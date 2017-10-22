NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7 is right here
Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 13 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Raiders 31,Chiefs 30 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Arizona at L.A. Rams in London, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Gametracker)
Monday
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Gametracker)
-
NFL Week 7 scores, schedule, updates
Everything you need to know for Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Kap collusion grievance moving forward
Discovery process in grievance will include request for certain owners/GMs to turn over cell...
-
Rodgers could return in regular season
Rodgers could try and make a return as early as Week 15 if the Packers are in the playoff...
-
Deshaun Watson leads rookie jersey sales
The Texans quarterback has been one of the league's best players through six weeks
-
Tom Brady's mom details her cancer fight
Galynn Brady explains what her life has been like for the past 18 months
-
Players, owners committed to cooperate
The NFL is prepared to put its full marketing weight behind a formal initiative starting Week...
