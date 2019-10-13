NFL Week 6 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes-Deshaun Watson go head-to-head
All the best highlights from Week 6 are right here
It's the sixth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 6.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- New England Patriots 35, New York Giants 13 (Recap)
Sunday
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
High octane showdown in K.C.
Two of the NFL's most electric quarterbacks will meet at Arrowhead today as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs square off against Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Tyreek Hill is back in action for Kansas City after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury. Should be a fun matchup.
Jalen Ramsey inactive for Jaguars
Ramsey had been a limited participant in practice, but Jacksonville's owner reportedly thought...
Panthers-Bucs in London: Live updates
The Bucs and Panthers kicked off Sunday's slate of NFL action at an earlier time than usual
Panthers attempt fair catch free kick
This is definitely something you don't see every day in the NFL
