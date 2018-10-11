NFL Week 6 QB Power Rankings: Drew Brees is somehow underrated in the pantheon of QBs
The Saints quarterback is one of the all-time greats and he still doesn't get everything he deserves
Not sure if you heard or saw, but Monday night was a historical game for Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who passed Peyton Manning en route to becoming the all-time leader in terms of passing yards. It is an important achievement showcasing just how explosive Brees has been as a quarterback since arriving in New Orleans. And even if the broadcast spent an overwhelming amount of time covering the record, it still needs to be noted that we are, as a collective society, still underrating Brees as an all-time quarterback.
Brees is a modern medical marvel, a guy who managed to recover from a torn labrum he suffered with the Chargers (in a game he had no business playing in) and go on to produce huge numbers. He's also the greatest single quarterback ever to play the game under six feet tall; Brees has long been given a "he's the exception" tagline when it comes to evaluating people who can play the hardest position in sports without being tall. (Nevermind that most really tall quarterbacks struggle to succeed; it might be more difficult to be tall than to be short.)
There are non football reasons to respect Brees, who battled with multiple teams over the franchise tag and battled with management over labor relations and who was part of the reason why the franchise tag has seen limitations placed on it during the last CBA.
But all of it pales in comparison to Brees' on-field production. Brees has led the NFL in passing yards seven different times. He has led the league in passing touchdowns four times. He led the league in completion percentage five times and repeatedly broke his own completion percentage record for a full year over and over. Last year he completed a ridiculous 72 percent of his passes and this year he's upped the ante -- he is completing 77.9 (!!!) percent of his passes through five weeks. Brees has 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions this year. Two years ago he led the league with 325 passing yards per game and he's upped that number this year, averaging 331 yards per game, which doesn't lead the NFL right now, but which likely will be the top number if he sustains it over the course of a season.
In 2017, people questioned whether Brees still had "it" because the Saints leaned on Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to couple a stout running game with a surprisingly improved defense.
Those people are idiots. Brees is averaging the second highest passing yard per game total of his career right now, while also managing the highest yards per attempt of his career right now. Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are your quarter season MVP leaders, but do not sleep on Brees when it comes to making a run for the NFL's top award. According to OddsShark.com, Brees made a move up this week into the No. 2 spot in terms of NFL MVP odds.
Bear in mind, throughout a career that features nearly 500 touchdowns, the most passing yards in NFL history and a Super Bowl , Brees has never won an MVP award. He's a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback who has shredded the league repeatedly since arriving in New Orleans. That's preposterous.
And it's part of why he's underrated: Brees' entire career has been played with the specter of multiple legendary quarterbacks in the NFL as well. He has never played without either both Peyton Manning and Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in the league. Somehow, Drew Brees has never been considered the best quarterback in football at any point in his career.
Debates about Brady vs. Manning treated Brees as a third wheel of sorts, and by the time Manning fell off a cliff, Brees was simply a member of the "elite" quarterbacks along with Brady and Rodgers.
Manning won MVP in 2009 -- Brees' Super Bowl season, in which he beat Manning -- without leading the league in any meaningful category. (Seriously.) Manning also won it in 2008; Brees and the Saints went 8-8. Brady, the obvious 2007 winner, netted the award in 2010 as well. It's hard to argue with Rodgers in 2011, when the Packers went 15-1, but Brees' stats were better. It's a lot like Phil Mickelson happening to play professional golf at the same time as Tiger Woods only with multiple goats roaming the pasture.
We'll look back years from now and wonder how Brees never captured the award. We may even look back and wonder if Brees has a case to be above Manning and Rodgers in terms of the quarterback pantheon, especially if he punctuates his resume with a late-career MVP run and a second Super Bowl victory for New Orleans.
Yell at me on Twitter @WillBrinson with your complaints, questions and (unlikely) compliments and make sure to check out my daily NFL podcast, the Pick Six Podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes here.
