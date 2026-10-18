The battle between two of the NFL's most woebegone franchises lived up to its lack of hype Sunday. In fact, in terms of excitement, it more than lived up to it. But the on-field product was a special sort of fun-bad.

Titans 26, Colts 20. It's the first win of the year for Tennessee, and a stunning one at that. The Titans trailed 13-0 at halftime and looked completely lifeless. Bench Cam Ward? Throw in the towel? It seemed on the brink.

And then the Colts, being the generous team they are, quite literally gave it away over the next four possessions:

Jonathan Taylor fumbled on the first play of the second half. The Titans turned that into a field goal.

With the Colts in scoring range on the next drive, Daniel Jones threw an atrocious interception. The Titans turned that into another field goal.

The Colts then went three-and-out and gave up a 58-yard Chimere Dike return, setting up the Titans for their lone offensive touchdown of the day.

On the next drive, Julius Chestnut blocked a punt, and Oluwafemi Oladejo recovered the loose ball and scored a touchdown.

From up 13-0 to down 20-13 in about 18 minutes of game time. Horrifying stuff. The Colts actually tied the game on a Taylor touchdown, only for the defense to commit an awful pass interference to set up a Titans field goal. Tennessee tacked on another field goal late.

A collapse in all three stages? Against a winless team? For an organization already skating on thin ice? Check, check, check. Which leads me to say ...

Shane Steichen won't last the season, and Chris Ballard and Daniel Jones will be gone between now and Week 1, 2027

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Since 2020, there have been 16 in-season coaching changes. Shane Steichen will either be the next or, at the very least, join that list.

This was an unacceptable collapse. The Titans are completely inept offensively. The only way they could do anything was if the Colts blew it, and the Colts blew it over and over again. I've generally been a proponent of Steichen as a good offensive mind, but as a head coach, you have to be more than that. You are responsible for everything, and in that matter, Indianapolis isn't close to good enough.

Steichen can't play the game, though, so we turn to the players ... and the person who chose them. Chris Ballard is in his 10th season as Colts GM. The team has one playoff win over that span, and it was back in 2018, his second year. He has been completely unable to find a quarterback, and his latest attempt is turning out as bad as the others.

Remember, at the start of Ballard's tenure, he had Andrew Luck. Andrew Luck retired ahead of the 2019 season. It's been that long. Inexcusable. He has tried half-measures with veterans. He tried drafting one (Anthony Richardson). He has failed in every measure. The defense remains iffy at best, even after the blockbuster (and, in retrospect, misjudged) Sauce Gardner trade.

But really, it all comes back to Jones: He was 22-for-42 for 269 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He took six sacks. He's tied for the NFL lead in turnovers. Sunday, he simply did not put an NFL-caliber product on the field.

Remember, the Colts signed him to a two-year, $88 million deal over the offseason, even though they were bidding with ... no one. There is an out after this year that would carry $35 million in dead cap, but continuing with him would be even more punitive for a franchise long overdue for a reset.

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is known for standing on the sideline and keeping notes. Her only notes needed from Sunday? It's time to clean house.

The Browns or Steelers will win the AFC North

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Well, well, well, if it isn't a three-way tie atop the AFC North through six weeks?! The Browns, Steelers and Ravens are all 4-2, and the Bengals (on bye this weekend) aren't far behind at 3-2.

Cleveland technically leads the division thanks to Sunday's 13-10 win over Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore, and Pittsburgh is second because it has a better in-division record.

Sorry, Browns and Steelers fans, but neither one of you is winning the division. Cleveland's largest win this season is by four points. It lost to the Jets just last week. Deshaun Watson looked awful Sunday. The Steelers looked similarly awful, needing a late comeback to force overtime against the Baker Mayfield-less Buccaneers. As it turns out, playing against backup quarterbacks is very helpful.

Both teams rank in the bottom half of most major offensive stats. The quarterback play simply isn't good enough and won't be good enough, especially when put up against Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow rather than Tyler Huntley and Jalon Daniels.

Patriots made a mistake trading for A.J. Brown

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

A.J. Brown's grand return from IR was ... not so grand. Three catches for 27 yards on 10 targets. Officially, he's been charged with two drops. Unofficially, given his high standards, it was probably more. He even bobbled away a Jets onside kick, but lucky for him, a teammate recovered to clinch the Patriots' 26-19 win.

It's worth being concerned about the debut, but to say the trade is a bust or a mistake would be a drastic overreaction. Yes, it's been a tough start with the injury and the underwhelming return. But let's not write it off. He won on the routes New England brought him in to win: quick in-breakers and deep balls. Drake Maye missed him on one of each, and Brown failed to finish other opportunities he did have. It sounds like a silly thing to say, but if you cut the tape right before the ball arrives, Brown's film would look encouraging.

Of course, he has to make the plays that are there. Getting open doesn't gain yards, score points or win games. Brown will bounce back, and he can still be a huge boost. He came back from his high ankle sprain earlier than expected. Let's give him a week's worth of grace.

C.J. Stroud will be a top-five highest-paid quarterback this offseason ... and deserves it

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Another week, another outstanding performance for C.J. Stroud. The fourth-year pro threw for 312 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and led the game-winning drive in the Texans' 34-31 win over the Jaguars.

The numbers are one thing, but the film is just as good, if not better. This is one of the best throws you will see all season.

So is this one ...

This is Stroud at his best: laser-accurate, huge arm, can access every part of the field. It's been missed the past few years, and the Texans should be very glad it's back. Not only that, but he is improving at mitigating negative plays. His interception Sunday was really bad, but it was his first all year. He's also taking fewer devastating sacks than he did last season. And he's doing it all while still not having much of a run game.

The Texans and Stroud didn't reach an extension in the offseason. He had been awful in the playoffs, and while both sides said the right things, no agreement happened.

He is very much on the way to earning that massive extension this offseason, though. This offseason is setting up to be a huge one for quarterback deals — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Bo Nix from the 2024 class, Bryce Young from Stroud's 2023 class and Lamar Jackson are all looking for a new deal. Stroud's deal will put him among the top five highest-paid quarterbacks, and it will be well-deserved.

Brad Idzik will be a hot head-coaching candidate in 2027

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Panthers topped the injury-battered Eagles 25-14 in straightforward fashion. Bryce Young threw a pair of touchdown passes, and Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and a score. Philadelphia was without Jalen Hurts, its top three running backs and a bunch of other players. It's not a super notable result by any measure.

But Philadelphia still has a really good defense, and Brad Idzik flashed excellent play calling, including on both touchdowns to Tommy Tremble.

I was also super impressed by Young's work on RPO throws, something Idzik and Young have worked into this offense really well.

Idzik took over calling plays from Dave Canales this offseason. It has been a perfect promotion. Carolina has one of the most aggressive offenses in the NFL in terms of passing rates. It's a really well-designed offense that empowers Young and accentuates his strengths. In an NFL that loves young, innovative play callers, Idzik is part of the next wave of hotshots.