NFL Week 7 injuries: Alvin Kamara and Davante Adams out, Mitchell Trubisky questionable

Things got dark for the NFL as a whole when Patrick Mahomes left Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos with a dislocated patella. With more information on that still to come, it's another reminder of just how brutal the 2019 season has been on starting quarterbacks.

That's not the only position getting beat up mightily though, as seen in the absences of All-Pro offensive lineman Tyron Smith, All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley and a slew of talent on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. From Sterling Shepard in New York to Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago and many more, injuries are beginning to pile up in a big way across the board as teams march toward the midseason mark. Some key players will see a return to the field, but others didn't fare as well in practices this week, with a list of stars having already been ruled out on Friday.

As the final injury reports file in from around the league, we now know who has a shot at playing, and who'll be sidelined.

Cardinals at Giants (-3)

Cardinals: TBA

TBA Giants: CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) OUT

Analysis to come.

Texans at Colts (-1)

Texans: TBA

TBA Colts: WR Parris Campbell (abdominal), DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee) OUT; S Malik Hooker (knee) DOUBTFUL; CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DE Justin Houston (calf), OG Quenton Nelson QUESTIONABLE

Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Bills (-17)

The Bills are hoping to take advantage of health concerns on Howard, even if he does take the field. Having one of the thinnest injury reports in the league and concerns for no offensive players, it could be a big day for Josh Allen and Co. if either Howard or Moss can't take the field. Milano is looking to find his first interception of the season when Fitzpatrick -- now named starter in Miami -- takes the field, but it'll be a challenge if he's nursing a bad wheel.

Vikings (-2) at Lions

Analysis to come.

Raiders at Packers (-5)

Raiders: DE Arden Key (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot) OUT; OT Trent Brown (calf) DOUBTFUL; WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), OG Gabe Jackson (knee) QUESTIONABLE

DE Arden Key (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot) OUT; OT Trent Brown (calf) DOUBTFUL; WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), OG Gabe Jackson (knee) QUESTIONABLE Packers: WR Davante Adams (toe), S Darnell Savage (ankle) OUT; TE Robert Tonyan (hip), WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest) DOUBTFUL; CB Tony Brown (hamstring), DL Kenny Clark (calf), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) QUESTIONABLE

Pretty soon, Aaron Rodgers is going to have to throw passes to himself. Adams will be absent yet another week with turf toe, but the Packers are now unsure if Allison can go, or how impactful he or Valdes-Scantling could be in the event they do. If Allison wasn't cleared from concussion protocol on Friday, plan on him not taking the field on Sunday, making the WR corps for the Packers exceedingly thin. The Raiders can definitely take advantage, with most of their injuries being relegated to their offense. Not having Brown on the field, if he's ruled out eventually, will swing the door wide open for those Packers edge rushers, though.

Jaguars (-4.5) at Bengals

The first thing you'll notice in this matchup is the absence of both Jackson and Kirkpatrick, but help is on the way for the Bengals. They activated former first-round pick Darqueze Dennard from the physically unable to perform list on Friday, and he'll likely get the start against the Jaguars, who will depend that much more on D.J. Chark with Lee sidelined and questions on the health of Westbrook. It's yet another week for the Bengals without Green, and that will again stress Andy Dalton and the passing attack, with the Jaguars pass rush making things that much more difficult.

Rams (-3) at Falcons

Rams: TBA

Falcons: TBA

Analysis to come.

Chargers at Titans (-2.5)

Few teams in the NFL are as beat up as the Chargers, and Adderley is set to join both Jones and Mebane in street clothes, handicapping the Los Angeles defense in a big way. Making matters worse is the status of Ingram, who the team isn't optimistic about for Sunday. With Ryan Tannehill getting the nod in Tennessee as starter, he'll face a defense hampered by injury, but the Titans defense isn't exactly good to go, either. With Milton and Finch both out, and Brown doubtful, this game could be quite QB-friendly.

Ravens at Seahawks (-3)

Ravens: TBA

TBA Seahawks: TBA

Analysis to come.

Saints at Bears (-3.5)

Saints: QB Drew Brees (thumb), RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), TE Jared Cook (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) OUT

QB Drew Brees (thumb), RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), TE Jared Cook (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) OUT Bears: OL Ted Larsen (knee), DT Bilal Nichols (hand, knee), QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The Saints are already without Brees, and that's a storm they've weathered thanks to Teddy Bridgewater, but they'll now face Khalil Mack and one of the best defenses in the league without their most dynamic weapon outside of Brees. With Kamara ruled out, it'll be a much taller task to keep the Bears defense off-balance, and that makes them an easy start for fantasy football. For Chicago, not ruling out Trubisky provides at least some semblance of hope he can take the field, but the question of just how effective he'd be if he did still looms.

49ers (-10) at Redskins

Analysis to come.

Eagles at Cowboys (-2.5)

The Cowboys at least have optimism surrounding the potential return of both Smith and Collins to secure the edges, and there's a good chance Cobb returns to the lineup this week as well. Cooper is questionable but has longer odds than Cobb to play, and will be evaluated ahead of kickoff. The latter goes for Jones as well, and the Cowboys need him on the field with Brown ruled out. Martin is expected to play, despite having been given time off to rest his ongoing back issue. The Eagles will have a hard time fielding players this Sunday, contrarily, with Jackson's absence instantly shrinking the field for Wentz, and the team's virtually absent secondary staying that way with Darby and Maddox ruled out. Lastly, keep your eye on Robert Quinn this week, because he's been wrecking shop and won't face Jason Peters on Sunday, but instead first-round pick Andre Dillard.

Patriots (-10) at Jets

Patriots: TBA

TBA Jets: TBA

Analysis to come.