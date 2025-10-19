NFL Week 7 inactives, injury tracker: All the latest player news
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 7
As usual, injuries are a major storyline heading into Week 7's NFL games. Some of the league's biggest stars have missed time already this season and even more players are either out or have their statuses in question for Sunday and Monday's slate of games.
Puka Nacua is already out for the Rams-Jaguars clash in London, but we'll be watching the statuses of players like Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Jacobs, Brock Bowers, D'Andre Swift, Stefon Diggs, Dre Greenlaw, Darnell Mooney and a whole lot more throughout this morning and afternoon as teams release their inactives lists.
In what has become a must-see game in Denver, Giants star rookie linebacker Abdul Carter will be a game-time decision with a hamstring injury.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
-
2:35
NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Patriots at Titans
-
2:34
NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Dolphins at Browns
-
1:59
NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Colts at Chargers
-
2:17
NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Raiders at Chiefs
-
2:36
NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Giants at Broncos
-
0:24
BREAKING: TE George Kittle (Hamstring) Activated From IR
-
0:34
JUST IN: QB Jacoby Brissett to Start vs Packers Sun, 4:25 ET
-
3:25
NFL News & Notes: Liam Coen "Need to Call More For Travis Hunter"
-
4:41
NFL News & Notes: Path For Bengals To AFC North Title
-
0:55
Harold Fannin Jr Poised For Breakout Game With Njoku Sidelined With Injury
-
1:03
How Does Ceedee Lamb's Return Impact George Pickens Fantasy Outlook?
-
1:31
Cowboys Guard Tyler Booker (Ankle) Active
-
1:14
CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders
-
1:24
Issues on Defense Hurting the Cowboys
-
1:01
CB Trevon Diggs (Concussion) Out Due to Incident
-
0:34
BREAKING: WR CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders
-
0:38
BREAKING: QB Carson Wentz to Start vs Eagles | Sun, 1 ET
-
1:21
Head Coach Fired, Latest Trend for No. 1 Overall Quarterbacks
-
0:55
Make a Head Coaching Change, Then Do What?
-
0:57
MIGHTY MITE! Montie Quinn of Div-III Curry College runs for NCAA record 522 yards, 7 TDs
-
0:25
Pick-six turns the Tide! Alabama's Zabien Brown returns INT 99 yards vs. Tennessee
-
1:39
Biggest Winner From Saturday's Slate: Notre Dame
-
1:26
Biggest Loser From Saturday's Slate: Texas Tech
-
0:25
Highlights: Messi Bags Hat Trick In Season Finale (10/18)
-
1:22
Chip Patterson: 'Vanderbilt is a Legit SEC Contender'
-
1:03
Beanie Wells: 'We Haven't Begun to See Ohio State Scratch the Surface of Their Potential'
-
1:50
Brian Kelly is Now 5-10 vs Ranked Opponents
-
0:58
Week 8 Highlights: Mississippi St at Florida
-
1:03
Week 8 Highlights: No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina
-
0:58
Richard Johnson: Miami Can't Afford Another Loss
-
1:05
MUST-SEE: Raleigh, Suarez steal the show as Mariners take 3-2 lead in ALCS