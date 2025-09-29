The NFL made two changes to the Week 6 schedule for very obvious reasons.

The Buccaneers' home game against the 49ers moved from 1 p.m. ET to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, the league announced Monday. To make room for that change, the Saints' home game against the Patriots moved from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m. Both games air on CBS.

One can assume that the schedule changes had something to do with the records of each team. The Buccaneers and 49ers both have 3-1 records, while the Patriots and Saints are a combined 2-6. The Saints are one of just two teams that are 0-4.

It's somewhat ironic that the Patriots -- the NFL's most successful team this century -- moved out of a 4:25 game. The change, however, likely has more to do with their Week 6 opponent than it does about the current state of the Patriots.

At 0-4, the Saints are clearly a team that is in the middle of a rebuilding season under first year head coach Kellen Moore. Through four games, the Saints have been outscored by an average of nearly 14 points per game. New Orleans did put up a good fight this past Sunday before allowing two late touchdowns in an eventual 31-19 loss to the Bills in Buffalo.

Rest assured that there will be more changes to the NFL's schedule in the weeks to come, specifically when it comes to prime time games.