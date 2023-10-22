Welcome to the Week 7 grades!

It took nearly a month, but Bill Belichick finally earned his 300th career win. The Patriots coach picked up his 299th win back on Sept. 24 and after watching his team lose three straight games, Belichick got his 300th win on Sunday in shocking fashion with a 29-25 upset win over the Bills. The 70-year-old is now the third coach in NFL history to reach the 300-win mark, joining Don Shula and George Halas.

The only thing more shocking than New England's win was the way Detroit lost. The Lions' game against the Ravens was supposed to be a showdown of two of the top teams in the NFL, but instead, it turned into a beatdown with the Ravens winning 38-6.

The Lions were one of two teams that received an 'F' during the early slate of games. So who else got a failing grade this week? Let's check out every grade from Week 7, starting with Bellchick's big win.

New England 29-25 over Buffalo

D+ Bills I give Buffalo credit for rallying back in the second half and taking the lead right after the two-minute warning, but this was a poor showing on multiple fronts. Once again, it was a sluggish start offensively with Josh Allen throwing an interception on his first throw of the day that helped the Patriots build a 10-0 lead from the jump. Penalties continually put them behind the eight-ball and contributed to stalled-out drives that had them in third-and-long situations. While they started to find a rhythm in the second half on offense and took advantage of a forced fumble by Kendrick Bourne to take the lead, they let the Patriots carve them up defensively on the final possession to take the win. Sluggish starts and poor late-game execution aren't exactly the DNA of a team poised to go on a deep playoff run.

A Patriots New England flashed what many hoped they'd see from this team coming into the year on Sunday. The Patriots pulled off the biggest upset of Week 7 slate in dramatic fashion, scoring a game-winning touchdown on a Mac Jones throw to Mike Gesicki with just seconds left to defeat the Bills. The Patriots forced a turnover, executed precisely on special teams and the offense largely was efficient. While scoring drives have typically been a painstaking process this season, Jones moved the ball with ease in this game, especially during the 75-yard game-winning drive. Jones was making smart decisions with the football, getting it out quickly, and was rewarded with chunk plays by his skill position players. A much-needed signature win for this team and the 300th regular-season victory for Bill Belichick.



Chicago 30-12 over Las Vegas

F Raiders If you're wondering why Brian Hoyer has never really made it as a starter in the NFL, just watch this game. With Jimmy Garoppolo out, Hoyer was forced to start and he had a nightmare performance. Not only did he throw for just 129 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six. Coach Josh McDaniels could have gone with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his starter, but he decided that Hoyer was the better option. The Raiders offense sputtered, the special teams struggled and their defense couldn't stop a rookie QB. This was an ugly showing by a team that had a chance to move above .500. A+ Bears With rookie QB Tyson Bagent making his first career start, not much was expected of the Bears offense on Sunday, but they put on a show. Bagent was efficient on a day where he threw for 162 yards and a TD, but it was the Bears' ground game that did the dirty work. D'Onta Foreman (89 yards, two touchdowns) led a rushing attack that steamrolled the Raiders for 173 yards. The Bears defense was also impressive in a game where they forced three turnovers, including a pick-six by Jaylon Johnson that essentially iced the win. The Bears have now won two of their past three games following an 0-4 start.

Cleveland 39-38 over Indianapolis

B Browns Myles Garrett almost single-handedly carried the Browns to a win in this game. Although the Browns defense struggled at times, that doesn't apply to Garrett, who had two strip-sacks and a blocked field goal in the first half alone. The two forced fumbles by Garrett led to two touchdowns for the Browns. Offensively, the Browns weren't great, but P.J. Walker did do just enough to help Cleveland win the game. Walker, who was playing for an injured Deshaun Watson, threw for 57 yards on Cleveland's game-winning drive that was capped by a Kareem Hunt TD with just 15 seconds left. The win is definitely a positive thing for Cleveland, but Browns still have a lot of questions to answer at quarterback. B- Colts The Colts got the full Gardner Minshew experience on Sunday. The good part of that experience: Minshew threw for 305 yards while also totaling four touchdowns. The bad part of that experience: Minshew turned the ball over FOUR times, including a second-quarter fumble that Cleveland returned for a TD and a fourth-quarter lost fumble that clinched the loss for Indy. The Colts did get some huge performances from Jonathan Taylor (120 total yards) and Josh Downs (five catches for 125 yards), but it wasn't enough to overcome the team's multiple mistakes. Although the Colts lost, it does feel like this team is good enough to compete for a division title, especially after dropping 38 points on the vaunted Browns defense.

