NFL Week 7 grades: Packers get an 'A+' for steamrolling Raiders, Jets get an 'F' for ugly shutout loss

It took seven weeks, but it looks like Aaron Rodgers has finally gotten the hang of running Matt LaFleur's offense.

In one of the most impressive performances of his career, Rodgers torched the Raiders for 429 yards and five touchdown passes in a 42-24 rout at Lambeau Field. Although Rodgers has been wowing NFL fans for years, what he did on Sunday will likely go down as one of the best regular season performances of his career.

For one, he became just the third quarterback in NFL history to finish a game with 400 or more passing yards, five or more touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. That's right, Rodgers also scored on the ground, which means he had has many touchdowns in the game as he had incompletions (Six). Rodgers also finished with a QB rating of 158.3, marking the first time in his career and the first time in Packers history that a quarterback has finished with a perfect rating.

The most impressive thing about the Packers' win is that Rodgers did all of this despite the fact that he was missing his top receiver (Davante Adams) and despite the fact that most of his receiving corps was banged up. Early in the week, it looked like Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling might both miss the game due to injury, but both receivers toughed it out to play on Sunday, and Rodgers took advantage of that.

Of his 25 completions, Rodgers hit eight different receivers, and that wasn't even the impressive part. The impressive part is that all five of his touchdown passes went to different players with Jimmy Graham, Jake Kumerow, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Valdes-Scantling all catching a scoring pass.

Valdes-Scantling actually iced the game in the fourth quarter with a 74-yard touchdown catch that put the Packers up 42-17.

If Rodgers is able to put up these types of numbers without Adams on the field, just imagine how scary this offense is going to be once the he returns.

The bad news for the rest of the NFL is that the Packers were beatable this season when their offense was struggling, but only the Eagles were able to take advantage of that through the first six weeks of the season. If Rodgers continues to play at the MVP-level that he's currently playing at, the road to the NFC title might end up going through Lambeau.

Green Bay 42-24 over Oakland

D Raiders There are a lot of reasons why he Raiders got blown out on Sunday, but the biggest reason is because Derek Carr made a horrible decision just before halftime that might have cost Oakland the game. With the Raiders down 14-10, Carr tried to dive for a touchdown, only to fumble the ball out of the end zone. If the Raiders had scored, they would have been up 17-10. Instead, the Packers got the ball and scored right before halftime to take a 21-10 lead in a game that turned into a rout. It's hard to win when your quarterback is making bad decisions and Carr made a bad decision on the play. It's also hard to win when you can't stop the other team's QB, and the Raiders defense had no answers for Aaron Rodgers, who finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

A+ Packers Aaron Rodgers will deservedly be getting all the headlines from this game, but his performance wouldn't have been possible if not for a receiving corps that had it's best day of the year. A banged up Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was dealing with both a knee and an ankle injury going into the game, finished with two catches for 133 yards. And then there was also Jimmy Graham, who caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown after struggling with drops in Week 6. Overall, the Packers had eight receivers who all finished with more than 25 yards.



Buffalo 31-21 over Miami

C+ Dolphins For the second straight week, Ryan Fitzpatrick almost engineered an upset, and for the second straight week, the Fitzmagic ran out before the Dolphins could make that upset happen. The Dolphins had a chance to go up 21-9 in the third quarter, but Fitzpatrick ended up throwing a goal line pick that seemed to kill Miami's spirits. Besides the pick, Fitzpatrick actually had a solid day, throwing for 286 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

B Bills The Bills definitely won't get any style points for this win, but when you're playing the Dolphins, style points don't matter. The Bills got off to a slow start in this game, but as has been the case all season, their defense came through when they needed it most. The Bills were trailing 14-9 at halftime, but that quickly changed after Buffalo forced two turnovers on the Dolphins' first three possessions of the second half. The biggest turnover came when Tre'Davious White picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Bills' 2-yard line. Jerry Hughes also recovered a fumble that led to a Bills touchdown Stephen Haushcka also had a big day for the Bills, as he scored all of Buffalo's points in the first half with three field goals (45, 43, 39).



