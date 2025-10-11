Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off with a stunning upset on Thursday Night Football, as the New York Giants dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 on a clear night in New York. Unfortunately, as the calendar moves further into October, pristine football conditions are unlikely to be the norm across the league. Here's a look at some games where weather could be a factor for Week 6.

Rams vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

There's a Nor'Easter developing over the weekend, and poor conditions are likely to linger into Sunday afternoon, which means rain and wind are likely in Baltimore. Things should eventually calm down, but the field is likely to be sloppy, potentially leading to more defensive errors. The consensus total at SportsLine for this game is 44.5, though that'll move depending on Baltimore's injury situation. The Ravens cover as 7.5-point underdogs in 54% of simulations.

Browns vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

There's expected to be rain in Pittsburgh as part of the larger weather system around the Nor'Easter, but it's likely to be more calm in this area. The Browns are going to keep rolling with Dillon Gabriel, who will be challenged by one of the best pass rushes in the league. Add in some potentially poor conditions to start the game and the Steelers look promising as 5.5-point favorites on the consensus line. They cover in 61% of simulations.

Chargers vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

There's no hurricane or tropical storm threat this weekend as we've moved past the major portion of the season in Florida. However, the temperatures are expected to be in the 80s, and there's a possibility of thunderstorms, which could also lead to delays should lightning strike. The Dolphins are 4.5-point home underdogs on the consensus line, and they cover in 54% of SportsLine simulations.

Bengals vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Joe Flacco gets his second crack at the Packers this season, though Green Bay has the home-field edge this time. The conditions should be fairly mild, though there's a chance of some showers early. Flacco is already prone to throwing interceptions, and any inclement weather only adds to the possibility of Green Bay creating early turnovers. The Bengals do cover the 14.5-point spread in 53% of simulations.