To the rankings:
|1
Drew Brees New Orleans Saints QB
|Shredded his way to the all-time passing yards record against Washington.
|2
Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Are people aware of how good Rivers is playing right now? Another old guy shredding the league. Chargers have only lost to the Chiefs and the Rams so far by the way.
|3
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|Passed another test by beating the Jaguars and their mighty defense. Next stop? Foxborough in primetime.
|4
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
|Rodgers is starting to move around a lot better and would have beaten the Lions with third-string dudes at WR were it not for Mason Crosby.
|5
Tom Brady New England Patriots QB
|The return of Julian Edelman is massive for him. He was untouchable Thursday against the Colts.
|6
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
|Goff's "worst" game of the year still resulted in a massive division road win and he's still averaging 10.4 yards per attempt with 48 percent of his pass attempts going for a first down.
|7
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|Got a terrible defense at home and did what he does best. Ben owns the Bengals too, so don't be surprised if this streak continues.
|8
Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB
|How on Earth did he end up with the ball, down seven, against New England on the road with only Eric Ebron to throw to? Luck is back.
|9
Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB
|There were two first downs that Cam ran for against New York that made me yelp loudly, but there were two terrible interceptions that made me do the same thing.
|10
Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB
|Bad effort from the Falcons against the Steelers away from their track. Expect better things from them against Tampa at home.
|11
Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB
|The Vikings offensive line is a problem and Cousins is throwing a LOT. But he's throwing pretty well: he completed more than 80 percent of his passes against the Eagles and he's on pace for his best statistical season ever.
|12
Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB
|He's got to stop taking hits or this will go sideways quickly, but Watson has looked like he's coming back very well from injury.
|13
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB
|The Seahawks won't turn him loose but he showed why they should with a three-touchdown performance against the Rams.
|14
Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB
|What was a good effort statistically should have been better but guys were tackled short and dropped touchdown passes.
|15
Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB
|Not a great performance but I'm going to chalk it up to the Browns defense just being really good.
|16
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB
|Nice statistical game against the Vikings. Even if Wentz doesn't look totally comfortable, you can see signs of the Eagles offense coming together.
|17
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB
|Not willing to sell quite yet but the Titans offense has not shown an ability to score at will the way we hoped, or the way we saw late against Philly.
|18
Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB
|Six touchdowns before the bye has Vegas favoring the Bears by a field goal on the road out of the bye. Let's see if they can live up to the hype.
|19
Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Putzed around and should have lost at home to the Dolphins as nearly a touchdown favorite but the defense bailed them out.
|20
Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB
|Woof. That performance against the Saints was maybe the worst one I've ever seen Smith have.
|21
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|High hopes for Winston starting this week, when he heads to Atlanta with a choice matchup on hand.
|22
Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB
|Things are starting to fall apart (basically the second he got mentioned as a good quarterback in this very column).
|23
Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB
|The Raiders really need to find a win and it won't be easy in London against the Seahawks.
|24
Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB
|The Broncos passing on a quarterback at No. 5 may end up not looking so great.
|25
Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Some good and some very bad. He threw an interception off someone's helmet!
|26
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Who's to blame for this Dallas mess? The wide receivers are pointing fingers at the coaching staff.
|27
Eli Manning New York Giants QB
|Maybe Odell Beckham should be here? Or maybe he should just go do interviews with Lil' Wayne more often. It certainly helped Eli.
|28
Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB
|Mayfield hasn't recaptured the magic of that first half he played but he's keeping the Browns in games.
|29
Sam Darnold New York Jets QB
|Really nice effort pushing the ball vertically against Denver in a big home win.
|30
Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB
|Heck of a first touchdown for Rosen, who hit some bumps but still managed a road win.
|31
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|The Bills have scratched their way to a pair of wins, which is pretty impressive. Allen's working with not a lot around him.
|32
C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB
|Beathard came back to earth pretty quickly after a good first game. Tough test Monday night against the Packers in Green Bay.
