Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season was a rough one for underdogs with favorites running the show, but that won't always be the chaos. Will underdogs get some big wins and covers this week? Ahead of Week 7, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman has identified two betting strategies when it comes to underdogs, with one game highlighted for each criteria. If you're looking to place NFL bets for Week 7, you need to see what Hochman has to say about these games.

Pre-bye week underdogs (66.0% ATS)

• Win rate: 66.0% (33-17-2)

• Time frame: Since 2015

• Criteria: Home underdogs playing before bye week

• Edge: Extra incentive to perform well

Why this works

Home underdogs heading into their bye week have been a reliable bet, posting a 33-17-2 record against the spread (ATS) since 2015, which translates to a winning percentage of 66.0%. These teams often play with added urgency, knowing they have extra time to regroup after the game. Many head coaches motivate their players by offering an extra day off if they win, and this added incentive is often overlooked in the betting line.

Week 7 qualifiers (confidence level 1-5)

Arizona Cardinals +6.5 vs. Green Bay Packers | Confidence: 4

This proven 66.0% ATS system for home underdogs before their bye week shows the Cardinals' exceptional home record before a bye. Arizona has an 8-3 record against the spread in pre-bye week games, including 5-1 straight up and 6-2 ATS at home. The low total enhances the underdog's value with the potential to qualify for the 69.6% extensive underdog system if the line moves to +7. The Jaguars technically qualify but lose the home-field advantage playing in London, making the Cardinals the clear system play for Week 7.

The Packers present significant vulnerabilities as road favorites. Green Bay is 0-1-1 on the road this season, with its only road appearances resulting in a loss to Cleveland (13-10) and a tie with Dallas (40-40). For Packers supporters, Green Bay has a record of 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games as road favorites, illustrating a continuing difficulty in covering outside of Lambeau Field.

The Cardinals are 2-4 straight up but have shown fight in close games, losing four consecutive contests by a combined nine points through Week 6. This pattern of competitive losses indicates a team that stays within numbers (3-3 ATS), making them attractive as substantial underdogs.

This total of 44 points suggests that points are at a premium. Low-scoring environments usually benefit underdogs, as fewer possessions lead to closer margins in the game. Kyler Murray is expected to return from his mid-foot sprain after missing Week 6, but Marvin Harrison Jr. is questionable while in concussion protocol. His absence could increase this line by half a point, as the public often overreacts to injuries to skill position players.

NFL consistency rankings evaluate a team's reliability over time, highlighting those that perform steadily compared to those with boom-or-bust potential. Arizona ranks first in down-by-down consistency, while Green Bay is ranked 20th. Very surprising. I would expect a closer game than the line suggests.

Week 7 underdogs vs. winning teams (3-2 or better)

Win rate: 63%

Sample size: Since 2005

Subset: 69% since 2015 (38-17-3)

Best role: Home underdogs receiving less than 30% of the money

Why this works

In Week 7, underdogs facing opponents with a winning percentage of 60% or higher have covered the spread at a rate of 63% since 2005, averaging a margin of 1.9 points per game. This system has been particularly strong from 2015 to the present, achieving a 69% ATS record with 38 wins and 17 losses and 3 pushes. When the home team receives less than 30% of the money, the win rate jumps to 66.3% overall.

Week 7 qualifiers (confidence level 1-5)

Minnesota Vikings +2.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Confidence: 4

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Vikings received 28% of the money. This could change, but this selection remains strong using the underdog system mentioned above. J.J. McCarthy is practicing on Tuesday; if he's active all week, he will return to action.

Based on what we have seen between these two teams, the line makes no sense. My only thinking is the difference in strength of schedule, where Minnesota is ranked 30th, while the Eagles rank second. Minnesota has a better net yards per play (No. 11 vs. No. 26) and point differential (No. 8 vs. No. 19). Interestingly, both teams have struggled with third-down conversions (Philadelphia: 27th, Minnesota: 30th). However, the Eagles have struggled with third-down defense, ranking 26th, while the Vikings excel, holding the No. 2 spot. The Vikings rank higher in nine of the most useful predictive metrics. I may be missing something, but this line seems off.

The betting market is giving too much respect to Philadelphia's Super Bowl pedigree and 4-2 record while undervaluing Minnesota's defensive improvements and home-field advantage. With the Vikings getting 2.5 points at home against a struggling Eagles offense, this line presents clear value. The Eagles are in the middle of a division sandwich, having played the Giants last Thursday and playing them again in Week 8. Every team will be fired up to play the defending Super Bowl champions. Minnesota has a strong home-field advantage, ranking in the top five.

Kevin O'Connell has won two of three after a bye week, with the only loss by two points against Detroit last year in Minnesota. Giving offensive-minded head coaches two weeks to prepare is typically an advantage not accounted for in the line. I made this line Philadelphia -1 with a healthy McCarthy under center. You also have my permission to play the Vikings on the money line.