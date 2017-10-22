NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Everything you need to know heading into Week 7 is right here

Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 13 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday
Raiders 31,Chiefs 30 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Arizona at L.A. Rams in London, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker
Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Gametracker)

Monday

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Gametracker)

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories