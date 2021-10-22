The defending Super Bowl champions are being bitten by the injury bug as Week 7 of the NFL season has begun. Tampa Bay will be down two key offensive playmakers as head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski are out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. In addition to Brown and Gronkowski being out, the Buccaneers will be without star linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman.

As the injury reports start to file in, we got you covered for every single Week 7 matchup.

A light injury report for Cincinnati as Davis was limited in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday. No injury designation for Joe Burrow (throat), as he was a full participant in practice all week.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's game Murray's injury wasn't "overly serious," yet the veteran will miss Sunday's game. Expect Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell to get a heavier workload, with Ty'Son Williams to get into the mix. With Watkins out, there's an opportunity for Rashod Bateman to get more targets as well.

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers (-8)

While Washington will be without Samuel (again), the Football Team received excellent news on star wideout Terry McLaurin -- who was not given an injury designation. McLaurin will play for the Football Team on Sunday after being limited with a hamstring injury earlier in the week. Gibson has been battling his shin injury for a few weeks, but as been able to suit up every game.

All the Packers players listed as questionable will be game-time decisions Sunday; Smith returned to practice Friday after sitting out earlier in the week. His 102 consecutive games played streak is on the line, so there's a chance he'll try to keep it going.

A light injury report for the Falcons coming out of the bye week, as Fowler didn't practice all week -- making his status an easy one to figure out. The Falcons will have further knowledge on if Williams will play after Saturday's walkthrough.

All of the Dolphins players listed as questionable -- a long injury report after a trip to London five days earlier -- were limited in practice Friday. All those players will have a status determined this weekend. Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) will be good to go after not receiving an injury designation.

Erving was a full participant in Thursday's practice (neck), but missed Friday's session with an illness so he was deemed questionable. If Erving can't go, Brady Christensen would be in line to start at one of the tackle spots. Center ﻿Matt Paradis﻿ (knee), and cornerback ﻿CJ Henderson﻿ (shoulder) were not given injury designations. As for Stephon Gilmore, he has until Saturday at 4 p.m. to come off the PUP list and play Sunday.

The Giants won't have two of their top playmakers for the second consecutive weeks with Barkley and Golladay out, and even more injuries are coming. Ross, Engram, and Shepard were all limited Friday, but head coach Joe Judge seemed more optimistic over Darius Slayton (also questionable) playing than Shepard, who may have suffered a setback with his injury.

Eagles: G Jack Anderson (hamstring), S Anthony Harris (hands, groin) QUESTIONABLE

Raiders:

Big news for the Eagles as they will be getting Lane Johnson back this week. Johnson missed the past three games to take care of his mental health. Harris did not practice all week, so his status will come down to game time. No injury designation for Landon Dickerson (knee), so he'll be available to play Sunday.

The Bears have a number of players questionable, but Robinson may be the most notable. Robinson was limited in practice this week, which could mean another week Darnell Mooney will be the Bears' top pass-catching target for Justin Fields. Mooney (groin) was not given an injury designation, so he'll be good to go. Jimmy Graham was played on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pierre-Paul didn't practice all week for the Buccaneers, but head coach Bruce Arians said the defensive end has a chance to play Sunday. Howard was a full participant in practice Friday so the tight end should be expected to go with Gronkowski out. Antoine Winfield Jr. is also off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

