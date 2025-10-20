With Week 7 of the NFL season mostly in the books, let's take a look around the league to see how NFL bettors and Survivor players held up. In short, it was a great weekend for bettors.

'Best day of the year' for betting public

It was the kind of Sunday the public dreams of.

All seven NFL favorites covered in the early games, and only two underdogs (Colts, 49ers) won outright all day.

"With the worst five teams in the league [Raiders, Dolphins, Titans, Jets, Saints] losing by a combined 132-39, the day started perfectly for customers with every favorite winning and covering the spread," Joey Feazel, head of football at Caesars Sportsbook, told CBS Sports. "Opposing the bad teams in recent years has proven to be a tried and trusted formula, and the perfect storm of all five playing the [1 p.m. ET] slate was beneficial to the customers. In the [4 p.m.] window, when we thought we had a chance, the Giants and Cardinals losing their games benefitted the bettors as well."

That's because all money line parlays involving Denver and Green Bay cashed. The Broncos trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter but pulled off a miracle 33-32 win as time expired. The Packers' Josh Jacobs scored the winning touchdown with 1:50 left, with Green Bay needing a last-minute stop to survive, 27-23.

Feazel said customers are 4-2-1 against the book after seven weeks, with Week 7 shaping up as "their best day of the year."

Caesars took a $330,000 bet on Cowboys -1.5, a $275,000 wager on Browns -2.5, and another $260,000 on Chiefs -12.5. Each cashed with ease.

The seven early games "weren't real kind to us," John Murray, vice president of race and sports at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told CBS Sports. "Chiefs and Patriots, both very public sides, won in routs. We got some money in the [4 p.m. ET slate] with the Cardinals and Giants covering, but we really needed one of them to win to salvage the day."

Biggest Super Bowl movers

Caesars Sportsbook continues to lower the Super Bowl odds on favorite Kansas City, which has won four of five and has now scored 28-plus points in four consecutive games. The Chiefs got Rashee Rice back in the lineup Sunday and demolished the Raiders, 31-0.

The Chiefs fell from +650 to +550, the Rams dropped from 14-1 to 11-1, the Colts fell from 16-1 to 12-1 and the Cowboys plunged from 150-1 to 80-1.

Buffalo (+725) and Detroit (+750) remain the second and third favorites behind K.C.

Feazel adjusted the Chargers upward, from 18-1 to 28-1, and the Commanders rose from 30-1 to 50-1.

Eagles, Bengals get early money

Philadelphia gets a quick rematch with the Giants after being upset 34-17 at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Bettors like the defending Super Bowl champs to avenge that defeat emphatically.

At the Westgate, bettors pounced on Philly -6, moving the spread to -7. They were impressed with the Eagles' passing attack after Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards, averaging a whopping 14.2 yards per attempt, in a 28-22 win at Minnesota.

The resurgent Bengals, who upset the Steelers behind Joe Flacco, drew early money for their home game against the winless Jets. That caused the Westgate to move Cincinnati from -4.5 to -5.

The Jets benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor in their 13-6 home loss to Carolina. They also lost stars Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall to injuries, on top of already missing Garrett Wilson.

No Survivor carnage

Following the Steelers' loss last Thursday, which eliminated 181 entries, 4,233 Circa Survivor entries were alive entering Sunday. The day brought little carnage.

The top four selections -- K.C., New England, Chicago and Denver -- all won, though the Broncos nearly knocked out 440 entries.

Eleven entries went down with the Chargers. Fifty-one entries need Seattle to advance, and 34 more need Detroit.

No matter what happens Monday night, at least 4,100 entries will advance to Week 8. Players paid $1,000 per entry (maximum 10 per person) and are playing for $18.7 million.

Well over 14,000 entries have been knocked out.