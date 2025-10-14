Another one! We hit another "bet it early" touchdown scorer this week with Tet McMillan and also came away with a win on A.J. Brown's over for longest reception. Maybe we should stick to just touchdowns in this NFL betting column given how things went last week. The number didn't move too much on De'Von Achane, but he still scored. And Christian McCaffrey got home easy as well, and early.

Here, let's dive into a few games and props as we head into the week, including one red-hot receiver and a game that got a whole lot more interesting.

Bet it now: DK Metcalf anytime TD

Let's see if we can stay hot picking out anytime touchdown scorers on Tuesday mornings, and we begin with Thursday's game, where DK Metcalf will be looking to find the end zone for the fifth straight game. Sure, it's a short week and it's a division matchup and these Thursday affairs have been wonky, but the Bengals can't stop anyone and Metcalf has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite end zone target thus far this season.

Currently +145 at FanDuel, it's by far the best price in the market, and I'd expect it to close closer to +115, despite the low total of 42.5 (which looks like it wants to creep up). Metcalf only has three red-zone targets on the season but he's caught all three of them and converted two into touchdowns.

Bet it now: Chiefs -11.5 vs Raiders

The Chiefs are back? It appears so after an impressive outing from Kansas City against the Lions on Sunday night that evened Patrick Mahomes squad to 3-3 and pushed Mahomes up into the top two for MVP candidates, behind only Josh Allen and just ahead of Baker Mayfield.

Kansas City gets Rashee Rice back this week as well, and they are massive favorites against the Raiders despite Las Vegas coming off a strong effort against a lifeless Titans team that ended up getting Brian Callahan fired. I would have guessed this line was a little lower, but I still love jumping on it now. The Chiefs are becoming closer to a complete team.

Now you have Andy Reid at 3-3, looking to grab back control of his division and getting the Raiders, a team he loves to pummel, at home. I think this is probably a perfectly fair number, but if it jumped up to -14 I wouldn't be shocked. Geno Smith is an interception machine and I would anticipate he throws a couple on Sunday.

Bet it Now: Patriots -7 at Titans

I was initially furious the Titans fired Callahan on Monday because it meant we had conflicting spots: the Mike Vrabel Revenge Game and the Dead Cat Bounce Game. The former is obvious, the latter perhaps not, but essentially it's a team performing at a higher level the week after firing their head coach. Mike McCoy is the interim head coach, however, and I don't necessarily think that inspires a ton of confidence from the Titans roster.

Yes, everyone will be worried about their jobs, but McCoy isn't some gung-ho coach trying to rally the troops. He's a pretty calm guy who has been a head coach before and was pretty unsuccessful at it.

On the Vrabel front, well, the Titans fired him less than two years ago. Vrabel ain't scared to let loose on some vengeance, and I am extremely confident he'll have his team ready to roll and will not stop scoring against Tennessee if given the chance. Stefon Diggs got his Revenge Game against the Bills, Drake Maye got his Revenge Game against the Panthers (and they ran it up there too) and now Vrabel gets his Revenge Game against the team that fired him.

I legitimately think a 50-burger is on the table for the Patriots here, so if you prefer, attack this with alternate spreads and team total numbers. You can get Patriots Over 27.5 points +145 at DraftKings and Patriots Over 34.5 points +440 at DK as well right now. Those look like pretty enticing alternate team totals to me.

Bet it now: Davante Adams anytime TD

This is such a short number I hate betting it now, but it's really likely we don't see Puka Nakua in this game, which means Adams is going to be WR1 for the Rams against the Jaguars in London. Adams leads the entire NFL in red zone targets with 12 but has only converted those targets into two catches.

But Adams has converted both of those catches into touchdowns. He's also got a ridiculous eight targets inside the 10-yard line, which also leads the NFL, and has only converted one of those targets into a catch (also a touchdown, obviously). He's due for touchdown regression and the Jags will be loading the box near the goal line to stop Kyren Williams (-200 ATD).

I have to think Adams closes at minus money to score here, so I'm jumping on it now.