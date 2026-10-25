NFL Week 7 inactives, injury tracker: Latest news, updates on key players

It's Week 7 of the NFL season, and with it comes lots of injury news that fans and fantasy owners will have major interest in.

We already know these star players will be out: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet and Eagles WR DeVonta Smith.

On the bright side, many players are returning from injuries today, and they include: Broncos RB Jonah Coleman, 49ers WR Christian Kirk, Vikings RB Jordan Mason, Lions safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays and Texans WR Tank Dell.

Also, the Packers activated RB Josh Jacobs to the active roster from the exempt list.

We'll be tracking all the injury news on Sunday, plus inactives for every game on the schedule. Keep it locked here for all the latest news.