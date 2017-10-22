NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 13 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Raiders 31,Chiefs 30 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Arizona at L.A. Rams in London, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Gametracker)



Monday



Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Gametracker)