.

Prediction: Buccaneers 26, Panthers 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -11.5

Are the Ravens worse than we all thought they were after the first few weeks? Yes. Are they bad enough to lose to Cincy? No. This will probably be closer than it should be, but John Harbaugh's got far too much speed on his side to drop this one.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 14

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

This feels like a game the Seahawks could overlook, but only until you remember what Freddie Kitchens and this Browns offense look like. Cleveland needs to get its act together, but it's going to tough to do that against Russell Wilson and Co.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Browns 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5

People are concerned about Andy Reid's powerhouse now that Indy proved the Chiefs are beatable, and Deshaun Watson could definitely have a huge day at Arrowhead. It's just tough to see K.C.'s weapons failing to make a difference for two straight weeks.

Prediction: Chiefs 29, Texans 27

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1

Gardner Minshew is an awesome story, and the Jags could've beaten Carolina in Week 5. But I can't bet against this Saints team again. Sean Payton has them firing on whichever cylinder they need most depending on the week. They're solid all-around.

Prediction: Saints 30, Jaguars 22

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3

This is probably the game of the week. So many good matchups. For instance, Dalvin Cook is the key to Minnesota's offense, but the Eagles are killer run-stoppers. So what gives? We'll say Carson Wentz outdoes Kirk Cousins to sneak out a nail-biter.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Vikings 27

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Redskins -3.5

Washington did Bill Callahan a favor by introducing him as interim coach this week. Still, who's to say even Miami won't give this battered franchise a run for its money? This will be ugly, but Callahan's ground-heavy approach should be enough to win it.

Prediction: Redskins 21, Dolphins 16

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Typically, this would be a nice spot to call on Sean McVay dialing up some Rams redemption. But you know what? If the Niners get after Jared Goff even close to the way they did Baker Mayfield, this is a wrap. Don't look now, but San Fran is rolling.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Rams 23

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

The Falcons are pretenders; we've clearly established that by now. And you can never rule out some electrifying plays from Kyler Murray at home. Still, even if Atlanta finishes below .500 this year, they're talented enough to take care of the Cards.

Prediction: Falcons 28, Cardinals 19

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -7

No, the Cowboys aren't the world-beaters everyone thought they were early on. And yes, the Jets will be better with Sam Darnold. But New York remains one of the worst-coached teams in football, and their O-line is in shambles. Dallas will rebound.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Jets 14

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -2

I refuse to believe in either of these teams. But the Titans have inexplicably turned it on when they're underdogs, so we'll ride with Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry and the rest of Mike Vrabel's gang in Mile High. If any game's going to be close, it might be this.

Prediction: Titans 20, Broncos 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

The Steelers are in every one of their games, and they should be all season thanks to their defense. Fresh off wetting the bed at home, however, Philip Rivers and Co. will be motivated to show up Sunday night. Even banged up, they're talented enough to do it.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Steelers 17

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -4

Maybe the Lions hang around for a while. You never know in divisional games, especially in the North this year. It's just hard to see Aaron Rodgers losing another prime-time game at Lambeau. Here's where the Packers confirm themselves as NFC front-runners.

Prediction: Packers 31, Lions 23

Benjamin's record

Last week: 6-9 (10-5 against the spread)

Season (straight up): 45-32-1

Season (against the spread): 41-37