The 2022 NFL season is already more than a quarter of the way complete, but don't you dare avert your gaze, because things are just starting to get good. This weekend's Week 6 slate is chock-full of spicy -- and unpredictable -- matchups, perhaps none more intriguing than the heavyweight clash that is Bills versus Chiefs.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts, as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

49ers at Falcons



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: 49ers -6.5

"If we're going to ding a franchise for a perceived bad roster, we need to give credit to a coaching staff for maxing out that roster. The Falcons have played five games and have been in five one-score games. Arthur Smith is doing a really good job with the current Falcons roster and deserves credit for navigating the Matt Ryan/Marcus Mariota swap. He had nothing to do with it and still has the offense giving people problems. If anyone gives these guys flak for using "smoke and mirrors," quickly remind them that's coaching. I'm going Niners here, but if the final injuries are bad for San Francisco I wouldn't want to be on its side."

That's CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson, cautiously backing the road favorites in this matchup of NFC squads. You can check out all of Brinson's Week 6 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-5.5) at Falcons Falcons 49ers 49ers 49ers Falcons Falcons Falcons 49ers

Patriots at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -3.5

"Bailey Zappe may be capturing the hearts of those in Foxborough, but it's the defense that truly kept the Patriots afloat in Week 5 in their shutout win against the Lions. So far, New England's defense has shown shutdown ability and ranks ninth in the NFL in DVOA. Not only do the Patriots have a high-level defense, but Bill Belichick is extremely familiar with Jacoby Brissett, whom he drafted back in 2016. ... This will also be an opportunity for Rhamondre Stevenson to explode on the ground with Damien Harris sidelined. Cleveland's run defense ranks 32nd in the NFL in DVOA."

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports analyst and resident Patriots expert, is well aware that 61% of underdogs are covering their games, the highest mark since 2004. So, he's all over New England as road 'dogs against Cleveland. Check out all of his Week 6 projections right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Browns (-3) Patriots Browns Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Browns Patriots

Jets at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -9.5

Aaron Rodgers enters this one slightly banged up, but the Packers are out for redemption after falling to the Giants in London a week ago. Are they up for the challenge? SportsLine's Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game and has beaten more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times over the past six years, certainly thinks so. We can tell you that the model has Green Bay covering a 7.5-point spread against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations, making the Packers one of its stronger backs of Week 6. Check out more from SportsLine on this matchup, and other model bets, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Packers (-7) Packers Jets Packers Packers Packers Jets Jets Packers

Jaguars at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -2.5

"I trust the Jaguars' offense way more, even though they didn't score a touchdown last week. Trevor Lawrence is committing a million turnovers a game, it feels like, but I just like the overall ceiling for the Jaguars right now. Travis Etienne is starting to pick it up a little bit." That's Tyler Sullivan, backing Jacksonville on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast," where John Breech and Will Brinson were equally as bullish on the underdogs: "The past 15 times they've met," Breech noted, "Jacksonville is 13-1-1 against the spread." Brinson also noted that he'd be willing to bet the Under, considering the ugly nature of these two offenses.

Brinson and the guys also break down every other Week 6 game on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast." Listen and subscribe here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Colts (-2.5) Jaguars Colts Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Colts

Vikings at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: PK

Just in case it's Skylar Thompson at quarterback for the Dolphins: "There have been five starts since 2000 by rookie QBs drafted in the seventh round. They are 0-5 straight up and 0-5 against the spread. ... (Meanwhile), I'm not sure the Vikings are Super Bowl contenders, but I love Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Jefferson leads all receivers with 547 yards and is coming off of a 154-yard performance, and then this weekend is very special for Cook. The Vikings star running back grew up in Miami and is going to have "a lot of supporters" at this matchup, per SI.com. He said this weekend is 'what I dreamed about,' so expect a big game from him. I like getting this number at three points."

CBS Sports NFL analyst Jordan Dajani is clearly in the green with his straight-up picks this year, and he's buying the Vikings as big winners even on the road. Check out all of Dajani's Week 6 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-3) at Dolphins Vikings Vikings Vikings Dolphins Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Bengals at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -1

"The Bengals have lost three tough games in the final seconds and are playing a second straight road game after losing to the Ravens. The Saints won last week behind Taysom Hill, but can they count on that every week? The Saints defense has been a big disappointment, so Joe Burrow will return to Louisiana and get a victory because of it."

