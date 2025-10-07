They all stink.

OK, so stink is a little harsh, but we've actually hit the point of the season where it's time to ask the question: Is anybody any good?

There are no undefeated teams left after the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills lost games Sunday, which means the 1972 Miami Dolphins got an early jump on popping that champagne.

The NFL loves it this way, too. They love the parity. Even the good teams have flaws, and the uncertainty from week to week is what draws us all in to watch.

Then there's the New York Jets. They are the last of the winless, the worst team in the league. So much for the idea that Aaron Glenn would instill a toughness in the defense, which has been the team's weak spot all year long.

Even the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans won games Sunday, leaving the Jets to wallow in their own misery.

As for the top, the new No. 1 team is the Detroit Lions. After losing at Green Bay to open the season, the Lions have ripped off four straight as Jared Goff has played at an MVP level. They have some defensive flaws still, but which team doesn't have issues? Oh, and they can score.

Now is the time for all these teams to fix those problems. The teams that do will be the ones playing come January.

The Eagles have to run the ball better. The Bills have to throw the deep ball more. The Bucs have to get healthy and play better on the back end.

Each week, we seem to rush to anoint teams as being the best in their divisions and maybe even conferences. Wasn't it a short time ago when the Rams and Chargers were the toast of Los Angeles and threats to win it all?

Now the Chargers have lost two straight, the Rams lost to the undermanned 49ers on Thursday, and suddenly we have no idea if they are real contenders or not.

They might not all stink, but nobody in this league right now is that good -- which is just the way the NFL likes it.