Jacksonville 27-17 over Cincinnati

B- Jaguars If Sunday's game in Cincinnati proved one thing, it's that the Jags defense might end up being just fine without Jalen Ramsey. In Jacksonville's first game since the Ramsey trade, the Jags forced four turnovers, which all came in the second half. The biggest turnover came from Yannick Ngakou, who picked off an Andy Dalton pass and returned it 23-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Jags were able to turn the four turnovers into 13 points, which was a big help for an offense that couldn't score point in Cincinnati. The Jags especially struggled in the red zone. Although the Jags had SIX trips inside the Bengals' 20-yard line, they were only able to score one offensive touchdown in the game. D Bengals It took eight years, but Andy Dalton's Bengals career in Cincinnati might have finally hit rock bottom. Not only did the Bengals quarterback throw three interceptions, but one of those was a pick-six to the Jaguars in the fourth quarter that ended up icing the loss. Dalton actually had two fourth quarter interceptions on a day where he was completely erratic, completing just 22 of 43 passes. Although Dalton struggled, the Bengals defense arguably had its best game of the season. The unit had a goal-line stand in the first quarter and also held the Jags offense to just one offensive TD.

Arizona 27-21 over N.Y. Giants

B+ Cardinals If we learned on thing about the Cardinals on Sunday, it's that they can still win even if Kyler Murray struggles. With rain falling in New York, Kliff Kingsbury decided to ditch his pass attack and focus on his ground game in a decision that paid off handsomely. With David Johnson battling an injury, Chase Edmonds came in and steamrolled the Giants for 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The only thing more impressive than Edmonds' performance was the play of the Cards defense. Although the unit went into New York averaging just 2.3 sacks per game, it exploded on the Giants, sacking Daniel Jones eight times, which was tied for the most sacks the Cardinals have had in a game over the past 30 years. The sack party was led by Chandler Jones, who terrorized the Giants' Jones with four sacks.

C- Giants Not even the return of Saquon Barkley could save the Giants offense. Although Barkley averaged 4.0 yards per carry against the Cardinals (18 carries for 72 yards), the rest of the Giants offense was a total failure. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones played like a rookie with three fumbles and an interception (The Giants lost two of Jones' fumbles). Of course, it's hard to completely blame Jones for his struggles and that's because he got zero protection from a Giants' offensive line that surrendered eight sacks, which is the most sacks the Giants have given up in a game since 2014. A Giants special teams unit that blocked a punt and returned it for a TD was one of the few bright spots for New York.



San Francisco 9-0 over Washington

B- 49ers The 49ers defense has had some impressive performances this season, but this might have been its best. Playing in a torrential downpour, the 49ers held the Redskins to just 154 total yards while also pitching their first shutout since September 2016. Although San Francisco's defense was good, the same can't be said for its other two phases of the game. Offensively, not only did Jimmy Garoppolo struggle in the rain (12/21 for 151 yards, 1 INT), but the 49ers couldn't get anything done in the red zone. The 49ers made four trips inside the Redskins' 20-yard line in this game and came away with zero touchdowns. Robbie Gould also missed a field goal, but he made up for that by hitting his final three kicks of the game.

C Redskins When Bill Callahan was named interim coach of the Redskins on Oct. 7, he made it pretty clear that Washington would be running the ball more with him in charge, and that's exactly what he did in this game. With a downpour happening in Washington, Callahan basically gave up on the pass in a game where the Redskins called 26 runs and just 12 passes. Of course, Callahan's ground strategy didn't work at all due to the fact that the Redskins were going up against one of the best rush defenses in football. The Redskins end up totaling just 154 yards in this game, which marked just the second time in the past 13 years that they've been held under 155 yards of offense. Callahan might want to think about throwing the ball next week.



Indianapolis 30-23 over Houston

D Texans The inconsistent and undisciplined version of the Texans made the trip to Indy, putting on film a mixed display of untimely mental errors married to just enough quality football to keep interesting a game that could've very easily turned into a blowout. The sack against Deshaun Watson with 6:46 left in the second quarter negated a would-be touchdown that could've swung momentum in the Texans' favor for the first time in that half, but a furious Watson was instead forced to settle for yet another wasted red zone trip that ended in a field goal. The Colts didn't allow the Texans to establish the run, and although Watson threw for more than 300 yards, he also tossed two interceptions -- one being ill-advised, across his body, into traffic and off of his back foot -- and the second nailing the coffin shut on the Texans' day.