That's CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco, who thinks the Bengals deserve to be big favorites on the road, even after their ugly loss to Baltimore last Sunday night. You can check out picks for every single Week 6 game from Prisco, who went 9-1 on his top prop bets a week ago, right here at CBS Sports.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-1.5) at Saints Bengals Bengals Saints Bengals Bengals Bengals Saints Bengals

Ravens at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -5.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on a 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season, returning over $7,000 for $100 players since its inception. This week, the model has identified a team in this matchup between the Ravens and Giants as a crucial piece of a five-team parlay that could lead to a 25-1 payout. Check out the full parlay projection right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-5) at Giants Giants Giants Ravens Ravens Giants Ravens Giants Giants

Buccaneers at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -6.5

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven't been perfect during their 3-2 start, but few teams have been less competitive than Mike Tomlin's Steelers, who are now on their second QB post-Ben Roethlisberger and got torched by the Bills in Week 5. Pittsburgh might benefit from returning home, but Matt Canada's offense doesn't appear to have the experience nor the cohesiveness to match Brady and Co., who are getting major contributions from Leonard Fournette in the passing game. It's no surprise, then, that SportsLine expert R.J. White, who's gone 32-19-3 on NFL picks through Week 5, likes Tampa Bay as one of his teaser picks for this weekend's action.

R.J. has more on why the Bucs are worth backing, plus a few other special teaser picks for Week 6, over at SportsLine, which you can check out right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-8) at Steelers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Panthers at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -9.5

"Carolina pulled the plug on the Matt Rhule era, firing the head coach after just two and a half seasons. Despite the coaching turnover (defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley were also fired), this could be a nice rebound spot for the Panthers. In these situations, teams do get a little boost the following game and Carolina now faces a Rams team that has struggled mightily to begin the season. Offensively, L.A.'s 4.8 yards-per-play average is tied for the lowest in the NFL and they are pressuring the QB on just 24% of plays, which ranks 31st in the NFL. ... This is a good spot to take the points."

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan is picking the Rams to win but the Panthers to cover in this potentially ugly slugfest between two desperate teams. Catch more of Sully's analysis, and predictions for every other Week 6 game, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Rams (-10.5) Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Rams Panthers Rams Panthers

Cardinals at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -2.5

Geno Smith is, statistically, one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL right now. Kyler Murray, despite all his talent, is most definitely not. And yet the Cardinals are favored on the road in this divisional matchup. Don't buy it, says SportsLine expert R.J. White, who's tabbed Seattle as one of his SuperContest picks for Week 6. R.J. knows his stuff -- he's 329-250-21 all-time in SuperContest predictions, and once for tied for 17th out of almost 2,800 contestants in the Westgate Las Vegas competition -- so you've got plenty of reason to trust him leaning the Seahawks' way.

R.J. has more on Seattle, plus four other SuperContest picks for Week 6, at SportsLine right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-2.5) at Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Bills at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: PK

"I can't say this for sure, but I feel like the Bills' entire offseason plan revolved around one thing: Adding players who could help them beat the Chiefs. Their biggest signing was Von Miller, who was brought in for this exact type of game. He's someone who should be able to get some pressure on Patrick Mahomes, which is something the Bills didn't do a good job of in January. To me, this feels like a revenge game. ... All the Bills have been thinking about all offseason is 13 seconds. They were 13 seconds away from an AFC title game appearance, they were 13 seconds away from finally beating Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs and now, I'm 13 seconds away from making my prediction for the game. The Bills are an unstoppable freight train right now."

CBS Sports NFL analyst John Breech knows Mahomes probably deserves more credit, being a home underdog in such a big spot, but he's all over Buffalo in this rematch of last year's Divisional Round shootout. Check out all of his Week 6 picks here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-3) at Chiefs Bills Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bills Bills Bills

Cowboys at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -5.5

NFL expert Emory Hunt Jr., founder of Football Gameplan and former Louisiana-Lafayette running back, knows exactly how to read the Eagles, who enter "Sunday Night Football" looking to stay unbeaten. He's 36-21-1 in his last 58 picks involving Philly, returning $1,271 to bettors. He knows the Birds have one of the most balanced offenses in the game, but he's also not shortchanging the Dallas defense in this one. We can tell you Hunt is leaning Over for this prime-time NFC East brawl, but he's got a full forecast for the matchup, including an exclusive ATS projection, right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Eagles (-6) Eagles Cowboys Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles

Broncos at Chargers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chargers -4

It's hard to know exactly what to make of the Chargers at any given time. Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler are constant producers, but Brandon Staley's decision-making, no matter how analytically sound, has left plenty of fans scratching their heads during a 3-2 start. One guy who does have a solid handle on Los Angeles: SportsLine expert R.J. White, who is 17-6-1 in his last 24 ATS picks featuring the Chargers. The No. 1 ATS NFL expert on picks from 2017-2021, when he returned over $2,500 to $100 players, he's got a full breakdown of Monday night's matchup with Russell Wilson and the Broncos over at SportsLine. Check out his Over/Under call, plus a detailed ATS pick you'll wanna lock in, right here.