NFL Week 7 Fantasy Advice: Start Eli Manning (no, really) and a sleeper WR for Broncos-Cardinals
Heath Cummings and Stephen Oh join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and that means you need to win your fantasy football matchup. This isn't win or go home, but if you're 3-3 or 2-4, things are getting kind of dire. You might be willing to do something DRASTIC, like starting Eli Manning at quarterback.
No, really, you might do that, and it's not a terrible idea either. To explain why, CBS Sports Sr. Fantasy Analyst Heath Cummings hopped on the Pick Six Podcast (it's daily NFL talk from the best experts, you should subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to justify his choice of Eli as a startable quarterback.
We also explain why Julian Edelman and Mike Evans are good sell high guys.
And Heath has a sleeper for Thursday night and moving forward: Christian Kirk, the Cardinals rookie wide receiver who has been a favorite target of Josh Rosen's thus far.
Listen to the full show below and make sure to subscribe to get this daily goodness straight to your earphones every morning.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LOOK: Kirk Cousins goes off in huddle
'You can suffocate him! You can suffocate him! Make him miserable!'
-
Week 7 NFL picks, bets, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 7
-
Week 7 picks: Ravens over Saints
Joe Flacco is playing well and the Ravens defense is impressive
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup, Week 7
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
NFL looking at Fins, Brocktober rolls on
Miami could be rolling with the Brock Lobster for a while with concerns about Ryan Tannehill's...
-
NFL odds, best picks, sims for Week 7
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...