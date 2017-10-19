NFL Week 7: How to watch, live stream the Bengals and Steelers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Bengals and Steelers on CBS All Access

It's the most violent time of the year. Bengals-Steelers tends to be a war of attrition, even by AFC North standards, because even by AFC North standards these teams hate each other. The Steelers are coming off of their best win against the season, knocking off the last undefeated team in the NFL with their win against the Chiefs. The Bengals, now 2-3, are looking to gain ground in the AFC North -- at least against the Steelers. That's no small order -- Le'Veon Bell has broken out -- but the Bengals defense is up to the task.

This game should be like most of these matchups: Ugly with a lot of shoving. There's no love lost between these two teams, and as we near the halfway point in the season both teams will be jostling for position in the division. Although the Steelers have struggled at times this year, they still possess one of the deepest units in football offensively, and their defense has shown time and time again that it's no slouch. Since Bill Lazer took over, the Bengals offense has looked like a different unit -- that will be imperative if the Bengals are to take another huge step in the AFC North race.

Bengals vs. Steelers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22



Sunday, Oct. 22 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET



4:25 p.m. ET Location: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.