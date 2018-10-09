NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Rams and Chiefs look like contenders, but are they really that good?

This is the time of the NFL season where I ask the same question each season:

Is any team really that good?

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are the top two teams in my Power Rankings for the second consecutive week, as well as the two remaining undefeated teams in the league, but both have defensive flaws. The rest of the league's supposed elite have even more issues.

That's why it's so hard to get a real gauge on the first five weeks of the season and simply say it will be the Chiefs and Rams in the Super Bowl.

Didn't some say that last year about the Chiefs after they opened 5-0? I love watching the Rams and Chiefs play because I love creativity on offense as well as outstanding quarterback play.

But neither team is Super Bowl-good on defense just yet.

That's why we won't have a real gauge on the season until late November as the pretenders fall off and the real contenders emerge.

I would imagine both the Chiefs and Rams would be contenders at that time, but who else? Are the New England Patriots now back on track? Will Aaron Rodgers get the Green Bay Packers going again? Can Blake Bortles rebound and keep the Jaguars a contender? Are the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals for real?

There's a lot of time left before the picture truly begins to crystallize. Like I always say at this time of the year: Is anybody any good? We don't know for sure.