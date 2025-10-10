The first month of the season is when every club gets its feet wet and settles into the year. As for the second month, this is when teams begin to separate themselves as either a playoff contender or someone already looking ahead to 2026. Week 6 has plenty of intriguing matchups on deck, and already is off the heels of the New York Giants upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. That just goes to show you that anything can unfold after kickoff, so you'll want to be in- sync with all the action.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Broncos at Jets (in London)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Broncos -7.5: "One of the more surprising elements of the Jets poor start to the season is that they have yet to record a single turnover, which is blasphemous for an Aaron Glenn-led team. If that continues, Bo Nix and the Broncos offense should have no problem getting into the end zone at least three times. If they do, that would almost automatically secure them the win. In his career, Justin Fields is 0-26 when his opponent scores 21 or more points. For reference, Denver is averaging 23.4 points per game. Meanwhile, favorites of seven or more points are 8-2 ATS all time in international games, so that's another feather in our cap here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Denver covering in London. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-7.5) at Jets Broncos Jets Jets Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Cardinals at Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The SportsLine Projection Model has been a go-to source throughout the 2025 season and has historically been a profitable tool for bettors. The model, which simmulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL pciks since its inception. It has also gone 4-1 dating back to 2024 with its top survivor pools. For Week 6, we can tell you the model has the Indianapolis Colts winning in 70% of simulations. While that's a solid number, the model also has a play that is winning in 79% of sims.

Colts -6.5: "The Cardinals have given up the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL this year, even though they've faced one of the easier QB slates. ... Daniel Jones might throw for 600 yards. Heading into Week 6, the Colts are the only team I'm still perfect picking this year: I'm 5-0 straight-up and 5-0 against the spread picking their games, and after a disastrous Week 5, they're the only team I'm confident in picking. There is no way the Cardinals are going to be mentally recovered from suffering the most inexplicable collapse in NFL history. I mean, I didn't even play in the game and I'm not mentally recovered." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Colts to cover against Arizona. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Colts (-6.5) Cardinals Cardinals Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Browns at Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Steelers -5.5: "We talk a lot about how Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's certainly impressive, but as we look at this upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns, we're highlighting another Tomlin-specific stat. The coach is 26-6 straight up in his career against rookie quarterbacks. That's the second-best record by a coach with at least 15 games since 1970. History tells us he should have no problem diluting Dillon Gabriel's effectiveness in this game, and Pittsburgh's 10 takeaways this season (second-most in the NFL) only emboldens us to lay the points in this spot. Don't look now, but T.J. Watt is also starting to heat up with three sacks in the last two games. That's even worse news for Gabriel." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Pittsburgh pulling out the win over Cleveland. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Steelers (-5.5) Browns Browns Steelers Steelers Browns Steelers Browns Browns

Cowboys at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Cowboys -3.5: "The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games, but they are rolling on offense with Dak Prescott. The Panthers came back to beat Miami last week, but slowing Prescott will be a big challenge. Look for the Cowboys offense to continue to roll as their defense continues to improve. Dallas wins it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Dallas beating Carolina, 30-21. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-3.5) at Panthers Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Chargers at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Chargers -4.5: "Dolphins fans will probaly be even more regretful about the decision when Herbert throws his third touchdown pass on Sunday, which I thnk is going to happen. Herbert definitely has the more favorable matchup since he'll be going up against a Dolphins defense that is surrendering a 117.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. To put that in perspective, the highest career passer rating by any QB in NFL history is 103. On average, the Dolphins are letting opposing quarterbacks do 14 points better than that in every game. On the flip side, opposing quarterbacks only have a 77.3 passer rating against the Chargers, so don't be surprised if Tua struggles some in this game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Chargers to cover on the road against Miami. To see the rest of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-4.5) at Dolphins Dolphins Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Rams at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Rams -7.5: "The Ravens are a mess, while the Rams are coming off a bad loss to the 49ers at home. The Ravens will likely be without Lamar Jackson again, and the banged-up defense can't stop anybody. The Rams defense didn't play well against the 49ers, but will here. Rams take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Rams covering in Baltimore. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-7.5) at Ravens Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams

Patriots at Saints



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Saints +3.5: "The Patriots are riding high after beating the Bills on Sunday night, but this will be a tough game coming off that big victory. The Saints beat the Giants last week as Spencer Rattler and the defense played big. This will be a challenge for the Patriots and Drake Maye. It's close, but Maye will win it late." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why the Patritos will edge out a 22-21 win in New Orleans. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-3.5) at Saints Saints Patriots Patriots Saints Patriots Saints Patriots Patriots

