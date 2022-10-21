Week 7 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Arizona Cardinals picking off the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, and now we have a full Sunday slate to look forward to. Perhaps the biggest headline is the return of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who will start against the Lions after missing five games with a thumb injury. Elsewhere, there are some other intriguing games, including the favored Jaguars taking on the 5-1 Giants, the Colts trying to overtake the Titans in the AFC South, and the Chiefs looking to bounce back versus the 49ers. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 7. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Browns at Ravens (-6.5)

Clowney was limited during the final two practices after not practicing on Wednesday. Rochell was limited on Friday after not appearing on the injury report the previous two days.

Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week, according to ESPN, which would sideline him for 4-6 weeks. Andrews, Bateman, Cleveland, Moses and Peters each practiced on Friday in a limited capacity. Ricard was a full participant Friday after missing the previous two practices.

Buccaneers (-13) at Panthers

The Panthers don't have Christian McCaffrey after trading him -- and won't have Mayfield for Sunday, either. PJ Walker will start at quarterback with Jacob Eason as his backup. Elflein missed his third straight practice with a hip injury, so chances are he'll be out.

Falcons at Bengals (-6.5)

Falcons:

Bengals:

Analysis to come.

Lions at Cowboys (-6.5)

Lions:

Cowboys:

Analysis to come.

Giants at Jaguars (-3)

Another week the Giants will be down Golladay and Toney, leaving New York thin at the wide receiver position. Richie James, David Sills and Darius Slayton are expected to be the top wide receiver options for New York on Sunday. Ojulari has played just two games this year and will miss his third straight game. There was no injury designation for Saquon Barkley (shoulder) after he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Colts at Titans (-2.5)

Leonard cleared concussion protocol for Indianapolis, but the Colts are letting him sit another week to heal up. Head coach Frank Reich is optimistic Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) will play, and Nyheim Hines has cleared concussion protocol, too. The Colts believe he'll play.

The Titans have another light injury report, as Bud Dupree (hip) looks like he'll play for Tennessee on Sunday after practicing in full all week. Cunningham will miss his fourth straight game.

Packers (-4.5) at Commanders

Packers:

Commanders:

Analysis to come.

Jets (PICK) at Broncos

Jets:

Broncos:

Analysis to come.

Texans at Raiders (-7)

Texans:

Raiders:

Analysis to come.

Seahawks at Chargers (-5)

Seahawks:

Chargers:

Analysis to come.

Chiefs (-2) at 49ers

Chiefs:

49ers:

Analysis to come.

Steelers at Dolphins (-7)

Sims will miss Sunday's game after having an 89-yard kickoff return during last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. Witherspoon was limited on Wednesday and Friday after being a full participant during Thursday's practice. Pierre was limited during the last two practices after not starting the week on the injury report.

Bears at Patriots (-7.5) -- Monday