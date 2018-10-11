NFL Week 6: Should you trust Jameis Winston in your fantasy football and DFS lineups?

This is a pretty big week for fantasy football owners. If you're 2-3 or 1-4 or, gasp, 0-5, you really need to win this week or else risk seeing your season slip away. And if you're one of those owners and happen to have, say, Matthew Stafford as your quarterback, you need someone to fill in.

Enter Jameis Winston, who might be the most important fantasy football player in the NFL this week. Winston will control a lot of games, not just those that he plays QB in, but also the games for anyone who starts Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, Chris Godwin and maybe even someone in a 55-person league who starts Ronald Jones.

So can you trust Winston in both regular fantasy football and DFS leagues? To find out, I checked with CBS Sports Sr. Fantasy Analyst Heath Cummings and Stephen Oh, SportsLine's Chief Data Engineer, to find out what they see Jameis doing.

"If you're tired of streaming quarterbacks, this may be your out. I expect Jameis to be a top-10 quarterback from this point forward. I believe in the offense, I believe in his weapons and he was good last year. I had doubts about Jameis coming into last season. I love this situation -- the Falcons have like four healthy defensive players on their roster. And it's not their good ones either. They can't stop Tampa Bay."

Heath believes it would even be worthwhile to drop a guy like Stafford or someone like Russell Wilson (no, really) in order to add Jameis if he's still sitting out there on your waiver wire.

The Falcons are terrible at defense: they rank 31st in defensive DVOA and are bottom 10 in yards per play as well. The Buccaneers should be able to score and Jameis should be motivated to look good against a division opponent in a big spot. The Bucs were humiliated on the road against the Bears before the bye and Jameis looked bad late. Come in here and put up stats and people might start to turn back around to Winston's side.

At the very least, fantasy owners will be pretty enthused. Hear the rest of the pod below and make sure to subscribe right here.