N.Y. Giants 14-7 over Washington

C- Commanders We have reached Week 7 and for the seventh straight week, the Commanders' biggest problem hasn't changed: They can't protect the quarterback. Sam Howell got sacked six times and was under pressure for most of the game and when your QB is getting beat up on almost every play, it's hard to win in the NFL. Howell has now been sacked 40 times through seven weeks, which is the second-highest total in NFL history through seven games. The Commanders defense played reasonably well, but if the offense can't fix its problems, it's going to be hard for Washington to win enough games to compete for a playoff spot. C+ Giants The Giants' pass rush finally showed up for a game. Going into Week 7, the Giants had the fewest sacks in the NFL with five, but they more than DOUBLED that total with six against the Commanders. Dexter Lawrence (two sacks) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (1.5 sacks) both made life a living nightmare for Sam Howell. The Giants offense wasn't great, but they didn't have to be, because the Commanders offense was worse. Tyrod Taylor did have a huge second quarter with two touchdown passes. This felt like a must-win game for the Giants and they got it with a huge defensive stop at the end after Washington had driven down inside of New York's 10-yard line in the final two minutes.

Atlanta 16-13 over Tampa Bay

B- Falcons Desmond Ridder almost gave this game away by losing THREE fumbles inside of Tampa Bay's 15-yard line, including two at the one-yard line, but the Falcons were able to overcome that, thanks in large part to a defense that came up with some turnovers of its own. Richie Grant saved the game in the fourth quarter with a huge interception of Baker Mayfield. As for Ridder, when he wasn't turning the ball over, he was actually solid, throwing for 250 yards. The most impressive part of that number is that five receivers finished with at least 25 yards. This game was a breakthrough for a Falcons team that has had some trouble winning on the road and they now have first place to themselves in the NFC South heading into Week 8. C Buccaneers After scoring just six points in a Week 6 loss to the Lions, the Buccaneers offense didn't look much better in Week 7. Baker Mayfield threw for 275 yards in this game, but the offense couldn't move once they reached Falcons' territory. The Bucs scored zero touchdowns on two trips to the red zone. They also had a key drive come to an end late in the fourth quarter after Mayfield threw an interception. The offense is going to have to improve if this team wants to have any shot of competing for the NFC South title.

Baltimore 38-6 over Detroit

F- Lions The TV overlords stepped in during the third quarter and took this game off television. The Lions secondary had a horrid day, surrendering a whopping 355 yards of total offense in just the first half, while the offense didn't pick up a first down until late in the second quarter. A throwaway game for sure.

A+ Ravens This was the breakout game for Todd Monken's offense. The Ravens put together touchdown drives on their first four possessions, and didn't look back. The defense also stifled what was the No. 4 scoring offense in the league. It was a beatdown from beginning to end.



Jacksonville 31-24 over New Orleans (Thursday)

B Jaguars Although Trevor Lawrence was on the injury report all week with a banged-up knee, he definitely didn't play like he had a banged-up knee. Not only did Lawrence throw for 204 yards and a touchdown, but he was also Jacksonville's leading rusher with 59 yards. The Saints seemed to be caught off guard every time Lawrence looked to scramble, and he took advantage of that by taking off eight times. Although Lawrence played well, the Jags offense did disappear in the second half before reappearing with just three minutes left to play when Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard score that ended up winning the game. The Jaguars defense also had an up-and-down game, but it did make several clutch plays, including a pick-six from Foyesade Oluokun and a fourth-down stop on New Orleans' final offensive play. The Jags were somewhat sloppy at times, but when you can play a sloppy game and still beat a decent team on the road by seven points, that usually means you're pretty good, and the Jags are pretty good.

C Saints The Saints fought back from a 24-9 deficit to tie things up at 24 in this game, but in the end, they just made way too many big mistakes. The mistakes started with Blake Grupe's missed field goal in the first quarter and ended with Foster Moreau dropping a potential game-tying TD pass with just under 30 seconds left to play. (It was a bad drop that you can see it here.) In between, there was a Derek Carr pick-six, and let's not forget that the defense gave up a 44-yard TD pass with just three minutes left to play that ended up providing the game-winning points. The Saints have now lost four of their past five since starting the season 2-0.



