The last time the New York Jets had a three-game winning streak, Zach Wilson was far from being considered an NFL prospect, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson were promising but unproven college freshmen and Robert Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator. It was November of 2019, and Sam Darnold was still thought to be the future face of the franchise.

My, how things change.

Now those aforementioned players (and their coach) are key parts of a Jets squad that has team's first above-.500 start through five games since 2017. In order to keep their winning record, though, they'll have to something they haven't done since 2006: beat the Packers. At the time, Aaron Rodgers was still nearly two years from taking over behind center in Green Bay. Now, he and his teammates are back from London and hoping to right the ship after losing to the Giants.

Here are the keys to a game that may not have appeared that enticing when the schedule was released, but has quickly become a telling test for both teams.

When the Jets have the ball...

After suffering a knee injury in the preseason, Wilson returned to the starting lineup in Week 4 and the results have been up-and-down. His team is 2-0, but over Weeks 4 and 5, Wilson ranked 25th in passer rating, 26th in interception rate and 30th in completion percentage. The jury is very much still out on his long-term starter viability.

What the jury isn't out on is that Wilson is a much more dynamic player than the quarterback he replaced -- Joe Flacco -- and that has allowed the Jets to expand their playbook. Check out the passing depth maps of the two players this season.

TruMedia

Zach Wilson vs. Joe Flacco This Season Wilson Flacco Air yards per attempt 9.3 7.8 Yards per attempt on throws 10+ yds downfield 13.0 7.7 Play action pct 28%<< 16% Time to throw (seconds) 3.1 2.6

>> 7th in NFL in Weeks 4-5

Essentially, Wilson's mobility and his ability to get the ball downfield are working hand-in-hand here. The Jets have gotten Wilson out of the pocket, making use of his athleticism, and that gives the team an enormous advantage. Wilson has been pressured at a lower rate than Flacco (32 percent to 37 percent) even though he's holding onto the ball longer. That allows him to work the ball downfield more often and with more success.

Where Wilson has really thrived is down the middle of the field at intermediate depth. This season, on throws between the numbers 10-20 yards downfield, Wilson is six for six for 135 yards. All six came in his season debut against the Steelers, and they went to four different receivers. Here are two examples.

That second one is a great example of what's possible with Wilson on the field. Wilson is a good enough athlete and well-versed enough in play-action to not only present a threat with his legs, but also to make the correct read. This is a great play design, and it's an easy throw, but it's largely made possible by the fact that the Steelers have to respect Wilson's mobility.

The Packers have been quite bad at defending this area, surrendering a 145.8 passer rating on passes thrown in this area of the field. Only the Chiefs have been worse. Look for Wilson and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to attack the middle of the field against the Packers often.

When the Packers have the ball...

This is not the Packers offense -- nor the Aaron Rodgers -- we're used to seeing.

Aaron Rodgers as Starter Through Five Games This Season Personal Rank Yards per attempt 6.5 Second-worst Air yards per attempt 6.8 Second-worst Yards per completion 10.2 Second-worst TD-Int ratio vs. blitz 1-1 T-second-worst

Rodgers is averaging just 2.47 seconds to throw, which is his lowest number since tracking began in 2017, and nearly 58 percent of his throws are coming out in under 2.5 seconds, which would be his highest rate since 2014.

So, what's been wrong?

A big issue, unsurprisingly, has been wide receiver play. Historically, when opponents don't blitz and instead play coverage, Rodgers has carved them up. That's not the case this year. From 2008-2021, Rodgers produced 0.20 Expected Points Added per dropback against four or fewer pass rushers, fifth among 51 quarterbacks with at least 1,000 dropbacks over that span.

This year, that number is -0.02, which is 19th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks. Furthermore, opponents are playing man coverage on nearly 30 percent of the snaps in which they send four or fewer pass rushers against Rodgers this season. That number was just 11 percent from 2008-21. Defenses simply aren't as scared of getting beaten by that one game-breaking wide receiver Rodgers has had so often.

The Jets only blitz on 16.6 percent of opponent dropbacks this season, third-lowest in the NFL, but they also have the fourth-highest pressure rate, so Rodgers and company need to figure a solution. Nine of New York's 10 sacks this season have come without blitzing.

If there's one thing to watch, it's the "go" route. Rodgers this season has completed just seven of 20 passes on these routes this season, but two have gone for touchdowns, including this perfect back-shoulder touchdown to Romeo Doubs that was somewhat Davante Adams-esque.

He also later found Doubs on another go route that should have been a touchdown, but Doubs dropped it.

Rodgers needs to continue to give his wide receivers chances, especially against a Jets secondary that is susceptible to these routes. The Jets have allowed 10 receptions on go routes this year, tied for seventh-most in the NFL, and three touchdowns as well.

