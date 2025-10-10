There are three primetime games to conclude the Week 6 NFL slate in the 2025 season. The defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of two teams heading in different directions early this season, while Monday Night Football is a doubleheader with Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders. We've put together a parlay at BetMGM with one leg for each game to wrap up Week 6.

NFL Week 6 SNF and MNF parlay

Lions +2.5 vs. Chiefs (-110)

Bills -4.5 vs. Falcons (-110)

Bears-Commanders Over 49.5 (-110)

Final odds: +595 (wager $100 to win $595)



Lions +2.5 vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs gave away their Week 5 game against the Jaguars, with two of the three critical plays in goal-to-go situations benefitting Jacksonville. Patrick Mahomes and company will have to find their offensive groove against this Lions team, which is humming after a Week 1 dud with four straight wins. It's hard to find much to like about Kansas City on either side of the ball, particularly with the way Detroit is playing right now. Take the Lions as road underdogs.

Bills -4.5 vs. Falcons

The Bills were sloppy in their Week 5 loss to the Patriots, turning the ball over three times at home. Josh Allen should be able to move the ball often against this Falcons defense, which has yet to deal with an elite quarterback this season. Atlanta does have the benefit of rest and extra time to prepare, but Buffalo is likely seething after last week's loss. I like the Bills to make a big statement on Monday night in this contest.

Bears vs. Commanders Over 49.5

This was one of the craziest games in 2024, with Washington beating Chicago on a last-second Hail Mary. It was one of five games the Commanders won in the final seconds of the contest. The Bears have looked better as they get accustomed to Ben Johnson's offensive system, and scored 56 points in their last two games before the bye. The Commanders dropped 27 on a good Chargers defense in Week 5 with Jayden Daniels back under center. Neither defense has offered much resistance this season, so I see both offenses putting up points on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting in 52% of simulations.