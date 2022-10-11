1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

The amount of respect that Gardner has across the league in such a short period of time is remarkable. His recognition in zone has improved, and he is still making plays downhill in run support.

2 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

London made some absurd catches outside of his frame. On one particular play, he snatched the ball over a defender with great strength. The quarterback play has left a lot to be desired and Atlanta's usage of him has been confusing to say the least.

3 Devin Lloyd Jacksonville Jaguars OLB

Lloyd does a good job of keeping his eyes on the action at all times. He is able to glide sideline to sideline without getting sucked into the garbage. His range was evident at Utah, and he has brought that play-making ability to Jacksonville.

4 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Wilson was bracketed most of the game, and Miami did a good job of forcing Zach Wilson to roll the pocket. He had just three receptions for 27 yards.

5 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

Lucas was excellent in pass protection Sunday against the Saints. He did a good job of re-anchoring when pushed off his base.

6 Travon Walker Jacksonville Jaguars OLB

Walker is as physically gifted as they come on the football field. He is still developing a pass rush plan and growing in that area while being great in run support. If he continues his trajectory, then he should validate Jacksonville's reasoning for taking a chance on him at No. 1 overall.

7 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave suffered a head injury on a pass to the end zone in the third quarter and did not return. He ranks in the top 30 in terms of receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per reception.

8 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans FS

Pitre played more of a traditional safety role in a Cover-2 look against the Jaguars. It kept him out of his most effective structure, which is lining up over the slot or serving more as an overhang linebacker jumping pass lanes and rallying to the football. He missed a few tackles in open space in the first half.

9 Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers OG

Johnson plays with great leverage and is able to absorb contact. Cleveland's interior defensive line has been very disappointing this season, and Los Angeles capitalized for big plays up the middle.

10 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Jones has been better in pass protection as a rookie than I could have ever expected. The most entertaining aspect of his game is his ability to serve as a lead blocker in space. It has to be disheartening for defensive backs to see a run play coming to their side with a tackle leading the way.

11 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C

Linderbaum does such a great job of playing the angles and working to the second level. He has excellent mobility to make plays in the run game.

12 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

When a cornerback is as tall as Woolen, it is assumed that they are high-cut and struggle transitioning across the field. To his credit, he is able to stay in-phase jumping routes to make big plays for his team. He is second in the NFL with three interceptions.

13 Martin Emerson Cleveland Browns CB

Emerson got downfield on a 61-yard punt and stopped it from going into the end zone. He also made a fourth-down stop towards the end of the game allowing Jacoby Brissett to come back on the field to throw another back-breaking interception. Emerson is just very physical, particularly at the catch point.

14 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB

It is easy to overlook players in new roles when they are still on the field. A year ago, I am not sure how many truly appreciated how good Penei Sewell was switching back and forth between left and right tackle. Kohou has played inside out for Miami when asked and performed admirably in the process.

15 Breece Hall New York Jets RB