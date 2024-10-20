Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is here. Per usual, we're keeping tabs on several key injuries throughout the league. Once again, a number of key names are dealing with injury statuses ahead of their games. A few superstars will have the green light for Sunday, including new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee).

The Vikings will have to see how Aaron Jones fares in warmups, while the Colts have uncertain status on several wide receivers. Below, you'll see each team's injury designations this week. Cooper Kupp is unlikely to play for the Rams.

The Seahawks won't have Woolen or Brown, which means they're down two of their top four cornerbacks. Nehemiah Pritchett is set to get the start at cornerback next to Devon Witherspoon. Walker was a late addition with an illness and would be a big hit to the Seahawks offense.

Simmons was limited Thursday and Friday for the Falcons, so he'll likely be a game-time decision for Sunday. That's the only major injury for Atlanta.

The Titans may not have Levis on Sunday, as he was limited in Friday's practice with his injury to his throwing shoulder. If Levis is out, Mason Rudolph will get the start at quarterback. Sneed did not practice all week, but may be good enough to give it a go this week.

The Bills will have running back James Cook (toe) for Sunday, as he was not given an injury designation, but they could be without Davis. New Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play.

Cincinnati Bengals (-6) at Cleveland Browns

The Bengals are relatively healthy heading into Sunday, as Ivey was a full participant in Friday's practice.

The banged-up Browns got good injury news. Chubb is expected to make his season debut Sunday, while Hicks and Hines were full participants in Friday's practice. Pocic appears to be a game-time decision, as he was limited in Friday's practice.

While the Texans won't have Al-Shaair for Sunday, running back Joe Mixon (ankle) was a full participant in practice and not given an injury designation. Ditto for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle).

The Packers may not have Wicks, but wide receivers Jayden Reed (ankle) and Christian Watson (ankle) will play after being limited participants in Friday's practice. Tight end Tucker Kraft (groin) was also limited, but will play.

The Dolphins likely won't have Holland, who was limited in all three practices. Beckham was limited Friday and will have his game status determined this weekend. Smith and Thompson were full participants Friday, but Tyler Huntley is expected to start at QB.

A lot of wide receiver injuries on the Colts, but Pierce is likely to play since he was a full participant Friday. Pittman didn't practice after being a full participant Thursday, so he's a game-time decision. Quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) was not given an injury designation, so he's expected to start Sunday. With no Taylor, Trey Sermon is expected to start at running back.

The Lions likely will have Davis for Sunday as he was a full participant in Friday's practice. They may not have Zeitler as he was limited Thursday but did not practice Friday.

For the Vikings, Jones was limited in Friday's practice. There are reports that he's likely to play this week. Hockenson is still under his designated 21-day practice window to return and will now target a Week 8 return.

The Eagles will have defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) available for Sunday, as he was not given an injury designation. Slay is also likely to play after being a full participant in practice. With Goedert out, Grant Calcaterra will start at tight end.

For the Giants, wide receiver Malik Nabers is back, as he was not given an injury designation. Burns was limited Friday after missing the Wednesday and Thursday practices. Lawrence is on the same trajectory as Burns, as the Giants could be without their top two defensive linemen.

The Raiders have a laundry list of injuries, but defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) will play after not receiving an injury designation. Meyers did not participate in any practices this week, so his final status will be determined over the weekend. White was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Kupp will likely be a game-time decision for the Rams this Sunday, as he was a limited participant in Friday's practice. The same can be said for Noteboom, as he was also limited.

The longest injury report in the league this week belongs to the Panthers. Brooks won't be making his debut this week, even though the running back was limited in Friday's practice. Johnson was limited Friday, so there is a chance he'll play. Tremble did not practice this week.

For the Commanders, Robinson was limited Friday. Center Tyler Biadasz (thumb) was a full participant Friday and was not given an injury designation.

The Chiefs may have Smith-Schuster on Sunday, as he'll be a game-time decision. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will be back, as he was not given an injury designation.

The 49ers will be getting Pearsall back, as he's expected to play. The kicker situation is interesting, as both kickers will not play. Anders Carlson, whom the Packers just released, will kick this week.

New York Jets (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jets will see Davante Adams (hamstring) make his debut, as he was not given an injury designation. Wide receiver Mike Williams will also play Sunday after missing two practices for personal reasons. Williams was a full participant Friday.

The Steelers don't have running back Najee Harris (ribs) with an injury designation, so he'll play. Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) will also play. The starting quarterback has not yet revealed.

Ravens: RB Rasheen Ali (ankle), LB Malik Harrison (groin) OUT; DT Boderick Washingon (knee) DOUBTFUL; CB Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

RB Rasheen Ali (ankle), LB Malik Harrison (groin) OUT; DT Boderick Washingon (knee) DOUBTFUL; CB Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean (hamstring), TE Payne Durham (calf), WR Rakim Jarrett (knee), WR Kameron Johnson (ankle) OUT; DL Earnest Brown IV (ribs), WR Trey Palmer (concussion), NT Vita Vea (hamstring), RB Rachaad White (foot) QUESTIONABLE

The Ravens placed WR/LS Deonte Harty on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks. Ali and Harrison are both out.

The Buccaneers didn't have wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) practice for two days, but he is off the injury report and will play. Cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring) also didn't practice, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) was a full participant. White was a full participant on Saturday, after being limited the rest of the week. Vea didn't practice on Saturday.

Chargers: DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) OUT; OLB Joey Bosa (hip), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), WR Quentin Johnston (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR DJ Chark (groin), WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), WR Ladd McConkey (hip), DB Ja'sir Taylor (fibula), Derius Davis QUESTIONABLE

DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) OUT; OLB Joey Bosa (hip), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), WR Quentin Johnston (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR DJ Chark (groin), WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), WR Ladd McConkey (hip), DB Ja'sir Taylor (fibula), Derius Davis QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: LB Owen Pappoe (hip), DL Darius Robinson (calf) OUT; RB Trey Benson (illness), OL Christian Jones (ankle), DL Roy Lopez (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), LB Kyzir White (knee), CB Garrett Williams (groin) QUESTIONABLE

The Chargers had Joey Bosa and Quentin Johnston as the notable nonparticipants in Saturday's practice and both are doubtful. DJ Chark and Ladd McConkey were limited participants and are both questionable.

The Cardinals got some good news on Saturday, as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was officially removed from concussion protocol and will suit up on Monday night. Pappoe and Robinson are both ruled out.