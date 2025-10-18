It's always a struggle to see top NFL players battle injuries, but that's unfortunately a major part of the game. As such, those interested in NFL betting need to be aware of who's in and who's out before placing any Week 7 bets.

Here, we break down the biggest NFL injuries to know for all of the Week 7 games on Sunday and Monday, including where lines currently stand, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. This post will be updated with final injury reports for the two Monday Night Football games, as well as with official inactives lists when those are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

LAR WR Puka Nacua (ankle, out)

One of the NFL's best receivers is out for this international contest as Puka Nacua is sidelined with a knee injury. Nacua has 616 receiving yards on the year despite leaving last week with the injury. Davante Adams will now be Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target in London against the Jags.

The Rams are favored by 3 points and the total is 44.5.

CHI RB D'Andre Swift (groin, questionable)

D'Andre Swift hasn't missed a game yet, but he's been less than 100% for Chicago over the last few weeks. He again carries a questionable injury designation for Sunday against the Saints in what's the biggest injury note for this game. Rookie Kyle Monongai is next in line for touches in Chicago if Swift is out or remains limited.

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite and the total is 46.5.

CLE TE David Njoku (knee, out)

CLE OT Jack Conklin (concussion, questionable)

Rookie Dillon Gabriel won't have reliable tight end David Njoku for this contest with the Dolphins as he's out with a concussion. He may also be without his starting right tackle in Jack Conklin, who is questionable due to a concussion.

The weather forecast for this one is wild with heavy rains and some remarkably strong winds projected. As such, the total is just 37. Cleveland is favored by 2.5.

LV TE Brock Bowers (knee, doubtful)

LV WR Jakobi Meyers (knee and toe, questionable)

KC OT Josh Simmons (non-injury related, out)

The Raiders' two top receiving targets may not play in this matchup with the Chiefs. Star tight end Brock Bowers is doubtful to suit up as he battles a knee injury. Receiver Jakobi Meyers is questionable.

As for the Chiefs, the only player listed is rookie tackle Josh Simmons, who's out with a non-injury designation.

Kansas City is a big 11.5-point favorite at home, while the total sits at 45.5.

While he's listed as questionable after missing the last month with an ankle injury, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy won't play. Instead, he's set to be the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback while Carson Wentz makes another start for Minnesota.

As for the Eagles, starting guard Landon Dickerson is questionable, as is defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who missed last week's loss to the Giants.

Philly is a 2.5-point favorite on the road. The total here is 43.5.

CAR RB Chuba Hubbard (calf, will play)

NYJ Garrett Wilson (knee, doubtful)

For the Panthers, the biggest piece of injury news is who isn't listed on the report as running back Chuba Hubbard is back after missing two weeks with a calf strain. How much the Panthers use him will be interesting as Rico Dowdle had two 200-yard scrimmage games in Hubbard's absence.

On the other side, the Jets' porous offense will likely be without top receiver Garrett Wilson, who's doubtful with a knee injury.

The Jets were favored initially but are now 1.5-point underdogs. The total is 42.5.

NE WR Stefon Diggs (chest, questionable)

TENN WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring, out)

The Mike Vrabel revenge game is also the first game the Titans will be without head coach Brian Callahan, who was fired amid an awful start and a terrible offense. That struggling offense will be without its top receiver here with Calvin Ridley ruled out. The Patriots will hope to have Stefon Diggs here, though he's questionable with a chest injury.

The Pats are favored by 7 on the road. The total is 42.5.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

NYG LB Abdul Carter (hamstring, questionable)

The Giants have some players banged up, with the biggest name being rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. He's questionable for this matchup in Denver. The Broncos remain relatively healthy overall, with one linebacker out and one questionable.

The Broncos are 7-point favorites. The total is 40.5.

The Colts may be down two of their best secondary players as Kenny Moore is questionable as he deals with a nagging Achilles injury while Charvarius Ward is out with a concussion he suffered in warmups last week.

The Chargers are quite beat up here. Tackle Trey Pipkins, who's been playing due to other injuries, is out. Second-year tackle Joe Alt is doubtful to play this week. Hassan Haskins, who is playing more with both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton sidelined, is questionable, as is Khalil Mack, who's attempting to make his 2025 debut.

The Chargers are favored by 1.5 points. The total is 48.5.

The big one here is Kyler Murray's status after he missed last week with a foot injury after being listed as questionable. The Cardinals played well without Murray, but will need him against a tough Packers defense. The Cardinals also listed running back Emari Demercado, who fumbled a would-be touchdown at the goal line two weeks ago, is questionable.

The Packers will wait to get Christian Watson back for at least one more week, while Josh Jacobs, the touchdown machine, is questionable due to illness.

Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite on the road, with the total sitting at 44.5.

The Commanders again will have to play without Terry McLaurin, who's sidelined with a quad injury. Deebo Samuel was initially questionable with a nagging heel injury, but he has been ruled out. Zach Ertz, the veteran tight end, is also questionable, creating even more questions for Washington's passing attack against a poor Dallas defense.

The Cowboys will get CeeDee Lamb back in the mix after he's been out since Week 2. He's off the injury report for Sunday. The biggest injury news for Dallas' struggling defense is cornerback Trevon Diggs is out with a concussion he suffered in an accident at home.

Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite, and the total is 54.5.

The 49ers will again turn to Mac Jones with Brock Purdy's toe injury keeping him out once again. The good news for the 49ers is that George Kittle is set to play his first game since Week 1 and won't have any sort of snap count, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Ricky Pearsall will not play, however. Defensively, the team is already without star edge rusher Nick Bosa, and top linebacker Fred Warner is also likely out for the year after dislocating his ankle last week.

Atlanta will be without first-round pick Jalon Walker, while Darnell Mooney is aiming to play this week after an injury-plagued start to 2025.

San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points. The total is 47.

The Bucs are beat up bad offensively and have been for a while, but they just keep winning. They have another big test against the Lions this week, and Baker Mayfield will again be without running back Bucky Irving and receiver Chris Godwin. Mike Evans has a chance to return from his nagging hamstring injury, and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka is also questionable with a hamstring injury of his own.

Detroit is a 5.5-point favorite. The total is 52.5.

The Texans will be without veteran receiver Christian Kirk against the Seahawks on Monday as CJ Stroud and Co. look to build their 44-point outburst in their last game. The Seahawks have one of the better defenses in the NFL this year, and while they'll be without edge rusher Derick Hall, who had 8.0 sacks last year, but two of their top secondary players may return after lengthy absences as cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love are questionable.

The Seahawks are favored by 3 points, and the total is 41.