NFL Week 6 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes-Deshaun Watson go head-to-head

All the best highlights from Week 6 are right here

It's the sixth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 6.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday 

Monday

High octane showdown in K.C.

Two of the NFL's most electric quarterbacks will meet at Arrowhead today as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs square off against Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Tyreek Hill is back in action for Kansas City after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury. Should be a fun matchup.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories