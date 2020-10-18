It's the sixth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 6 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Sunday

Bears 23, Panthers 16 (GameTracker)

Ravens at Eagles (GameTracker)

Falcons 40, Vikings 23 (GameTracker)

Browns 7, Steelers 38 (GameTracker)

Texans 36, Titans 42 (GameTracker)

Washington 19, Giants 20 (GameTracker)

Broncos 18, Patriots 12 (GameTracker)

Bengals 27, Colts 31 (GameTracker)

Lions 34, Jaguars 16 (GameTracker)

Jets at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rams at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Chiefs at Bills, 5 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans run direct snap to Henry for game winner

The Titans made an incredible comeback after blowing a lead they had all game late just to force overtime, and once they got the football back after the end of regulation, they were on a mission. It all culminated with a tricky play call from the Titans when they let Derrick Henry take a direct snap and then no one could stop him.

Tannehill, Brown force OT for Titans

At one point, it looked like the Texans were about to close out their Week 6 game against the Titans with ease. And then, they (almost inexplicably) went for a two-point conversion, missed it, and the momentum shifted. The Titans closed out the game with an impressive scoring drive as time was running out, and it was capped off by a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass to A.J. Brown -- the second time these two connected.

Henry is the king of the impossible

It's not the first time and probably won't be the last time you read about Derrick Henry ripping off a 90-plus-yard touchdown run but that doesn't make it any less impressive. When the Titans needed it most, Henry broke free on a 94-yard TD run. The most impressive part of this play was Henry's breakaway speed. For someone his size, it is truly amazing that when he gets in the open field he can outrun multiple defensive backs.

Lamar Jackson does it again

You can't stop but can only hope to contain Lamar Jackson when he tucks the ball under and runs. The Eagles learned that the hard way -- and even trying to contain him became impossible. Jackson broke free through the middle for a dazzling long TD run. The best part? Jackson went untouched on the score.

J.J. Watt with a throwback performance

Watt helped spark a Texans comeback down multiple scores with a sack and forced fumble of Ryan Tannehill that would late lead to a Houston score. Watt and the entire Texans team has been on a run since the team's decision to fire Bill O'Brien.

Justin Jefferson reaches and scores

Jefferson is another sleeper candidate to make a run for OROY after a fast start to the season and he got rolling against in Week 6 against the injured Falcons secondary. Jefferson made the play of the game for Minnesota when he rolled over, never touched down, and lunged the football over the goal line for a TD.

Tannehill tosses TD No. 3



Ryan Tannehill is a perfect example of why system fit, coaching, and supporting cast play such a key factor in a quarterback's success. While playing with essentially nothing in Miami, Tannehill was benched and traded for nothing to back up Marcus Mariota. Fast forward one year later and he has produced near identical numbers to Patrick Mahomes (in the span since Tannehill took over as Titans starter). He's rolling again in Week 6 with three TDs in one half.

Logan Thomas taps the toes in for a TD

Remember when Thomas played quarterback? Well, now he has made the conversion to a full-time tight end, where he starts for Washington, and he may have just made the best catch of the young Week 6 slate. Thomas dragged the feet and tapped his toes in while maintaining possession for the TD to get Washington back in the mix against the Giants.

Claypool continues rookie tear

Chase Claypool might be making a late case for Offensive Rookie of the Year...and maybe...just maybe...he's the new No. 1 receiver for the Steelers moving forward. Claypool continued building on a breakout Week 5 by making one of the best catches of Week 6 so far. Claypool creates separation with ease and offers a massive target for the quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger has to love it.

Fitzpatrick with the pick six

In a battle to keep pace in arguably the NFL's best division, Minkah Fitzpatrick gave the Steelers a nice boost when he jumped a Baker Mayfield route for the interception and soon returned it for a touchdown. Mayfield, who is playing through bruised ribs, has struggled to get going in the first quarter.

Julio returns to action in a big way

After missing last week with a hamstring injury, it appeared Julio Jones might take some time to return to action (given his history with hamstring injuries), but when he was removed from the injury report altogether heading into Week 6, some excitement started to build in a prime matchup for Atlanta's offense. It took no time for Jones, who caught the first touchdown of the slate against an ailing Vikings secondary. Jones has two receptions for 43 yards and a TD already.

Drew Lock returns as Broncos starter

Broncos fans who want some more clarity on the future of their franchise will get it starting today when 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock returns to the starting lineup. Lock (shoulder) won't get his full slate of weapons with Melvin Gordon out and Courtland Sutton on IR, but he'll get an opportunity to build a rapport with 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who has thrived on a per-play basis this season. Lock will have the opportunity now to pull off one of the biggest wins of his career against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.