Heading into Week 7, there are a lot of players with injuries to keep an eye on. As to whether they will play or not is still up in the air.

As far as quarterbacks go Chicago Bears' Justin Fields will likely be out with a thumb injury, Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a knee injury, Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo has a back injury, New York Giants' Daniel Jones' recovery for his neck injury still does not have a timeline, and that is not even naming all the QB injuries.

Needless to say, there is a lot to keep up with. We have all the information you need as the injury reports and game designations roll in from Wednesday to Sunday.

Here is a look at what each team is dealing with as far as injuries are concerned:

Jaguars at Saints (Thursday)

Jaguars: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), DT Davon Hamilton (back), WR Zay Jones (knee), OL Walker Little (knee) OUT; QB Trevor Lawrence (knee), OL Brandon Scherff (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Saints: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), T Landon Young (hip), G/T James Hurst (ankle), T Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) OUT; LB Demario Davis (knee), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), S Tyrann Mathieu (foot), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently dealing with a knee injury described as a knee sprain that is not considered significant. The team is optimistic that Lawrence will be able to play on Thursday night, but he is officially listed as questionable.

On the Saints side, Johnson and Mathieu and Williams were all limited in practice on Wednesday. Davis did not practice all week.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb contusion late in last week's game and head coach Bruce Arians says it will be something to monitor. He did not have to miss any time in the game and he is not listed on the injury report this week. The only two players on the report are LB Anthony Nelson (concussion), who was a full participant, and DT Vita Vea (foot), who was limited.

No Falcons players were limited and the only player who missed practice was defensive lineman Calais Campbell, but it was a rest day.

Raiders at Bears

The Bears are preparing to start quarterback Tyson Bagent as starter Justin Fields is dealing with a thumb injury and did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and defensive back Terrell Smith (illness) were all non participants at practice on Wednesday.

The Raiders also have a quarterback with an injury. Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back last week against the Patriots, sidelining him for the rest of the game. Head coach Josh McDaniels says Garoppolo "dodged a bullet," since the prognosis is more encouraging that it could have been. McDaniels did not have a definite answer on whether his QB will play this week.

Browns at Colts

It is up in the air whether quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be able to start on Sunday. The veteran didn't practice on Wednesday and says he can't put a timeline on his return, as he has a strained rotator cuff. The Browns did give Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper a rest day Wednesday. Cooper also was listed with an ankle injury. Running back Kareem Hunt (thigh) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (hamstring) also did not practice.

Anthony Richardson is done for the year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Wide reciever Alec Pierce (shoulder) and tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Commanders at Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a neck injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday. The injury took place in Week 5 and sidelined Jones last week and his status for this week is still unknown. The Giants have 15 players on the injury report, including five who did not practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Kicker Graham Gano (left knee) was also limited.

For the Commanders, defensive end Montez Sweat (finger) was limited in practice while cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) didn't participate. Safety Kam Curl (ankle) was also limited.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Lions at Ravens

The Lions have three running backs on their injury report this week. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, a hamstring/toe injury kept Craig Reynolds sidelined and David Montgomery did not practice due to a rib injury.

For the Ravens, safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) did not practice while linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) was limited. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was given a rest day.

Bills at Patriots

The Patriots, who already are missing key pieces on defense, had many members of their unit on the injury report this week. Safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive backs Jack Jones (hamstring), Jabrill Peppers (knee) and Shaun Wade were just some of the players limited on Wednesday. The biggest name on offense listed is running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was limited with an ankle injury.

For the Bills, running back Damien Harris, who left last week's game in an ambulance with a neck injury, did not practice on Wednesday. He was released from the hospital, but is not yet ready to take the field.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was limited with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the win over the Giants in Week 6. More tests on the shoulder were in play and it is not believed to be a serious injury for the QB.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Quarterback Kyler Murray's knee injury continues to be a headline, but he made progress this week when he returned to practice on Wednesday. The Cardinals designated him to return from the PUP list.

Steelers at Rams

Patrick Peterson (non injury related) was given a rest day and was limited. Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was back on the practice field and was a full participant. he should be ready to return Sunday.

Chargers at Chiefs

Quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a left finger injury and Chargers fans will be happy to know while he was listed on the injury report, he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) was limited along with defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring).

The Chiefs had just one player who didn't practice Wednesday. Justin Watson (elbow) didn't participate in the session, meaning Skyy Moore could see more opportunities if he can't give it a go Sunday. The Chiefs also just acquired Mecole Hardman from the Jets.

Packers at Broncos

Packers running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice as he deals with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Quay Walker (knee), safety Darnell Savage (calf) and cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) were among those limited on Wednesday.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was the only Broncos player who did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Free safety Justin Simmons (hip) and safety Kareem Jackson (neck) were the limited participants.

Dolphins at Eagles

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson left last week's game with an injury, which is likely a lateral ankle sprain. His status for this week is not yet known and he did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also missed practice. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (groin), cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) were all limited.

The Dolphins had a lengthy injury report this week. Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), offensive lineman Connor Williams (groin) were all nonparticipants on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm did not practice, but it was not injury-related. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was limited with a knee injury.

49ers at Vikings (Monday)

The 49ers not only lost their first game last week, they also lost running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams who were all injured in Week 6 against the Browns. McCaffrey has an oblique injury, Samuel has a shoulder injury and Williams has a sprained ankle.