Seahawks at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Seahawks +1.5: "While Jacksonville is one of the more surprising stories of the 2025 season thus far with a 4-1 record, I still have plenty of questions about them, particularly surrounding Trevor Lawrence. He's 24th among 33 qualified quarterbacks this season in EPA per dropback, and largely did his damage on Monday night with his legs. The passing left little to be desired outside of a couple of late throws to pull off the upset. The Jags are one of the top rushing offenses in the NFL, but that plays into a key strength of the Seahawks. Seattle is giving up 3.3 yards per carry this season, which is second-best in the NFL. If that continues and they plug up the running lanes for Jacksonville, Lawrence's passing deficiencies could be exposed." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Seattle pulling off the road win in Jacksonville. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Jaguars (-1.5) Jaguars Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Titans at Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Titans +4.5: "If you have a talented running back, he should be able to find room to run against the Titans and the Raiders have Ashton Jeanty, who's averaged nearly 90 yards per game over the past three weeks. With Smith struggling, Jeanty will probably be a big part of the game plan this week, or the only part. If the Raiders are smart, they'll just let him carry the ball 57 times. This feels like a game the Raiders should win, but I also thought that last week when the Cardinals played the Titans and NOW I'M OUT OF MY SURVIVOR POOL FOR THAT, so what do I know. Have I mentioned that I hate survivor pools?" -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Titans covering, but the Raiders pulling off the outright win. To see his full analysis and other Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Raiders (-4.5) Raiders Titans Titans Raiders Raiders Titans Raiders Titans

Bengals at Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Bengals +14.5: "The Bengals have major offensive issues with Jake Browning playing quarterback, which is why they traded for Joe Flacco. Whoever plays quarterback is on the road against a good Packers defense coming off a bye. This will be ugly for the Bengals again as Green Bay wins it, thanks to a defense that didn't play well the last time out." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Packers beating the Bengals, 31-17. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Packers (-14) Packers Bengals Packers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

49ers at Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Buccaneers -3: "The 49ers are rested after playing last Thursday, which will help the injured. They upset the Rams, while Tampa Bay beat Seattle behind Baker Mayfield last week. Mac Jones played well for the 49ers, but Mayfield and the Bucs are on a hot streak. They will keep it rolling." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Bucs to pull off the 30-20 win over the Niners. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Buccaneers (-3) Buccaneers 49ers Buccaneers 49ers 49ers 49ers Buccaneers 49ers

Lions at Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

SportsLine's R.J. White is a guru when it comes to betting on the NFL and is currently on a 33-20 roll with Detroit Lions games. Naturally, you'll want to see which way he's leaning for this Sunday Night Football matchup, particularly with his official pick coming as a bit of a surprise. We can tell you White is leaning Under 53.

Lions +2.5: "The Lions have won four straight games after losing the season opener to the Green Bay Packers, which is actually the longest active win streak in the NFL. Detroit is averaging 40.3 points per contest over this four-game stretch. Is anyone missing Ben Johnson yet? Playing in Arrowhead is tough, and the Chiefs definitely won the "battle of the injury reports" on Wednesday. Kansas City had full attendance, while Terrion Arnold, Zach Cunningham, Taylor Decker, Kerby Joseph and Amon-Ra St. Brown missed practice. Still, Jared Goff is one of just two players to beat Mahomes multiple times while having zero losses to him (the other is Ryan Tannehill), and I believe the Lions can just simply outscore the Chiefs. But I'm more comfortable taking the Over." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has the Lions not only covering but pulling off the upset over Kansas City. To see all of his best bets, click here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Chiefs (-2.5) Chiefs Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Chiefs

Bills at Falcons

Monday, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

SportsLine expert Zack Cimini, who was 35-25-4 on his NFL picks in 2024, has dialed in his pick for the first leg of Monday's double-header. Cimini is someone you'll want to lean on for this matchup as he is 17-4 (+1260) in his last 21 selections involving the Falcons. We can tell you he's leaning Under the 50 point total.

Bills -4.5: "As pointed out by one of their beat writers, the Falcons are the only team in the NFL that has limited all of their opponents to less than 300 yards of total offense this year. The Bills, meanwhile, are the only team in the NFL to have totaled at least 300 yards of offense in every game they've played this season. Something's got to give here, and I'm more inclined to give it to a Bills team that remains very good despite a close loss in a division game a week ago compared to a .500 Falcons team coming off a bye." -- CBS Sports' Steve Taranto on why he likes Buffao to cover on the road. To see his Week 6 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-4.5) at Falcons Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Bears at Commanders

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC(Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

You don't want to miss what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney thinks of this game between the Commanders and Bears. Tierney has been on point in games involving Chicago, owning a 31-17-2 record in his last 50 Bears picks. We can tell you Tierney is leaning Under the total.

Bears +4.5: "This game matches Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels, the two top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They met last year in a game won on a Hail Mary by Daniels. The Bears are coming off a bye and two straight victories, but this game will be won by Daniels outplaying Williams. Commanders take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Washington to win but not cover. To see all of his Week 6 picks, click here.



