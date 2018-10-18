NFL Week 7 Fantasy Advice: Start Eli Manning (no, really) and a sleeper WR for Broncos-Cardinals

Heath Cummings and Stephen Oh join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and that means you need to win your fantasy football matchup. This isn't win or go home, but if you're 3-3 or 2-4, things are getting kind of dire. You might be willing to do something DRASTIC, like starting Eli Manning at quarterback.

No, really, you might do that, and it's not a terrible idea either. To explain why, CBS Sports Sr. Fantasy Analyst Heath Cummings hopped on the Pick Six Podcast to justify his choice of Eli as a startable quarterback.

We also explain why Julian Edelman and Mike Evans are good sell high guys.

And Heath has a sleeper for Thursday night and moving forward: Christian Kirk, the Cardinals rookie wide receiver who has been a favorite target of Josh Rosen's thus far.

Listen to the full show below and make sure to subscribe to get this daily goodness straight to your earphones every morning.

