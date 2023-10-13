There's never a dull moment in the NFL, and the sixth week of the 2023 regular season is no exception. There are a host of marquee matchups to watch over the next several days as we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

With the season in full swing, so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry, though, we have you covered with everything you need to know entering the NFL's sixth Sunday of the 2023 season.

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch in Week 6:

Cowboys at Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Sunday's finale is a marquee game between two teams that made the playoffs in 2022. The Chargers have won two straight games after an 0-2 start, while the Cowboys fell to 3-2 after getting thumped by the 49ers last Sunday night.

A key matchup to watch will be the Chargers' seventh-ranked offense against the Cowboys' seventh-ranked defense. Despite his team's recent struggles, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has continued to play well. He's completed 67.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks over the past two games.

Dallas' offense will try to take advantage of a Chargers defense that is 24th in the NFL in points allowed and last in passing yards allowed. The Chargers' saving grace on defense has been on third downs and in the red zone; they're fourth and ninth in the NFL in those areas, respectively.

Lions at Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

A matchup of two surprising first-place teams. Unfortunately for Detroit, the Lions will be missing several notable players for this matchup that include rookies Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs. Conversely, the Buccaneers are getting several players back from injury that includes four-time Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans and rookie first-round pick Calijah Kancey.

Both teams have enjoyed big seasons from their quarterbacks. Jared Goff, fresh off arguably his best season to date, has completed nearly 70 percent of his throws with three times as many touchdown passes (9) than interceptions (3). Fellow former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has also completed nearly 70 percent of his throws and has thrown seven touchdowns against just two picks.

Saints at Texans

Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

A key showdown is going down in Houston. With a win, New Orleans will either keep pace or pull ahead of Tampa in the NFC South standings while also further distancing itself from Houston.

The Saints boast one of the league's best defenses, led by defensive end Carl Granderson's 3.5 sacks and seven players who have picked off one pass. Speaking of interceptions, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet throw one as an NFL quarterback while setting a league record for the most pass attempts to start a career without a pick.

Week 6 schedule

*All games can be streamed on fubo

Thursday, Oct. 12

Kansas City Chiefs 19, Denver Broncos 8

Sunday, Oct. 8

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (NBC)

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)