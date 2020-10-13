We are moving onto Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, and Week 5 was certainly an interesting one. We saw several games rescheduled due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Browns kept their win streak alive against the Indianapolis Colts and unfortunately, Dak Prescott suffered a serious ankle injury which will surely affect the Dallas Cowboys moving forward. Week 6 provides us with several interesting matchups, as we continue to sift through all 32 teams -- attempting to identify who could be real contenders for the Lombardi Trophy this year.

Last Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 6, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have entered this new week, we have seen more line movement. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there's value in fading said move. But first, here's the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup. There were several schedule changes, so we do not have access to every lookahead spread for all Week 6 matchups.

Week 6 line snapshot

Matchup Current Reopen Look CHI at CAR CAR -2.5 CAR -2.5 CAR -2.5 CIN at IND IND -8 IND -9.5 IND -7.5 DET at JAX DET -3.5 DET -3 DET -1.5 ATL at MIN MIN -3.5 MIN -3.5 MIN -3.5 DEN at NE NE -9 NE -9 N/A WAS at NYG NYG -3 NYG -3.5 NYG -2.5 BAL at PHI BAL -8 BAL -7.5 BAL -7 CLE at PIT PIT -3.5 PIT -4 PIT -4 HOU at TEN N/A N/A N/A NYJ at MIA MIA -8 MIA -8 N/A GB at TB GB -2 GB -1.5 TB -2.5 LAR at SF LAR -3.5 LAR -3 SF -3 KC at BUF KC -3 KC -3 KC -3.5 AZ at DAL AZ -2.5 AZ -2.5 DAL -3

I'm clearly doing something right, because the three games I talked about in the lookahead piece (see top) I'm going to talk about again. As I predicted, the lines moved, but now I'm going to discuss if you should fade said move.

Lions at Jaguars

Current: DET -3.5 | Reopen: DET -3 | Lookahead: DET -1.5

Why it moved: The Lions were a popular pick to upset the Saints in Week 5, but it was not to be. Detroit did jump out to a 14-0 lead, but Drew Brees and Co. countered with a 35-0 run which was too much for the Lions to overcome. As for the Jaguars, they lost their fourth straight game to the Texans -- who just fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

Fade the move? I will say this, I was much more comfortable in taking the Lions as 1.5-point favorites than I am taking them as 3.5-point favorites. While this Jaguars team isn't going to compete for a Super Bowl this year, I like what they have on offense in Gardner Minshew, James Robinson, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. They get to go up against a defense that allows the fifth-most yards per game (405 yards), so I find myself second-guessing this game after the line move.

Packers at Buccaneers

Current: GB -2 | Reopen: GB -1.5 | Lookahead: TB -2.5

Why it moved: This was one of the bigger moves of the week since the Buccaneers lost a tough matchup to the Chicago Bears. I was pretty shocked to see Tampa Bay open up as a favorite since Green Bay has just rolled through everyone so far this season, but hey, this could be a trap game for Aaron Rodgers. Still, they had a bye week to prepare for this big matchup.

Fade the move? I hope you grabbed GB +2.5 last week, but no, I'm still not fading this pick. I like the GB -2 line, as this team has clearly been more consistent than the Buccaneers.

Cardinals at Cowboys

Current: AZ -2.5 | Reopen: AZ -2.5 | Lookahead: DAL -3

Why it moved: The Cowboys finally got back into the win column against the Giants, but the real reason this line moved was because of Prescott's injury. The young star suffered a compound fracture of his right ankle, which thrusts Andy Dalton into the starting lineup. As for the Cardinals, they ended a two-game skid with a 30-10 win over the lowly Jets.

Fade the move? This is tough because we don't know how good the Cowboys offense will be with Dalton under center. While the Cardinals offense has been great, the same cannot be said for their defense. I'm not going to fade the move considering the Cowboys just lost their team leader and still have an atrocious defense.