A Colts Credit Indy for taking advantage of a Houston team that insisted on shooting itself in the foot in Week 7, while not doing so themselves and allowing the tide to turn against them. The Texans never led in the contest, and that's as much a nod to the stellar play of the Colts defense as it is to the aforementioned penalties against the former. A game-sealing interception by star linebacker Darius Leonard in his return from a three-game absence due to concussion was poetic, and Jacoby Brissett made sure it mattered by racking up career numbers in both passing yards (326) and passing touchdowns (4) with no interceptions to muddy his day. Brissett torched a Texans defense that boasts one of the best pass rush units in the league, but couldn't sack Brissett a single time all afternoon, and the Colts' impressive outing on both sides of the ball now have them in control of the AFC South.



L.A. Rams 37-10 over Atlanta

A Rams What more can you say about the Rams this week? This team was clearly rejuvenated on both sides of the ball with the acquisition of Jalen Ramsey, as the defense held Atlanta's first-team offense to 150 total yards. Dante Fowler Jr. finished with three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended to lead the defensive line while Aaron Donald also had a sack and a forced fumble. As for Ramsey, he kept Julio Jones in check and forced a fumble in the first half, making an impact in his first game with L.A. The offense looked much better too, especially Jared Goff, who finished 22-of-37 for 268 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 99.8 passer rating, his highest since Week 2. The Rams schedule has an easy stretch over the next few weeks, and they appear reenergized with Ramsey on their roster. Hard to blame them.

F Falcons Owner Arthur Blank may want to make a decision on head coach Dan Quinn this week as Atlanta played its worst game of the year. The Falcons were beaten down on both sides of the ball, being held to just 224 yards of offense and 10 points (74 yards and their only touchdown came with backup quarterback Matt Schaub in). Matt Ryan left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and Ito Smith left in the first half with a concussion. Running back Devonta Freeman was ejected after attempting a punch on Aaron Donald, leaving the Falcons without their top two running backs in the second half. So it wasn't just on-field performance that contributed to this mess. The Falcons are on a five-game losing streak and it isn't getting any better. Time to move on from Quinn.



Minnesota 42-30 over Detroit

A Vikings This was the kind of offense of performance that, if executed every week, would put Kirk Cousins in the MVP conversation. Yeah, I went there. The guy was consistent from start to finish, and if not for a Stefon Diggs drop, he would've had five touchdowns. Couple that with an excellently complementary running game headlined by Dalvin Cook, clutch depth in the wake of Adam Thielen's injury and some timely defensive stands, and this was a Minnesota clinic. The only thing that would've made their day better was tighter pass coverage.

B+ Lions Detroit certainly did not fail this game. Penalties were yet again a headache, and the lack of any consistent running game was again a problem, but they were never really out of this game, and while their defense obviously surrendered tons of long drives to Cousins and Co., they were also missing several starters due to injury. The Lions seem somewhat incapable of delivering that "it" play/performance to take a step toward serious contender, but you could do a whole lot worse.



Tennessee 23-20 over L.A. Chargers

B- Chargers The Chargers have had plenty of excruciating losses over the past few years, but this one might have been the worst. Not only did they got stopped cold on the one-yard line on the game's final play, but Melvin Gordon fumbled away any chance the Chargers might have had of running another play after he dropped the ball at the one. Since returning from his holdout, Gordon has been nothing short of a disaster for Los Angeles. As a matter of fact, it might be time for the Chargers to think about benching Gordon, who averaged just two yards per carry while fumbling twice against Tennessee. The Chargers were able to stay in this game thanks to an impressive performance from Austin Ekeler, who caught seven passes for 118 yards, which was 121 more yards than Gordon had through the air (Gordon finished with -3 receiving yards).

B+ Titans Titans coach Mike Vrabel took a gamble when he decided to bench Marcus Mariota, but now he looks like a genius after the way Ryan Tannehill played against the Chargers. With Tannehill under center, the Titans totaled more than 400 yards (403), which is something they didn't accomplish a single time with Mariota this season. Tannehill threw for 312 yards and 2 scores while also leading two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. The Titans scored a touchdown on every trip they made to the red zone, which is rare for a team that was scoring TDs on just 28.6 percent of its trips over their past three games. Although Tannehill was impressive, the most miraculous performance of the game came from a Titans defense that stopped the Chargers cold two straight times from the one-yard line with just seconds left to play.



Baltimore 30-16 over Seattle

A Ravens While it wasn't perfect (Mark Andrews dropping three passes is a head scratcher), the Ravens had a near flawless effort on both sides of the ball in their decisive win over the Seahawks. Lamar Jackson solidified his case as an MVP candidate after rushing for 116 yards on Sunday that included a crucial 8-yard touchdown run on fourth and two. Baltimore's defense, led by newly acquired cornerback Marcus Peters (who had a pick-six off of Russell Wilson in the first half) and Marlon Humphrey (who scooped up a fumble return for a score) helped contain Wilson, who suffered his worst game of the season. Baltimore's special teams, once again, was elite, as Justin Tucker was true on all three of his field goal attempts. This game marked on the second time that an AFC team has ever beaten Wilson in Seattle.

F Seahawks The Seahawks, simply put, had no answer for Lamar Jackson, particularly during the second half of Sunday's game that saw Baltimore score 17 unanswered points. Seattle allowed Jackson to make several back-breaking plays during the second half that include his 30-yard run that set up Justin Tucker's third field goal that made it a double-digit game with 3:50 left. On the offensive side of the ball, Wilson struggled with his accuracy, completing less than half of his pass attempts. It's clear that the Seahawks miss Will Dissly, the team's talented tight end who may miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. Seattle's offensive game plan was also pretty vanilla, with the Seahawks often settling for minimal gains by running back Chris Carson on first down.



New Orleans 36-25 over Chicago

A- Saints Once again, Teddy Bridgewater gets the job done for the Saints. He threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns in the 36-25 win, and also converted 7 of 15 third downs. In all, it was a good team win. The offense kept the chains moving even without Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook, and the defense made life tough for Mitchell Trubisky all night long. The Saints move to 6-1, and appear to be one of the more complete teams in the NFL.

D- Bears The only reason the Bears did not fail this week is because of their defense. While 36 points may seem like a lot to give up, the Bears' defense spent the majority of the time on the field due to their inefficient offense. Trubisky played poorly coming off of his one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. He threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, with most of those yards and the two touchdowns coming during garbage time at the end of the game. He heard the boo birds early and often, as they went three and out a total of six times. The Bears appear to have a lot of work to do on offense if they want to make it to the postseason.



Dallas 37-10 over Philadelphia

F Eagles The Eagles started off this game by fumbling the ball away on their first two possessions and things only got uglier from there. Due in large part to the turnovers, the Eagles found themselves trailing 27-7 at halftime. Of course, the turnovers were only part of the story, as the Eagles had plenty of other problems. For one, they couldn't protect Carson Wentz, who was sacked three times. Wentz had a disastrous night with three turnovers, including one interception and two lost fumbles. The Eagles defense also struggled as they surrendered more than 400 yards. Basically, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Eagles.

A+ Cowboys For the first time in weeks, the Cowboys were finally healthy and it definitely showed. With Tyron Smith and La'el Collins suiting up on the offensive line, the Cowboys steamrolled their way through the Eagles defense. With offensive line paving the way, Ezekiel Elliott was able to run the ball at will with 22 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys also got solid play from Dak Prescott, who threw for 239 yards and a touchdown while also tacking on 30 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Prescott made big play after big play, with many of those going to Amari Cooper, who caught five passes for 106 yards. The most encouraging thing for the Cowboys might have actually been the play of their defense, a unit that forced four turnovers, marking the first time since 2017 that Dallas has forced four turnovers in a game. It was a nearly flawless performance for the Cowboys and it also included the second longest field goal in NFL history, a 63-yarder that Brett Maher hit just before halftime.



